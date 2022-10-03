Read full article on original website
#SUyou: College of Humanities and Social Science to give away $1,000 in prizes at TikTok watch party
The College of Humanities and Social Sciences is inviting students to participate in a TikTok contest by posting videos that describe their Southern Utah University experience. To enter, any HSS major can post a video between Oct. 6-8 with the hashtag “SUyou.”. Ten videos will receive prizes at the...
SUU and Utah Shakespeare Festival host annual Shakespeare Competition
Last weekend, the Southern Utah University campus was overrun by high school students competing in the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s 46th annual Shakespeare Competition. The competition allows Utah high schoolers to perform in SUU’s theatre spaces and be judged by SUU faculty and others with industry experience. SUU theatre department students work at the competition to keep it running smoothly.
The new Alumni Leadership Academy offers a chance for growth after graduation
Southern Utah University announced the upcoming Alumni Leadership Academy, a six-week program designed to help university alumni develop new leadership skills. The self-paced online course will extend from Oct. 11 to Nov. 22 and feature opportunities to meet with SUU’s President Mindy Benson and successful SUU graduates in various fields.
Thunderbirds look to go 2-0 in the WAC facing conference foe Tarleton State University
The Southern Utah University Thunderbirds will face the Tarleton State University Texans for a Western Athletic Conference battle on the gridiron this upcoming Saturday, October 8. The game will start at 6 p.m. at SUU’s Eccles Coliseum. The two teams battled each other last year in Arlington, Texas, when the Thunderbirds came out on top 40-35 in their only win of the 2021 season.
SUU women’s soccer looking to continue hot streak against two more WAC opponents
The Southern Utah University soccer team will continue their season this weekend with matches against New Mexico State and Sam Houston State. They will head down to Las Cruces, New Mexico, for their Friday evening game against the Aggies and return home to the Thunderbird Soccer Field on Sunday afternoon to face the Bearkats. These will be two of the seven remaining conference games on the Thunderbirds’ schedule.
