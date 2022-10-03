Read full article on original website
BASE Jumper Stuck on Canyon Wall North of Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Rescue crews are working to free a BASE jumper that became stuck on the canyon wall on the north side of the Snake River Canyon. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, multiple crews are working to pull the stranded jumper from a ledge on the northeast side of the Perrine Bridge. The person can be seen dangling from the canyon side. The Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team is working with Twin Falls Search and Rescue and Jerome County Sheriff's Office. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asked the public to stay away from the edge while crews work on the rescue. The Perrine Bridge is a popular place for BASE jumpers (buildings, antennas, spans or bridges, and earth) to jump from with a parachute.
Truck Overturns South of Hansen
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews are on the scene of a semi-truck that overturned south of Hansen. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the crash is at 3375 N and Rock Creek Road were a semi has overturned onto the driver's side. Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for emergency vehicles; the roadway remains open. It appears Air St. Luke's is at the scene of the crash. More information to come...
Three Injured in Head-on Crash Sunday in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-One person had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital Sunday evening while two others were taken by ambulance after a head-on crash in Jerome. Emergency crews responded at around 8:23 p.m. on State Highway 25 for a Toyota Corolla and Buick Regal that hit head-on, according to Idaho State Police. A 48-year-old woman from Twin Falls in the Corolla had to be flown by helicopter to the hospital. A 32-year-old woman driver of the Buick and her 69-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway for more than an hour. Jerome Police, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, and Idaho Transportation Department crews assisted with the crash.
Twin Falls Firefighters Stop Garage Fire From Spreading to House
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters were able to keep a fire from spreading to a house Friday afternoon when a garage went up in flames. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Schmitz, fire crews responded to the 2600 block of Longbow Dr at a little after 1 p.m. for a garage engulfed by flames. Crews kept the fire from moving into the attached house. A small room above the garage was destroyed and all contents in the garage. Everyone, including pets, made it out of the house safely without any injury. The house had some smoke damage. The residents won't be able to live in it for a time.
Injured Idaho State Trooper is Coming Home Saturday
Sergeant Mike Wendler is coming home. His fellow troopers with Idaho State Police are planning a public welcome. Wendler was badly injured while directing traffic at an accident scene in Jerome. He has spent the last several weeks at a hospital in Idaho Falls, where he had made tremendous progress in his recovery. His goal is to finish his rehabilitation at home, here in Twin Falls.
Second Flight to Return this November for Twin Falls Airport
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The airline servicing the Magic Valley Regional Airport plans to return a second round trip flight to and from Twin Falls. Monday, the Twin Falls City Council will hear a request from SkyWest Airlines to amend the agreement with the city to include the second flight service to the minimum revenue guarantee (MRG). The MRG ensures funds to the airline if profits fall short. According to the city, only $25,000 of the $400,000 MRG has been paid to SkyWest because sales have been profitable off the single flight to and from the Salt Lake City International Airport. "This is in contrast to national trends. The airline industry has struggled to recruit and retain pilots. Due to this struggle, airlines have reduced or eliminated routes to small communities across the nation," according to the city in a statement. SkyWest is asking the second flight scheduled for this winter to be included in the MRG. At one time SKyWest had three flights to Utah and for a short time provided one flight to and from the Denver International Airport. Most flight services to other areas other than Salt Lake City have been short lived from the Magic Valley. In May 2021, the Magic Valley community welcomed the first flight from Denver with much fanfare. The flights were offered through United Express also operated by SkyWest. Several years ago Allegiant Airlines provided brief service from Twin Falls to Las Vegas, Nevada. The council will hear the proposal Monday, October 3, at 5 p.m. at City Hall on Main Street.
