Alameda County, CA

indybay.org

Alameda County Sheriff Drones Flew Over the Solano Stroll

Exigent Use Report says Alameda County Sheriff Drones Monitored Street Fair. BERKELEY — A report filed with the Berkeley City Council due to the requirements of Berkeley’s surveillance ordinance framework revealed that the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office flew drones “unobtrusively” over the Solano Stroll, focusing on the perimeter of the rooftops. The use of the sheriff’s department drones would not have been known to the public without the 2018 surveillance ordinance, which requires reports to the City Council after the temporary use of unpermitted technologies for exigent circumstances.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
kalw.org

New laws could bring big changes for Santa Clara County

The new laws include changes to improve housing displacement, a stricter screening of potential police officers, and helping small businesses upgrade facilities for disability access. Here are some of the laws supported by local officials. SB 649 ensures those in communities of color are not displaced and have access to...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Applications for Contra Costa County Grand Jury Services Sought

The Contra Costa County Superior Court is accepting applications for additional jurors to serve on the Civil Grand Jury for the remaining Fiscal Year 2022-2023 term. The Civil Grand Jury is made up of 19 members who serve for one year, July through June, to monitor, review and report on city and county governments, special districts and school districts.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
County
Alameda County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Alameda County, CA
Crime & Safety
oaklandside.org

Federal monitor warns of ‘deeply troubling’ disciplinary issues within Oakland Police Department

Earlier this year, a federal judge announced that the Oakland Police Department was finally on a path to completing a mandated reform program that began nearly 20 years ago following the Riders scandal, a case in which West Oakland cops beat and planted drugs on people. It appeared that the department could be released from federal oversight sometime in early 2023, if OPD could keep up the good work.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Protest over Alameda County deputy psych exams comes to sheriff's door

OAKLAND, Calif. - Twelve of 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies who had their peace-officer powers removed over poor psychological entrance examinations are now back on the job, sheriff's officials said Wednesday as protesters came to their headquarters in Oakland. "Sheriff Ahern! No rehire! No retest!" they chanted outside the sheriff's...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Woman Sues Over $6,000 Drug Test

An East Bay woman says one of the largest health care providers in the Bay Area charged her $6,000 for a drug test, prompting her to take legal action. The woman and her lawyer are filing what they hope will be a class action lawsuit against John Muir Health in Contra Costa County, saying the charges from her June emergency room visit were not only high but unconscionable.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Inmate crew stops stabbing on Solano County bike trail

VACAVILLE — A crew of jail inmates on clean-up duty with an officer overseeing them saved an 18-year-old woman who was being stabbed on a bike trail Tuesday, police said. The assault of the woman happened in the area of Brookdale Court on the Alamo Creek bike trail, Vacaville police said in a statement. Officers were called there about 10 a.m.
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Stanford professor arrested, charged with domestic violence

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A biology professor at Stanford University was arrested in July and arraigned last month on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office has confirmed to KRON4 News. The Stanford Daily reported that it has reviewed court documents alleging that Hunter Fraser threw his […]
STANFORD, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo proceeds with firing Det. Jarrett Tonn for killing Sean Monterrosa

VALLEJO – The Vallejo Police Department will proceed with the termination of Det. Jarrett Tonn for killing Sean Monterrosa in 2020, despite the findings of a mandatory review hearing that the termination should be overturned because the department waited too long to act. An announcement by Vallejo police late...
VALLEJO, CA
sfstandard.com

DA Jenkins Takes Tough Stand on Resentencing of Mayor Breed’s Brother

Mayor London Breed appointed Brooke Jenkins to serve as San Francisco’s district attorney this summer, and the two have been politically joined at the hip ever since. But in a crucial decision Monday, the DA’s Office announced in court that it believes the mayor’s brother should not have his 44-year prison sentence changed after he was found guilty of murder in 2005.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo police officer terminated for ‘use of deadly force’

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo Police Department officer has been fired for multiple policy violations including unreasonable use of deadly force , according to VPD. On Monday, Police Chief Shawny Williams issued a Notice of Discipline for termination on one of VPD’s officers. The name of the officer is being withheld from the public […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Jury convicts former FBI agent of bribery conspiracy

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A disgraced FBI special agent was found guilty on Tuesday for accepting cash, escorts, private jet flights, and a Ducati motorcycle from a corrupt lawyer with ties to an Armenian organized crime ring, prosecutors said. Babak Broumand, 56, of Lafayette, provided sensitive law enforcement information to an attorney identified in […]
LAFAYETTE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Some take aim at Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf as her 8 years wind down

OAKLAND, Calif. - The three biggest issues facing Oakland now are crime, homelessness and blight, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a State of the City address Tuesday morning. Schaaf spoke to the public and city councilmembers at a special city council meeting at 10 a.m. She is leaving office...
OAKLAND, CA
santaclaranews.org

Santa Clara Will Enforce Residential Parking Permits Starting In January, 2023

Santa Clara has not been enforcing parking permits in neighborhoods since the pandemic because of stay-at-home orders and reduced City staff hours. But that’s changing next calendar year. Starting January 2, 2023 citations will be issued for Residential Parking Permits (RPP) program violators. The Santa Clara Police Department will...
SANTA CLARA, CA
sfstandard.com

Mayor Breed’s Resignation Letter List Included Niece of VP Kamala Harris

Mayor London Breed’s controversial practice of having appointees sign secret, undated resignation letters went as far as to include a preemptive letter from a bestselling author who is related to Vice President Kamala Harris, according to newly obtained records. Meena Harris, an attorney, children’s author and niece of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
davisvanguard.org

The Blossom Hill Killer’s Private Judge

After taking the life of an elderly married man and dearly loved father, Jennifer Higgins Bradanini was supposed to go to jail for six months, complete 350 hours of community service, pay $183,857 in restitution, and be on probation for two years. Even though the initial sentence was considered lenient, and outraged the victim’s family, the sentence later was unexpectedly modified. The six-month jail time became home confinement with an electronic monitoring device. Shortly thereafter, Higgins was seen on social media dancing with an ankle bracelet on a rally stage in Los Angeles. In divorce court, a family law judge ordered she didn’t have to work to pay child support, she could pay a private judge instead. In civil court, she asked another judge to order the man who claimed she violated his civil rights to pay her attorney’s fees in an amount of $6,297.50, but her attorneys forgot the proof of service.
SAN JOSE, CA

