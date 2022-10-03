ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 arrested on drug- and alcohol-related charges over weekend

By STAFF REPORTS
 4 days ago
West Lafayette Police Department responded to the incident.  Exponent File Photo

Five people were arrested in West Lafayette over the weekend on drug- and alcohol-related charges.

Purdue student Kyanne Edwards, 20, was arrested early Friday morning by West Lafayette Police on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia, according to Tippecanoe County Jail logs.

Edwards was the passenger of a car pulled over for disregarding a traffic signal near the 100 block of Pierce Street. The officer who pulled the car over observed that she had a small amount of cocaine along with paraphernalia, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said.

The driver of the car, Lafayette man Jaquall Esper, 20, was reportedly intoxicated and smelled of marijuana, Ferguson said, so he was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.

Purdue student Justin Qualley, 21, was arrested early Saturday morning by Purdue Police on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with a BAC of 0.10 or more.

PUPD Capt. Song Kang was unavailable for comment Monday.

WLPD arrested two other non-students on preliminary OWI charges and booked them into the jail Saturday morning between 1 and 7 a.m.

West Lafayette man Charles Goris, 31, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and operating with a controlled substance in his body. Ferguson said he was pulled over at the intersection of North 2nd Street and South Street, where an officer observed open alcohol containers and marijuana in the car. Goris failed multiple field sobriety tests and submitted to a blood draw at a local hospital. The results are pending.

Lafayette man Tyler Mullin, 31, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. After pulling him over on Brown Street, an officer found that he had multiple warrants, including one for strangulation and criminal confinement.

None of the five who were arrested remain in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Monday afternoon, according to online logs.

#Alcohol#Marijuana#Purdue University#Purdue Police#Owi
