Jurupa Valley, CA

Video: Scared young coyote hides out in Jurupa Valley school bathroom

By ABC7.com staff via
ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

A young, scared coyote scurried into a Jurupa Valley middle school and hid out in the bathroom Monday until an officer was able to safely remove the animal.

Video released by Riverside County Animal Services shows the male coyote, believed to be about nine months old, hiding in the stall of a school bathroom. As the officer approaches, the animal looks away and tries to hide behind the toilet.

Animal control officer Will Luna lassoed the coyote and released him into open land far from the school.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. at Mission Middle School in Jurupa Valley. Staff members found the coyote on campus and it ran away from them, fleeing and hiding in the school bathroom.

"Oh that's not a pup," Luna can be heard saying in the video as he finds Wile E. in the school bathroom. "That's a full grown coyote. Oh boy. Let's get you out of here."

Staff members said they had seen the coyote around the school property in recent weeks - and they even nicknamed him Wile E., after the coyote in the Road Runner cartoons.

As Luna releases Wile E. into the wilderness, he can be heard wishing the animal good luck.

"See ya later man," he says as the animal runs off. "Bon voyage."

Comments / 5

C A
5d ago

Thank you, Good job sir! Their homes are being demolished by builders for sure! All these natural disasters like fires and floods are also taking away their homes. It is very sad….

Reply
3
