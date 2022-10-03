Read full article on original website
High risk/high reward federal grant funds effort to develop a smart drug delivery system to treat multiple Alzheimer’s pathologies all at once
Rather than attempting to treat the multiple pathologies of Alzheimer’s disease individually, as is the current practice, researchers in the Buck Institute’s Andersen lab have designed a smart cell-based delivery system (SmaCD) to treat them all at once. The National Institutes of Health considers the effort as high risk/high reward with the potential to change how we treat multiple diseases. Its Common Fund has awarded the lab with a $2.4 million Transformative Research Award, one of just nine awarded this year.
Boston Dynamics pledges not to weaponise its mechanical humans or dogs - but that might not stop robot war
Boston Dynamics and a number of other robotics companies are pledging that they will not weaponize their products.In a letter, first reported on by Axios, the companies say that “adding weapons to robots that are remotely or autonomously operated, widely available to the public, and capable of navigating to previously inaccessible locations where people live and work, raises new risks of harm and serious ethical issues.”Boston Dynamics, as well as Agility Robotics, ANYbotics, Clearpath Robotics, Open Robotics and Unitree Robotics, have said that they “will not weaponize our advanced-mobility general-purpose robots or the software we develop that enables advanced robotics...
‘Game-changing’ study offers a powerful computer-modeling approach to cell simulations
LAWRENCE — A milestone report from the University of Kansas appearing this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences proposes a new technique for modeling molecular life with computers. LAWRENCE — A milestone report from the University of Kansas appearing this week in the Proceedings of...
Ancient chemistry may explain why living things use ATP as the universal energy currency
A simple two-carbon compound may have been a crucial player in the evolution of metabolism before the advent of cells, according to a new study published October 4th in the open access journal PLOS Biology, by Nick Lane and colleagues of University College London, UK. The finding potentially sheds light on the earliest stages of prebiotic biochemistry, and suggests how ATP came to be the universal energy carrier of all cellular life today.
Mechanism used by metastatic cancer cells to infiltrate the liver found
Approximately 90% of cancer-related deaths are due to metastasis when cancer spreads and forms new tumors. The liver is considered the most vulnerable organ to metastatic cancer: the 5-year survival rate after surgery to remove liver metastases is as low as 30-50%, so developing treatments to prevent liver metastasis is urgently needed.
Improvements for Man and Machine in Scientific Publishing
The need for information from research outputs to be more findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable (FAIR) has spurred researchers, database managers, and publishers to continually look for new and better ways to make information machine-readable. Another equally important area is creating articles that readers can actively engage with, rather than passively taking in information from reading a published article. One tool that easily improves machine readability of data is a data standard called Frictionless Data, developed by the Open Knowledge Foundation. Published today in the Open Science journal GigaByte revealed that not only does Frictionless Data drastically improve machine readability, but that it can also turn normally static figures within the article into dynamic entities that allow readers to directly interact with the data within the article. Demonstrating that the use of Frictionless Data can tackle two important activities: allowing both man and machine to use and directly engage with scientific outputs in a dynamic fashion.
Discovery of potential biological cause for postpartum depression opens door to new treatments
Newly discovered biological changes in mothers who suffer postpartum depression may help explain the condition, yield long-sought treatments and let doctors identify those at risk even before their babies are born. Newly discovered biological changes in mothers who suffer postpartum depression may help explain the condition, yield long-sought treatments and...
New algorithms help four-legged robots run in the wild
A team led by the University of California San Diego has developed a new system of algorithms that enables four-legged robots to walk and run on challenging terrain while avoiding both static and moving obstacles. A team led by the University of California San Diego has developed a new system...
Multiple health benefits of b-type procyanidin-rich foods like chocolate and apples consumed in right amounts
B-type procyanidins, made of catechin oligomers, are a class of polyphenols found abundantly in foods like cocoa, apples, grape seeds, and red wine. Several studies have established the benefits of these micronutrients in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and strokes. B-type procyanidins are also successful in controlling hypertension, dyslipidemia, and glucose intolerance. Studies attest to the physiological benefits of their intake on the central nervous system (CNS), namely an improvement in cognitive functions. These physiological changes follow a pattern of hormesis—a phenomenon in which peak benefits of a substance are achieved at mid-range doses, becoming progressively lesser at lower and higher doses.
The determinants of persistent and severe COVID-19 revealed
As COVID-19 wreaks havoc across the globe, one characteristic of the infection has not gone unnoticed. The disease is heterogeneous in nature with symptoms and severity of the condition spanning a wide range. The medical community now believes this is attributed to variations in the human hosts’ biology and has little to do with the virus per se. Shedding some light on this conundrum are Associate Professor SUMI Tomonari from Okayama University, Research Institute for Interdisciplinary Science (RIIS) and Associate Professor Kouji Harada from Toyohashi University of Technology, the Center for IT-based Education (CITE). The duo recently reported their findings on imbalances in the host immune system that facilitate persistent or severe forms of the disease in some patients.
Study gauges positive impacts of Medicare on low-income adults
Medicare eligibility and enrollment are associated with decreases in the percentage of low-income adults who delay or avoid medical care due to costs, as well as in the percentage who worry about or have problems paying medical bills, according to a new study publishing on October 4th in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Rishi Wadhera, of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, USA, and colleagues.
Huntsman Cancer Institute researchers receive grant to study the link between obesity and cancer
Mary Playdon, PhD, MPH, nutritional epidemiologist and cancer epidemiologist at Huntsman Cancer Institute and Assistant Professor in the Department of Nutrition & Integrative Physiology (NUIP) at the University of Utah (U of U), Neli Ulrich, PhD, MS, Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Director of the Comprehensive Cancer Center, Huntsman Cancer Institute and Professor, Population Health Sciences in the School of Medicine, and Scott Summers, PhD, co-director of the Diabetes & Metabolism Research Center (UDMRC), and department Chair and Distinguished Professor of NUIP at the U of U, received a $5 million grant to study the link between obesity and colorectal cancers.
Putting the brakes on heroin relapse
Neuroscientists from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) report in Science Advances that star-shaped brain cells known as astrocytes can “turn off” neurons involved in relapse to heroin. Drug-related cues in the environment can intensify the drive to seek drugs, leading to relapse. In this article, a team led by Peter Kalivas, Ph.D., and Anna Kruyer, Ph.D., both of the Department of Neuroscience, examined how astrocytes interact with neurons and whether astrocytes play an important role in regulating the response to drug cues.
American College of Lifestyle Medicine launches online directory for patients to find lifestyle medicine-certified clinicians in their communities
The American College of Lifestyle Medicine has launched a new searchable online directory to help patients identify and contact clinicians in their communities who are certified in the rapidly growing field of lifestyle medicine. The clinician directory is located at www.lifestylemedpros.org. The American College of Lifestyle Medicine has launched a...
Why women may be more susceptible to Alzheimer’s disease
CLEVELAND—Case Western Reserve University researchers have identified a mechanism in brain tissue that may explain why women are more vulnerable to Alzheimer’s disease—a finding that they say could help lead to new medicines to treat the disease. CLEVELAND—Case Western Reserve University researchers have identified a mechanism in...
Tracking a network of 100,000 mutants
What fundamentally sets a human being apart from every other living creature comes down to differences in DNA sequences—a set of genetically-inherited molecules found in every cell of every organism. These differences have accumulated over millions of years, mainly via random mutations—basically errors in how the DNA was copied. Most of these mutations negatively impact the organism and will likely result in it dying before it has a chance to reproduce. However, some will positively, or neutrally, impact the organism and spread through the population. These mistakes in DNA sequences have resulted in the diversity of life we see around the world today. But many aspects of how these mutations can increase fitness remain poorly understood.
Researchers’ flow platform advances water harvesting technology
This summer’s megadrought in the Western U.S. and the failure of a Mississippi water treatment plant have demonstrated the need for alternative ways to access water during shortages. This summer’s megadrought in the Western U.S. and the failure of a Mississippi water treatment plant have demonstrated the need for...
Standardized ultrasound-guided PIV insertions improve outcomes and reduce costs
HARTWELL, Georgia. – A new study from PICC Excellence shows that standardizing ultrasound-guided PIV insertions in a hospital setting using an innovative sterile barrier dressing reduced costs by 73% and staff time for insertions by 50%, while also improving both patient and nursing staff satisfaction. HARTWELL, Georgia. – A...
Laughing gas in space could mean life
Scientists at UC Riverside are suggesting something is missing from the typical roster of chemicals that astrobiologists use to search for life on planets around other stars — laughing gas. Scientists at UC Riverside are suggesting something is missing from the typical roster of chemicals that astrobiologists use to...
Sound reveals giant blue whales dance with the wind to find food
A study by MBARI researchers and their collaborators published today in Ecology Letters sheds new light on the movements of mysterious, endangered blue whales. The research team used a directional hydrophone on MBARI’s underwater observatory, integrated with other advanced technologies, to listen for the booming vocalizations of blue whales. They used these sounds to track the movements of blue whales and learned that these ocean giants respond to changes in the wind.
