No. 6 Southern Cal pulls away in the second half, tops visiting Washington State 30-14
LOS ANGELES – Southern Cal used timely plays – and timely penalties – to capture an advantage, then gradually pulled away in the second half to turn back visiting Washington State. The sixth-ranked Trojans held WSU off the scoreboard and churned out a few lengthy scoring possessions...
The pick: Why USC will beat Washington State
LOS ANGELES – According to USC’s coach, the Trojans haven’t faced a challenge like Washington State this season. “Any way you slice it, it’s a really good football team,” first-year USC coach Lincoln Riley said of the Cougars earlier this week on a local radio show. “I think it’s the best football team we’ve played up until this point.”
Washington State receiver Renard Bell, running back Nakia Watson sidelined with injuries during game against Southern Cal
LOS ANGELES – Washington State came into the game with a healthy roster, but the Cougars lost a couple of their top contributors to injuries during Saturday's 30-14 Pac-12 loss to No. 6 USC. Senior slot receiver Renard Bell, a WSU starter, disappeared from the Cougar lineup late in...
Prep football roundup: Colby Danielson leads Mead over Ferris; Jakeb Vallance scores two TDs for Cheney
Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A. Mead 35, Ferris 0: Colby Danielson threw two long touchdown passes and ran for another and the visiting Panthers (5-1, 4-1) beat the Saxons (0-6, 0-5) at University HS. Danielson hit Keenan Kuntz for...
SR-27 blocked in Fairfield due to fatal collision
FAIRFIELD, Wash. - A semi versus vehicle collision in Fairfield has the road blocked on State Route 27 and 1st Street. According to Washinton State Patrol (WSP), the incident is a large response, and the roadway will be blocked for an extended period while crews investigate. The details of the...
