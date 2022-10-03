The Southern Utah University soccer team will continue their season this weekend with matches against New Mexico State and Sam Houston State. They will head down to Las Cruces, New Mexico, for their Friday evening game against the Aggies and return home to the Thunderbird Soccer Field on Sunday afternoon to face the Bearkats. These will be two of the seven remaining conference games on the Thunderbirds’ schedule.

CEDAR CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO