Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Louisiana Basketball Coach Turns To Politics, Eyes Run For State Senate
The winningest college basketball coach in Louisiana history is adding a new field to his resume: Politics. Mike McConathy, longtime head basketball coach at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, is building a new kind of team now, focused on taking this one to Baton Rouge to represent Senate District 31.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
nicholls.edu
Nicholls College of Business Open House Event
THIBODAUX, La. — Nicholls College of Business is set to host an open house event on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 for high school students interested in a business major. The open house offers an opportunity to learn about the different pathways to a business degree. The event will take...
WDSU
Scholarship dinner aims to honor life of Coach Wayne Reese Sr.
NEW ORLEANS — Several groups are coming together to honor a late football coach who mentored generations of men across New Orleans. They're helping make sure Coach Wayne Reese's legacy of helping young student-athletes continues. They are doing that through The Coach Wayne Reese Football Classic and Dinner. It will take place October 19 and October 20. The dinner fundraiser at Dooky Chase's Restaurant will benefit the Coach Wayne Reese Sr. Scholarship program. The football game will showcase the McDonogh 35 and George Washington Carver football teams on Oct. 20th at Tad Gormley Stadium. That's two programs that he helped shaped over his coaching career.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Education Foundation Honors 60 Educators at Annual Celebration
The Lafourche Education Foundation hosted its annual Celebration of Excellence ceremony, honoring 60 Lafourche teachers for their dedication, commitment and passion for educating the youth. The ceremony was held on Thursday, Sept. 22, at Central Lafourche High School. The organization awards educators with a plaque and a $100 prize. This...
wbrz.com
High school soccer coach abruptly quits as misconduct investigation is handed over to sheriff's office
PONCHATOULA – A high school teacher and soccer coach is under investigation after his bosses turned over complaints about inappropriate contact with students to the sheriff’s office. The teacher resigned abruptly from Ponchatoula High School last month as the Tangipahoa Parish School System launched an inquiry into the...
houmatimes.com
AMPL!FY brings concerts back to the Harang Auditorium in Thibodaux
Saved by the 90s, a concert featuring Spin Doctors and Sister Hazel, is set for October 20, 2022. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with DJ Spin setting the tone with your favorite 90s hits. Bands begin at 7:00 p.m. Sponsored by AMO Title and AMO Trial Lawyers, this concert is the first concert to be held in the Harang Auditorium in over 20 years.
SBLive Louisiana Top 25 football rankings: Destrehan maintains top spot, but Shreveport/Bossier-area teams in pursuit
By Channing Ewing Parkway team photo courtesy of the Parkway Football Facebook page After the No. 1 spot in the SBLive Louisiana Top 25 rankings switched hands the past two weeks, Destrehan held on to it this week. The Wildcats moved their record to 5-0 at the halfway point of the regular ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly makes largest contribution by a sitting head coach in LSU history
Brian Kelly is trying to return LSU to championship glory, but first the head man of the Tigers is putting his money into the program. Kelly and his family have committed $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation to support the construction of a new and improved athletic training room and recovery suite within the LSU Football Operations Facility, TAF announced Friday.
brproud.com
‘American Idol’ finalist from Gonzales performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A musician from Ascension Parish who had a successful run on American Idol is performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday, October 6. Jovin Webb, of Gonzales made it all the way to Hollywood in 2020 after auditioning for the show in Baton Rouge. Webb...
houmatimes.com
Dr. Caroline Robichaux, Family Medicine, joins the Medical Staff of Thibodaux Regional
Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Caroline Robichaux, Family Medicine, to the active medical staff. Dr. Robichaux is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Multi-Specialty Clinic located at 1238 St. Charles Street, Houma, (985) 872.5267. Dr. Robichaux earned her undergraduate degree from...
houmatimes.com
Delta Zeta to host Plate Lunch Fundraiser
Nicholls State University Delta Zeta chapter will host a Plate Lunch Fundraiser on Friday, October 7, at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum. The sorority is hosting the lunch as a fundraiser to benefit both local and national philanthropies, including the Serious Fun Children’s Network, Starkey Hearing Institute, the American Society for Deaf Children, Bridge to Independence, and the Bayou Country Children’s Museum.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Tiger Walk swagger: Why LSU football players strut in tailored suits on Victory Hill
Two hours before every home football game, Louisiana State University football players, coaches and staff members walk down Victory Hill in tailored suits of all colors, fabrics and patterns. The tradition attracts thousands of fans to the street to watch the team stride into Tiger Stadium. Fans are accustomed to...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Almost everybody loves pizza and craves it from time to time. While it's definitely not something that you should have on a daily basis, it's more than alright to enjoy it occasionally. With that in mind, if you live in Louisiana or travel there often, here are four amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that have excellent online reviews.
marinelink.com
Thoma-Sea to Build New Cameron Ferries
Tthe Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced this week that it received an apparent low bid from Houma, La. based Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors for the construction of two new ferry boats for the Cameron crossing in Cameron Parish. The bid was $49,706,865. Designed by Elliott Bay Design Group,...
houmatimes.com
Fall events: Fairs, Festivals, Pumpkin Patches, Trunk-or-Treats, and More!
It’s time to roll our sleeves up and get to it! That’s right; it’s time for another Bayou Terrebonne Clean-up. Join us at Memorial Park. Volunteers can sign in and get trash bags & trash pickers. Clean up the area until noon and at 12:30, Josh Garrett will play in the same area as Luminate Houma until 4 PM.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Regional Welcomes Dr. Elizabeth Mortazavi, Pain Management Specialist, to the Medical Staff
Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Elizabeth Mortazavi, Pain Management Specialist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Mortazavi is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Pain Clinic at the following locations: 726 North Acadia Road, Suite 2400, Thibodaux, (985) 493-4080; 1238 St. Charles Street, (985) 872-5267, Houma; and 4560 Hwy. 1, Raceland, (985) 251-4250.
houmatimes.com
Trunk or Treats, Music, Craft Shows, and MORE This Weekend in Terrebonne/Lafourche!
No tricks only treats for this weekend! Are you looking for some Fall fun in the Terrebonne and Lafourche area?! There are so many activities to choose from!. Bayou Strolls (Fall & Winter Group) | Friday, October 7 | 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. | Downtown Houma Marina The Bayou Strolls group brings mamas and kids together for a refreshing active way to get the community together. They’re a few moms with babes in the stroller or baby carriers exploring Downtown Houma for some fresh air, exercise, and quality venting sessions. You will be in good company! Bring a friend!
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish wants to reimagine how these 6 playgrounds are used. Residents aren't so sure.
In an effort to modernize its recreational offerings, Jefferson Parish is doing away with seasonal sports leagues at six of its community-based playgrounds, and “reimagining” the gyms and fields for other uses. The plan has drawn the ire of some residents, who say they were left in the...
Comments / 1