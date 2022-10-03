ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Animal Services encourages ‘big dog’ adoptions in October

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services is joining forces with Best Friends Animal Society to help the most at-risk animal shelter populations, big dogs. The month of October marks National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and will be dedicated to the “Love Large” campaign that encourages the adoption of large dogs. According […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Share the El Paso Area You Advise Future Movers Not to Move to

Sometimes our curiosity gets the best of us when we scroll through social media. By that, I mean you read something that is asking for other opinions on a certain topic. The other day I was scrolling through Facebook and came across something on the Facebook page for Stuff To Do In Dallas regarding someone moving. A person was going to move to Dallas, Texas, and wanted to know what area NOT to move to.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

10 Years Later, El Paso Still Never Forgot The Northpark Mall

In September 2011, demolition for Northeast El Paso's Northpark (Northgate) Mall began. In February 2012, the Northgate Mall was gone, leaving behind over 4 decades of memories. Gone... but not forgotten. If you cruise on Reddit, Pintrest, or Facebook, people still remember the Northpark mall fondly. (Where it used to...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Do You Know Why El Paso Is In The Mountain Time Zone?

The short answer is, basically, because El Pasoans don't like being told what to do. Ain't that the truth? We are an independent bunch around El Chuco and when the United States Government initially established the four time zones, (1921), El Paso was placed in the central time zone along with the rest of Texas.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD responds to robbery in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Units are currently responding to the 6500 block of Alameda concerning a robbery. The investigation is ongoing, and the story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating suspicious package in east side El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave. The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom. For local and breaking news, sports, weather […]
EL PASO, TX
blackchronicle.com

Family of migrant slain in West Texas say they want justice

EL PASO — On Sept. 14, after a day of selecting melons in a small ranching city in Durango, Mexico, along with his father, Jesús Iván Sepúlveda Martínez packed a small duffel bag with some garments and a blanket. Sepúlveda Martínez approached his common-law spouse and their 6-month-old daughter and informed them goodbye.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

New county migrant processing center getting ready to open

EL PASO, Texas -- The new migrant processing center funded by the county is getting ready to open as hundreds of migrants arrive in El Paso daily. The new center, centrally located near the airport, would be able to take on about 600 migrants a day that already have a sponsor and a place to go.
EL PASO, TX
riviera-maya-news.com

Seven illegal people found hiding inside Isla Mujeres home

Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Seven undocumented Cuban nationals were arrested after found hiding inside a private home. The location operation took place Tuesday afternoon. It was around 3:00 p.m. when island authorities located the small iron gate that lead to the home where they were hiding. The Mexican Navy,...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

D.A.’s office accused of impersonating Walmart shooting victim’s family

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Who is impersonating the Walmart shooting victim’s family? The latest court filing alleges district attorney Yvonne Rosales and her legal counselor are behind it, implicating the breaking of the gag order put in place for the Walmart case. Thursday morning a court filing signed by attorney Justin Underwood, appointed to […]
EL PASO, TX
