Yellen to announce first $1 billion Treasury loan for multilateral Clean Technology Fund
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a $950 million loan to the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), a multilateral trust that helps developing countries accelerate their transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.
AOL Corp
Your utility bill could be the next $5 gas
Drivers have stopped panicking, now that gasoline prices have dropped from $5 per gallon in June to less than $4. But global energy markets are still turbulent, and the next pinch might come from winter prices for heat and electricity. Tight energy markets began pushing up the price of natural...
AOL Corp
Housing ‘brought to its knees by the Federal Reserve,’ expert says
Mortgage applications on Wednesday became the latest sign showing how hard rates are hitting housing. And it could get worse. The volume of mortgage applications for purchases dropped 13% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), while refinance activity, a measure most sensitive to weekly interest rate moves, plunged 18%. Purchase apps were down 37% year over year and refis were 86% lower.
Business Insider
6 most promising African fintech startups as per CB Insights 2022 list
First-time winners - MFS Africa, TeamApt, and Paga, were recognised for building payment networks in Africa. This year’s winners are shaping the future of B2B and B2C financial services, from payments and banking to investing and insurance. Some of this year’s winners are building safer and more efficient ways...
Levi Strauss cuts 2022 profit forecast on softening demand, strong dollar
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI.N) cut its full-year profit forecast after missing third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as softening demand and a strengthening U.S. dollar adds to worries alongside higher costs, sending shares down 6% in extended trading.
France 24
Concerns over Credit Suisse viability surge as shares dive
Switzerland's second-largest bank saw its share price sink 11.5 percent to a historic low of 3.518 Swiss francs ($3.563) a pop, after a new salvo of rumours surrounding the scandal-plagued bank. The Bank of England is in touch with Swiss authorities to monitor Credit Suisse, British newspaper The Sunday Telegraph...
AOL Corp
Mortgage rates are rising, so what does that mean for Lexington? We asked an economist
Interest rates for America’s most popular type of home loan are closing in at 7%, according to finance giant Freddie Mac, meaning 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages are more than twice as expensive than they were a year ago. With typical mortgage rates at their highest rates since the middle of...
BBC
Shell boss says taxing energy firms to help the poor is 'inevitable'
Taxes on firms within the oil and gas industry are "inevitable" to help the poorest people, the outgoing boss of Shell has said. Ben van Beurden said that energy markets cannot behave in a way that "damage a significant part of society". Households in the UK have been under pressure...
GTM Adds Two Managing Directors as Firm Invests in Growth
Global Tax Management (GTM), the premier firm to focus exclusively on delivering corporate tax services, has welcomed two new managing directors as the firm continues to strategically invest in its growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005604/en/. Ross McKinney, Managing Director of International Tax Services,...
TechCrunch
Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers
The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
voguebusiness.com
Fashion is on track to miss climate targets as textile production grows
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. The textiles industry is on track to miss its climate targets and exceed the 1.5 °C pathway laid out in the Paris Climate Agreement, according to the latest annual reports from global non-profit Textile Exchange, which paint a bleak picture of fashion’s response to the climate crisis. While change is happening, and material innovations are growing, the scale and speed of change is insufficient, the reports find.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Edtech market map, robotics fundraising, getting started with FinOps
Cybersecurity startups, however, often experience long TTV, as enterprise customers often require several sales calls and a bespoke onboarding process. To boost adoption and reduce churn, VC Ross Haleliuk shares four steps PLG cybersecurity companies can take to drive growth and reduce churn, along with multiple tactics that will help teams get started.
POLITICO
Introducing the 'gross metaverse product'
Tech-savvy nation-states like South Korea, Japan and the United Arab Emirates are racing to plant their flag in the metaverse, making investments in the technology to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. But how do you measure real-life success — the effectiveness of such a massive investment —...
CoinDesk
Luna Classic, Remnant of Terra Collapse, Drops After Underwhelming Binance Burn Mechanism Data
The crypto exchange Binance’s planned “burn” of luna classic (LUNC) – the remnant cryptocurrency of the failed blockchain project Terra prior to its reboot – was supposed to boost the price. At least, that was the speculation of many crypto traders. But the impact turned...
US News and World Report
Apple Supplier Foxconn 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Q4 Outlook
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Tuesday it was "cautiously optimistic" about its fourth-quarter revenue outlook after reporting record-breaking September sales. Like other global manufacturers, the Taiwanese company, a major Apple Inc supplier, could be vulnerable to slowing consumer tech demand as the global...
getnews.info
Cell Culture Media Market by 2026 – Global Trends, Share Analysis, Leading Players, Business Opportunities
“Key players in the Cell Culture Media Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US).”. In October 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) launched the Gibco Cell Therapy Systems (CTS) NK-Xpander Medium, which supports the large-scale growth and culture...
getnews.info
Agricultural Films Market Predict to Reach US$ 15.7 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 210 market data Tables and 67 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Agricultural Films Market”. Agricultural Films Market by Type (LLDPE, LDPE, Reclaim, EVA, and HDPE), Application ((Greenhouse Film (Classic Greenhouse, Macro Tunnel), Silage Film (Silage Stretch Wrap), and Mulch Film (Transparent or Clear Mulch)) and Region.
CoinDesk
Japan to Invest in Metaverse and NFT Expansion
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a policy speech on Monday that the country’s plans for investing in digital transformation include non-fungible tokens (NFT) and metaverse services. The country has steadily been promoting investment in digital technology, including through tax incentives for companies that embrace a digital...
getnews.info
Prurigo Nodularis (PN) Market is Projected to Boost at a Moderate Growth Rate by 2032 – DelveInsight | Menlo Therapeutics, Galderma, Kiniksa Pharma, Sanofi, Maruho, Trevi Therapeutics, Kiniksa Pharma
The Prurigo Nodularis market size is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period. DelveInsight’s “Prurigo Nodularis (PN) Market Insights, Epidemiology,...
AOL Corp
IMF predicts darkening outlook for global economy, $4 trillion loss
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is predicting an increasingly gloomy global economic outlook for the coming years, projecting a $4 trillion loss in global output from now to 2026. Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the IMF, said in remarks at Georgetown University on Thursday that the world is seeing...
