Citrus County Chronicle
Man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for making online threats against Colorado’s top elections official, one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from rising threats. The sentence came the...
Citrus County Chronicle
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces first $1 million distributed through Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE — On Friday, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the first round of Florida Disaster Fund grants totaling $1 million have been awarded to organizations engaged in the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222. “We know that for many Floridians...
Citrus County Chronicle
Early data indicates Idaho wolf population is holding steady
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho's wolf population appears to be holding steady despite recent changes by lawmakers that allow expanded methods and seasons for killing wolves, the state’s top wildlife official said Thursday. Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told lawmakers on the Natural Resources...
Citrus County Chronicle
Central Florida men agree to plea guilty for hate crime in Citrus County
A pair of white men and brothers from Central Florida agreed to be sentenced to up to a decade in federal prison for attacking a Black man in Citrus County during a hate crime. Dunnellon 56-year-old Roy Lashley Jr. and 52-year-old Robert Lashley, of Brandon, respectively signed agreements Sept. 19...
Citrus County Chronicle
Young deputy in Florida fatally shot by friendly fire
POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) — A 21-year deputy appeared to have been fatally shot by friendly fire from deputies with whom he was serving a warrant in central Florida early Tuesday, authorities said. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Deputy Blane Lane was shot in...
Citrus County Chronicle
33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival rescheduled for Oct. 15
WILLISTON — Like several other events and activities around Levy County last week, the 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival did not take place due to Hurricane Ian. Instead, the festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 15. This came via an announcement on the Central Florida Peanut Festival’s Facebook page on Sept. 27.
