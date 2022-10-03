ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Citrus County Chronicle

Man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for making online threats against Colorado's top elections official, one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from rising threats. The sentence came the...
COLORADO STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Early data indicates Idaho wolf population is holding steady

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho's wolf population appears to be holding steady despite recent changes by lawmakers that allow expanded methods and seasons for killing wolves, the state's top wildlife official said Thursday. Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told lawmakers on the Natural Resources...
IDAHO STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Young deputy in Florida fatally shot by friendly fire

POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) — A 21-year deputy appeared to have been fatally shot by friendly fire from deputies with whom he was serving a warrant in central Florida early Tuesday, authorities said. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Deputy Blane Lane was shot in...
POLK CITY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival rescheduled for Oct. 15

WILLISTON — Like several other events and activities around Levy County last week, the 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival did not take place due to Hurricane Ian. Instead, the festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 15. This came via an announcement on the Central Florida Peanut Festival's Facebook page on Sept. 27.
WILLISTON, FL

Community Policy