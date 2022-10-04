ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jeremy Paxman’s doctor noticed presenter’s Parkinson’s on University Challenge

By Luke O'Reilly
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49RsFW_0iKerKXg00

Jeremy Paxman’s doctor diagnosed him with Parkinson’s disease after noticing that he was less “exuberant” on University Challenge, the veteran broadcaster has revealed.

The former Newsnight presenter said the diagnosis came when he was in hospital after collapsing while walking his dog.

One of the doctors said he had noticed that the 72-year-old’s face had acquired a “Parkinson’s mask”.

It was completely out of the blue

Jeremy Paxman on his Parkinson's diagnosis

“Well, it was completely out of the blue,” Paxman said of the diagnosis.

“I was having a walk in the square across the way. There was ice around and I had the dog with me – the dog was on a lead.

“The first thing I knew was when somebody was sitting me on a bench. I’d fallen over and I made a terrible mess of my face.

“I’d gone straight down on my hooter, which, as you can see, is not small. Cuts all over the place. I was a real mess. And when I was in A&E, a doctor walked in and said ‘I think you’ve got Parkinson’s’.

“And it turned out that he had been watching University Challenge and had noticed that my face had acquired what’s known as the Parkinson Mask.

“I wasn’t as effusive and exuberant as normal. I had no idea.”

Parkinson’s disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years, according to the NHS website.

The three main symptoms of the condition are involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body, known as tremors, slow movement, and stiff and inflexible muscles.

It comes after Paxman revealed in August that he would be stepping down as host of University Challenge after 29 years in the role.

He said he decided to stop as it will become obvious to viewers that there is something “unusual” about him.

“I think I’ve been doing University Challenge for about 29 years, which is a very, very long time – too long really,” he said.

“I always think that if you’re scared of making a decision, do it.

“The University Challenge people have been brilliant but I do think that I ought to stop doing it. I will be sad to give it up, but no-one is indispensable.

It’ll become obvious that there’s something funny about me

Jeremy Paxman

“It’ll become obvious that there’s something funny about me – and I mean unusual, not funny funny. So I don’t want to spoil it for them.”

However, Paxman will not be leaving British screens just yet.

He is set to present a one-off special on ITV about his diagnosis.

– Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson’s will be broadcast at 9pm on Tuesday October 4 on ITV, and will also be available on the ITV Hub.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘His victims will become a footnote in history’ – relatives reflect on Tobin death

The family of a girl killed by Peter Tobin have challenged the ethics of True Crime entertainment in the wake of the serial killer’s death.The murderer, rapist and paedophile died in hospital on Saturday aged 76 after becoming unwell at HMP Edinburgh where he was serving three life sentences.One of his multiple victims was 15-year-old schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton, of Redding, near Falkirk, whom he was serving a life sentence for after her murder in 1991.Her family said they fear she will “become but a footnote” in his history while True Crime shows continue to dominate popular streaming services, making the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Strictly judges call out ‘heart-wrenching’ result as Richie Anderson becomes second celebrity to leave

The Strictly judges were left “heartbroken” by the BBC show’s latest result.In Sunday night’s episode (9 October), Richie Anderson and Fleur East were announced to have received the least votes.After the dreaded dance off, the judges opted to save East, meaning Anderson was the second celebrity to be eliminated from the 2022 series.Anderson was partnered with Giovanni Pernice, who won last year’s series with Rose Ayling-Ellis.Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood all opted to save East. However, Shirley Ballas, who ishead judge, revealed she would have sent her home should she have had the casting vote.Speaking...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jimmy Carr ‘being sued by dad’ over ‘derogatory’ joke about his heritage

Jimmy Carr’s father is said to be suing his son over a joke that “crossed the line”.The alleged move is said to have been inspired after Carr’s father, who is named Jim, read the comedian’s book Before & Laughter, in which he joked about his parents.In June, Jim criticised the 2021 book, in which the 8 Out of 10 Cats host wrote: “I’m the son of two immigrants from Limerick who moved to Slough (they moved from a s*** town to another s*** town, I guess they knew what they liked).”Jim told Limerick Leader at the time that his...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

I’m not being all woke and wet-blankety, says Fry after cricket plan rejected

Stephen Fry has defended a now shelved proposal to scrap the annual Eton-Harrow Lord’s cricket fixture, saying it was an attempt to make the sport more inclusive rather than an example of “woke-ism”.The actor and writer, who became president of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) this month, was forced into a U-turn when the policy drew outrage from members.Interviewed on Times Radio, Fry suggested that a competition drawing in other schools would allow students to earn their place in a final.“It saddens me if people think that there’s an element of woke-ism about that, because it’s only about opening the game...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Paxman
The Independent

World Mental Health Day: Why inequality and mental health need to be part of the same conversation

Mental health and inequality have been two of the biggest conversations in recent years, so 2022’s theme for World Mental Health Day (10 October) – ‘make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority’ – could not be more fitting.And joining up these conversations makes sense, as global inequality and mental health are issues that continuously overlap, through society and through the course of our individual lives.Black people are four times more likely to be detained under the Mental Health Act than white people, NHS figures show. One in eight LBGT people have experienced some form of unequal treatment...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

874K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy