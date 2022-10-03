Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
One in custody after lotto ticket theft
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police have taken one person into custody after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets. Authorities said the man stole nearly $4,000 in tickets from the Circle K in the 8000 block of Oracle Road. Though officers did not...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended in shooting at U of A campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect is in custody after one person was shot on the Univesity of Arizona campus on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The University of Arizona Police Department is hosting a 5:30 p.m. news conference to discuss the shooting. You can watch it in the video player above.
KOLD-TV
At least one person shot on University of Arizona campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person was shot on the Univesity of Arizona campus on Wednesday, Oct. 5. the University of Arizona Police Department is hosting a 5:30 p.m. news conference to discuss the shooting. You can watch it in the video player above. The victim...
KOLD-TV
UA police: Shooting reported at Harshbarger building
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The public is urged to stay away from the Harshbarger building on the University of Arizona’s campus as authorities respond to a reported shooting there on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Campus police said the suspect had been identified, but was no longer at the...
KOLD-TV
Free to Kill: Discord over domestic violence cases putting public at risk
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The gruesome execution of a mother and her two sons last year is shedding light on what leaders call a breakdown in the criminal justice system that’s putting the public at risk in Pima County. We’ve learned the murdered mother had told police...
KOLD-TV
One killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a man’s shooting death on Friday, Sept. 30. Officers were called to the 6200 block of South Morris Boulevard, just north of the intersection of Valencia Road and Nogales Highway, around 4:30 p.m. after a shooting was reported in the area.
KOLD-TV
Marana police arrest 15-year-old girl for alleged threats against school in Maine
MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police arrested a 15-year-old girl who they say allegedly made threats against a school she previously attended in Maine. According to the Marana Police Department, the girl is accused of using an app to send threats to her former school. Maine police said...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of University of Arizona professor, Dr. Thomas Meixner; classes to resume Thursday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect is in custody after a University of Arizona professor was fatally shot on campus Wednesday, Oct. 5. University President Robert Robbins identified the victim as Dr. Thomas Meixner, Professor and Department Head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences. Meixner was shot at the John W. Harshbarger Building and taken to Banner University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Marana woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for an 86-year-old Marana woman who was reported missing on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to police, Lillian Taylor was found safe and in good health. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: All classes at UA’s main campus canceled after reported shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The public is urged to stay away from the Harshbarger building on the University of Arizona’s campus as authorities respond to a reported shooting there on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Campus police said the suspect had been identified, but was no longer at the...
KOLD-TV
Stolen art returned to the University of Arizona 37 years after heist
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In 1985, an art heist shook Tucson. An abstract impressionist painting was brutally sliced from its frame at the University of Arizona Museum of Art. What happened to WIllem de Kooning’s “Woman-Ochre” became the stuff of legend. Now, all these years...
KOLD-TV
Pima County deputies ask for help finding missing vulnerable adult
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing vulnerable woman from the Picture Rocks area. Lizette Martinez, 29, is described as 4 feet, 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. It is not known what Martinez is...
KOLD-TV
Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Oracle Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash on Oracle Road in which one man was hurt Wednesday, Oct. 5. Police say the crash happened on Oracle Road at Jacinto Street, just north of Grant Road. Another vehicle was involved. The patient was taken...
KOLD-TV
Tucson Meet Yourself kicks off Friday
Some Tucson veterans forced to wait months for care at VA Hospital. Tucson women join forces for Tucson's first 50 Over 50 Experience. NOON NOTEBOOK: Felicia’s Best! Personal Assisting.
KOLD-TV
Sun Tran, Sun Link fares in Tucson remain free for the time being
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Whether to keep Tucson transit fares free or to start charging again is a debate going on at city hall. The city made all fares free when the pandemic hit two years ago to help people during a financial crunch but now the question is should they remain that way.
KOLD-TV
Students and Colleagues mourn death of University of Arizona Professor at prayer session
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Around 50 students and colleagues gathered for a prayer session at Saint Thomas More Catholic Newman Center Thursday, Oct. 6 in honor of Dr. Thomas Meixner, the University of Arizona professor shot dead by Murad Dervish, his former graduate student. As many sat in...
KOLD-TV
Some Tucson veterans forced to wait months for care at VA Hospital
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Veterans in Tucson and across the United States have been forced to wait months to receive care at VA hospitals. In some cases, veterans are paying for their own care. It’s especially bad for new patients who are trying to get appointments. Tucson...
KOLD-TV
Tucson Meet Yourself returns to downtown with new changes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 150,000 people are expected to descend on downtown Tucson for Tucson Meet Yourself Friday to Sunday, Oct. 7-9. There will be some changes this year to make the festival more environmentally friendly. There will be no single-use water bottles at the event. Organizers are asking people to bring their own water bottle or they can buy an aluminum one and use the free refillable water stations.
KOLD-TV
Hundreds of children, teachers and parents to walk-n-roll to school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There might be extra students, parents and staff spending some time outside before school for Walk-N-Roll to School Week. For the week, students are encouraged to walk, bike or ride scooters to class with the goal to improve health while reducing congestion, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from cars near schools.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ON KOLD: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero part of White House ‘Community in Action’ program
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLD) - The White House will host Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and several other Arizona leaders Friday, Oct. 7. This ‘Community in Action’ event is the fourth in a string of events with local leaders highlighting several economic priorities of the Biden administration. The White House...
