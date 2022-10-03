I tried it: Why BabyBjörn’s Harmony carrier was the right fit for my babywearing journey

Read full article on original website
Kelly Osbourne says her friends and family judge her for choosing not to breastfeed
This week while guest co-hosting Red Table Talk, Kelly Osbourne opened up about her decision not to breastfeed. Osbourne, who is pregnant with her first child, says she's been on the receiving end of judgment from family and friends over her decision. "I have chosen to stay on my medication...
Having micropreemie twins taught me it’s OK to grieve for babies who are still alive
The very small room made my already large hospital bed look massive. The room was eerily quiet. To call it drab would be an understatement. The nurses called it a recovery room, but I found myself wondering if it was instead just an empty storage closet meant for things no one needed anymore.
Khloe Kardashian says she was ‘depressed and sad every single day’ until her son was born
During the most recent episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Khloe Kardashian admits that she had a hard time with her mental health during her son's pregnancy. Khloe, who welcomed her son via surrogate back in July, opened up about the "trauma" she suffered as a result of Tristan Thompson's infidelity.
Birth flowers by month and their special meanings
Flowers are like nature's expression of love. We carry bouquets at weddings and gift them to loved ones for every kind of occasion, from birthdays to date nights and anniversaries to holidays. Part of the fun is searching for that particular flower or color that best represents the occasion or the person. Especially if you're considering naming your little one by their birth month flowers, well, let's just say that their are a lot of adorable options.
Kourtney Kardashian says she’s been co-sleeping with daughter Penelope for 10+ years
Yet another celebrity parent is getting real about still co-sleeping with their "big" kids, and honestly, it's so relatable. Even if you're not the kind of family that makes this a habit, it does seem like older kids make a habit of sneaking into your bed at night—and it's nice to hear other parents talk about it.
Here’s to the ‘middle moms’ who are navigating motherhood between preschool and prom
When you become a mother, you hear all about life with little kids—the exhausting newborn phase, the restless toddler stage and the wild preschool years—and you hear all about the bittersweetness of raising teens. But what you don’t hear enough about are the middle years and what it's like to be a middle mom, when you don’t have little kids anymore but they aren’t big kids either. Middle moms are in the thick of it in every possible way.
My husband and I had 2 weddings. We each got to celebrate the way we wanted to.
The author is American and her husband is Italian. They had a wedding in each country to celebrate their cultures and styles.
Our family does ‘trips instead of gifts’ for the holidays—and it has been life-changing
I love birthdays and the holidays, but I don't love the post-holiday clutter and extra stuff. So a few years ago, our family started leaning into experiences instead of gifts—and it has been a game-changer. Not only does clutter make me feel prickly and overwhelmed, but all that extra “stuff” (much of which ends up in the landfill) leaves a bad taste in my mouth. Eventually I decided to say enough. Enough with the post-holiday gift-giving hangover. Enough with the mental gymnastics to figure out my holiday shopping list. Enough with the piles of toys and clothes and games. We would do experiences instead of gifts.
A letter to my firstborn before your sibling arrives
I’m nervous too. I don’t know what a new baby will bring. I don't know how it will change our dynamic. I don't know what it will be like to hold both of you or if my lap will be big enough for your ever-growing body and energy along with your sister’s. I don't know if you will resent us for adding another little girl to our family—but I hope you don't.
‘Sunday Scaries’: two-thirds of Britons suffer anxiety before return to work
Government launches ‘every mind matters’ mental health campaign to help sufferers deal with stress and sleeplessness
Charlotte Latvala: Actual phone calls evoke fear, joy
I was texting back and forth with my daughter at college, solidifying plans for her fall break in a couple of weeks. “Actually, can I call you?” she typed. “Too much to text.” ...
How to avoid IVF injection bruising, according to an acupuncturist
We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. We can all agree that social media has its pros and cons, but increasing awareness about little-discussed topics can be one of its many gifts. Chrissy Teigen's recent pregnancy announcement included a photo of IVF injection bruising on her leg, which led to an outpouring of responses from other women who have experienced the same thing.
Chrissy Teigen shares that her miscarriage was actually a life-saving abortion
In an emotional speech, Chrissy Teigen shared that the heartbreaking pregnancy loss she suffered with her third child, son Jack, two years ago was technically an abortion. An abortion she had to save her life, she says. Speaking at a summit event on Thursday, Teigen admits that she didn't come...
Your 10 most pressing baby safety questions, answered by a pediatrician
When it comes to babies, safety is always a top priority. With September being Top Baby Birth Month and National Baby Safety Month, there’s never been a better time to reflect on everyday safety practices and concerns. As a pediatrician, part of my job is to educate and prepare...
This CEO got hooked on the thrill of vintage shopping—now she’s overhauling the industry
This post was written by Anna Robertson and originally appeared on The Cool Down. For Shilla Kim-Parker, who grew up in New York City with limited resources, shopping at thrift stores was the norm. But for her, that wasn’t a constraint, it was an opportunity to experience the joy of discovering a unique item that felt like it was made for her.
To improve moms’ health, we must focus on social determinants
As moms, we’re often told how important it is to take good care of ourselves through eating, exercising, and getting enough sleep. But some of the biggest forces that determine our health are out of our control. They’re called “social determinants of health.” They include things like having a...
Traveling with extended family is a delightful challenge—here’s how to make it even better
A few years ago, my parents, siblings and I decided that, instead of getting each other a bunch of holiday gifts, we would take a family vacation together. Since then, we have gone on more than one family vacation with grandparents and cousins, each one memorable in its own way. I have no doubt that these extended family vacations with grandparents and cousins will be “happiness anchors” for my kids for decades to come. They are an absolute delight. They are also a challenge—in a way that traveling with three to four other families, half a dozen kids, and multiple generations can be a challenge. But the payoff makes it worth the planning hassles and any hiccups along the way.
Dr. Harvey Karp shares how to wean from SNOO in 3 steps
A bolt of fear strikes any time a parent hears the word “transition” or “wean." Change can be overwhelming and scary! So, if you’re frantically Googling “How to wean from SNOO,” let me ease your worries: As a pediatrician and baby sleep expert, I can assure you that transitioning your baby from SNOO to crib doesn’t have to be hard. In fact, if your baby is between 5 to 6 months old, they’re ready to wave bye-bye to SNOO’s all-night, responsive rocking. Really! Their brain is much more mature than a newborn’s. (I don’t recommend weaning before this time, because between months 1 and 4—or what I call the fourth trimester—babies really need womb-like sensations to sleep well.)
