After taking the life of an elderly married man and dearly loved father, Jennifer Higgins Bradanini was supposed to go to jail for six months, complete 350 hours of community service, pay $183,857 in restitution, and be on probation for two years. Even though the initial sentence was considered lenient, and outraged the victim’s family, the sentence later was unexpectedly modified. The six-month jail time became home confinement with an electronic monitoring device. Shortly thereafter, Higgins was seen on social media dancing with an ankle bracelet on a rally stage in Los Angeles. In divorce court, a family law judge ordered she didn’t have to work to pay child support, she could pay a private judge instead. In civil court, she asked another judge to order the man who claimed she violated his civil rights to pay her attorney’s fees in an amount of $6,297.50, but her attorneys forgot the proof of service.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO