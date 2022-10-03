ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

One in custody after lotto ticket theft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police have taken one person into custody after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets. Authorities said the man stole nearly $4,000 in tickets from the Circle K in the 8000 block of Oracle Road. Though officers did not...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Suspect apprehended in shooting at U of A campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect is in custody after one person was shot on the Univesity of Arizona campus on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The University of Arizona Police Department is hosting a 5:30 p.m. news conference to discuss the shooting. You can watch it in the video player above.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

At least one person shot on University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person was shot on the Univesity of Arizona campus on Wednesday, Oct. 5. the University of Arizona Police Department is hosting a 5:30 p.m. news conference to discuss the shooting. You can watch it in the video player above. The victim...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UA police: Shooting reported at Harshbarger building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The public is urged to stay away from the Harshbarger building on the University of Arizona’s campus as authorities respond to a reported shooting there on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Campus police said the suspect had been identified, but was no longer at the...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a man’s shooting death on Friday, Sept. 30. Officers were called to the 6200 block of South Morris Boulevard, just north of the intersection of Valencia Road and Nogales Highway, around 4:30 p.m. after a shooting was reported in the area.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of University of Arizona professor, Dr. Thomas Meixner; classes to resume Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect is in custody after a University of Arizona professor was fatally shot on campus Wednesday, Oct. 5. University President Robert Robbins identified the victim as Dr. Thomas Meixner, Professor and Department Head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences. Meixner was shot at the John W. Harshbarger Building and taken to Banner University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Marana woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for an 86-year-old Marana woman who was reported missing on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to police, Lillian Taylor was found safe and in good health. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Stolen art returned to the University of Arizona 37 years after heist

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In 1985, an art heist shook Tucson. An abstract impressionist painting was brutally sliced from its frame at the University of Arizona Museum of Art. What happened to WIllem de Kooning’s “Woman-Ochre” became the stuff of legend. Now, all these years...
TUCSON, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLD-TV

Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Oracle Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash on Oracle Road in which one man was hurt Wednesday, Oct. 5. Police say the crash happened on Oracle Road at Jacinto Street, just north of Grant Road. Another vehicle was involved. The patient was taken...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Meet Yourself kicks off Friday

Some Tucson veterans forced to wait months for care at VA Hospital. Tucson women join forces for Tucson's first 50 Over 50 Experience. NOON NOTEBOOK: Felicia’s Best! Personal Assisting.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sun Tran, Sun Link fares in Tucson remain free for the time being

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Whether to keep Tucson transit fares free or to start charging again is a debate going on at city hall. The city made all fares free when the pandemic hit two years ago to help people during a financial crunch but now the question is should they remain that way.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Some Tucson veterans forced to wait months for care at VA Hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Veterans in Tucson and across the United States have been forced to wait months to receive care at VA hospitals. In some cases, veterans are paying for their own care. It’s especially bad for new patients who are trying to get appointments. Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Meet Yourself returns to downtown with new changes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 150,000 people are expected to descend on downtown Tucson for Tucson Meet Yourself Friday to Sunday, Oct. 7-9. There will be some changes this year to make the festival more environmentally friendly. There will be no single-use water bottles at the event. Organizers are asking people to bring their own water bottle or they can buy an aluminum one and use the free refillable water stations.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Hundreds of children, teachers and parents to walk-n-roll to school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There might be extra students, parents and staff spending some time outside before school for Walk-N-Roll to School Week. For the week, students are encouraged to walk, bike or ride scooters to class with the goal to improve health while reducing congestion, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from cars near schools.
TUCSON, AZ

