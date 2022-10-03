ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NFL Monday Night Football Week 4: Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers look to continue dominance over Rams

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started six regular-season games against the Los Angeles Rams since joining the 49ers in 2017. He's won all of them.

Garoppolo wasn't supposed to continue that streak this season, but Trey Lance's injury pushed Garoppolo back into the starting lineup. He was underwhelming in his first start of the season, tossing 1 touchdown and 1 interception in a loss against the Denver Broncos.

On Monday, Garoppolo gets an opponent he's had success against since joining the 49ers. Though the Los Angeles Rams have posted dominant seasons under Sean McVay, Garoppolo and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan seem to have McVay's number.

That changed last postseason, as the Rams finally took Garoppolo down when it mattered most. Will Los Angeles repeat that feat Monday? Or will Garoppolo prove last year's postseason loss was a fluke?

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we provide the biggest highlights, news, scores and injuries as the Rams take on the 49ers on "Monday Night Football."

San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
