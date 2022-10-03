ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Bay News 9

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in documents probe

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate. The action from the former president's legal team comes after a federal appeals court ruled that the Justice Department's...
FLORIDA STATE
Local
Hawaii Government
State
Hawaii State
Bay News 9

Spectrum/Siena Poll: Voters disagree on expected fairness of 2022 elections

Following the results of the 2020 presidential election, which are still contested in some circles, an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll found that Florida voters are split on the potential fairness of the upcoming 2022 midterms. As part of the poll, 59% of likely Republican voters in Florida said they...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

House Republicans urge social media companies, Justice Dept. to combat fentanyl sales

Five House Republicans sent a letter late last month asking social media platforms and the Department of Justice to do more to combat online sales of fentanyl. In letters to the heads of social media giants TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram and the Justice Department, the lawmakers expressed that they have "significant concerns regarding the use of TikTok by drug dealers to sell illicit and deadly substances, especially to children and minors."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bay News 9

Pres. Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now to focus on those in need. Hurricane Ian has resulted in...
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Michael Tsai
Person
Lois Frankel
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Mazie Hirono
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Ken Buck
Bay News 9

Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kanye calls Trump 'my boy' as ex-president mocks Kamala Harris for North Korea slip-up

Kanye West has described Donald Trump as “my boy” as the rapper and songwriter sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.Speaking on Thursday, West said his advisers warned him against supporting the twice-impeached president and wearing a MAGA hat. He added that Mr Trump “was “my boy”.West has been condemned in recent days for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, in apparent contrast to the “Black Lives Matter” movement. West told Carlson the reaction was a “set up”.Meanwhile on Truth Social, Mr Trump shared a video mocking vice president Kamala...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

