Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Sen. Ben Sasse named sole finalist for University of Florida president
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse has been named the sole finalist for the role of president of the University of Florida, the school announced Thursday. If he accepts the role, he could resign from the Senate in the coming weeks. In a news release issued by the university, Sasse was unanimously...
Bay News 9
Ahead of the midterms, Harris defends abortion rights at reproductive health roundtable
Vice President Kamala Harris has, for the past several months, focused largely on the issue of protecting reproductive rights amid the Supreme Court’s decision to turn rules over abortion access to the states. Since May – well before the nation’s highest court overturned the federal precedent protecting abortion –...
Bay News 9
Report: Walker's abortion accuser says they had child together years later
A woman who said Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children, according to a new report Wednesday, undercutting the Georgia Republican Senate candidate's claims that he didn't know who she was. What You Need To Know. A new report says a woman...
Bay News 9
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in documents probe
Attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate. The action from the former president's legal team comes after a federal appeals court ruled that the Justice Department's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
Spectrum/Siena Poll: Voters disagree on expected fairness of 2022 elections
Following the results of the 2020 presidential election, which are still contested in some circles, an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll found that Florida voters are split on the potential fairness of the upcoming 2022 midterms. As part of the poll, 59% of likely Republican voters in Florida said they...
Bay News 9
House Republicans urge social media companies, Justice Dept. to combat fentanyl sales
Five House Republicans sent a letter late last month asking social media platforms and the Department of Justice to do more to combat online sales of fentanyl. In letters to the heads of social media giants TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram and the Justice Department, the lawmakers expressed that they have "significant concerns regarding the use of TikTok by drug dealers to sell illicit and deadly substances, especially to children and minors."
Bay News 9
Pres. Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now to focus on those in need. Hurricane Ian has resulted in...
Bay News 9
Biden to pardon all federal offenses of 'simple possession' of marijuana
President Joe Biden is set to pardon all prior federal offenses of "simple possession of marijuana" and will ask the Secretary of Health and Human Servies and Attorney General to "review expeditiously how marijuana is scheduled under federal law," according to a senior administration official. "As I often said during...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bay News 9
Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
Trump news - live: Kanye calls Trump ‘my boy’ as ex-president mocks Kamala Harris for North Korea slip-up
Kanye West has described Donald Trump as “my boy” as the rapper and songwriter sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.Speaking on Thursday, West said his advisers warned him against supporting the twice-impeached president and wearing a MAGA hat. He added that Mr Trump “was “my boy”.West has been condemned in recent days for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, in apparent contrast to the “Black Lives Matter” movement. West told Carlson the reaction was a “set up”.Meanwhile on Truth Social, Mr Trump shared a video mocking vice president Kamala...
Comments / 0