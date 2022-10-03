Read full article on original website
The Fox Theatre Offers Impressive October Events Lineup
This month, the Fox Theatre has a lineup of engaging performances planned, including The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour, Patti LaBelle with special guest Stephanie Mills, Young the Giant: American Bollywood Tour and more. Real Talk Comedy Tour with Deray Davis, B Simone, Jess Hillarious, Darren Brand, Moneybag Mafia and more; “Chicago,” presented by Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta; and a special premiere of “It Ain’t Over,” all make stops at the theatre in October. The historic Atlanta venue offers ghost tours for a limited time where attendees will experience scares around every corner. For an elevated experience, all-inclusive Marquee Club level seats are available for purchase for all Fox events. For Broadway in Atlanta titles, Marquee Club passes can be purchased as an event add-on. For more information on upcoming events, please visit foxtheatre.org/events.
At Home With Kenny Lattimore & Ryan Cameron
As we get ready to change seasons, the one constant that has been since the top of this year is Bermuda Bar ATL in Norcross! They bring the most incredible artists that have come through include 69 Boyz, Shai, & Ne-Yo just to name a few. This Friday, Ryan Cameron will be hosting at Bermuda […]
The 12 Best Soul Food Restaurants in Atlanta
There are some rules you must understand if you’re to fully appreciate Atlanta’s rich soul food scene. For starters, macaroni and cheese is a vegetable. Next, if you order fried fish, you already know that’s a 10- to 15-minute wait. And lastly, the more crust the merrier when it comes to a proper peach cobbler serving. Need a refresher with these laws? No problem. The following comfort food institutions are happy to share their down-home culinary wisdom whenever you’re ready to learn.
Where To Go On a Weekend Trip From Atlanta
If you’re interested in a weekend getaway, there are some great places for singles and families to travel near Atlanta, Georgia. If you want to book travel right now, the good news is that domestic fares are still relatively cheap. 5 Cheapish Travel Destinations In The South. This article...
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America
This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
Atlanta Pride Festival returns after 2-year pandemic hiatus, heightened security expected
ATLANTA — Expect to see large crowds and extra security at this weekend’s ‘Atlanta Pride.’. The festival and parade are back this year for the first time since pre-pandemic times. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was in midtown Atlanta at Piedmont Park, where they were busy setting up....
The 11 Best Barbecue Spots in Atlanta
There are three essential components to a great barbecue restaurant: the tenderness of the meat, the taste of the sauce and the tone of the actual space. Oh, you didn’t know about that last key ingredient? A good vibe—we’re talking some down-home music, worn-out stickers on the wall, maybe a football game on TV—absolutely sets the mood for a great meal. Some Atlanta restaurants have been perfecting this recipe for years. Others are only just getting their fire started. The stickiness of our fingers lets you know that all of these places are worthy of a visit.
Two chances to see Michelle Obama's 'The Light We Carry' book tour in Atlanta
ATLANTA — There will be two chances to see former First Lady Michelle Obama on her new nationwide book tour in Atlanta this year. Due to overwhelming demand, Live Nation announced a second tour date has been added at the Fox Theatre. Tickets are now available at the Fox on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. The first lady will be joined by moderator Tyler Perry for both dates.
New owners of Cowboy Chicken in McDonough look to expand in metro Atlanta
The new owners are scouting areas such as Sandy Springs and Smyrna to expand Cowboy Chicken.
7 Local-Approved Fun Things To Do In Atlanta For Adults
Georgia's capital is known for being home to a vibrant food and beverage scene and iconic filming locations. With so many things to do in the city, you can turn to Atlanta locals for the most fun recommendations for adults based on their expertise. This viral TikTok posted by Atlanta...
Sample The Whiskies Of The World At The U.S.’ Largest Whiskey Tasting Event
Whisky lovers, get ready for an epic tasting experience on its way to Atlanta. Whiskeys of the World is the largest whiskey tasting event in the United States, featuring over two-hundred expressions of the most prestigious single malts, craft bourbons, and other unique whiskies from countries stretching the entire globe.
Antico Pizza Slides Open in Tucker for Neapolitan-Style Pies and Sandwiches
Giovanni Di Palma just opened another outpost of his popular Atlanta pizzeria Antico. Located in Tucker at the Publix-anchored Hugh Howell Marketplace, this location of Antico features a smaller menu of the Neapolitan-style pizzas found at the original Home Park location in Atlanta, along with a tight list of the restaurant’s calzones and Italian sandwiches. The Tucker restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and includes seating inside and on the patio, with people ordering their food at the counter.
DA asks for delay in street gang case against YSL rapper Young Thug
ATLANTA - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a 10-page motion Thursday afternoon to delay the trial of Young Thug, Gunna and 26 other defendants in a large RICO case. The delay request all has to do with the fact that more than a quarter of the suspects do...
Fatburger, Buffalo's Express coming to Atlanta
FAT, the parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo's Express and 15 other restaurant concepts, has signed a deal with franchisee Deidre Brown to open three co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express units over the next three years in Atlanta. "This development deal is a significant milestone for both Fatburger and Buffalo's Express,"...
Fulton prosecutors look to delay Young Thug, Gunna trial
Fulton County prosecutors are asking a judge to postpone the racketeering trial for rappers Young Thug and Gunna because...
Motown icon Smokey Robinson to perform at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center
Smokey Robinson will be in Atlanta, performing at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on Friday evening, Oct. 7, and he joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via telephone before hitting the stage. How the Motown legend got his nickname, “Smokey:”. “That goes way back to when...
10 of the most spine-chilling haunted houses near Atlanta to visit (if you dare)
If you’re looking for unsettling activities to get your scare on this fall, running from maniacal clowns to deranged zombies and more will be sure to give you that autumn adrenaline rush. From makeup, lighting and effects to sinister storytelling, these haunted houses will make you feel like you are the star of a horror film, thanks to the elaborate production value. From now until the end of October, check out this selection of hair-raising haunted houses near Atlanta.
Herd of sheep blocks mountain highway
On You Gotta See This, Atlanta traffic has nothing on this herd of sheep in Utah. Look at this enormous sculpture of a Cheeto in Canada.
Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta
Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
'It'll make the sanest person go crazy' | Residents say they want compensation after months-long construction at their Buckhead complex
ATLANTA — It’s been a loud three weeks for residents of the Camden Phipps apartments in Buckhead. They tell 11Alive the buildings are undergoing renovations on the exterior that are disrupting them daily. Ashley Peterson's apartment windows have already been boarded up. "They’re here from nine to six...
