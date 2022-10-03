Read full article on original website
indybay.org
Alameda County Sheriff Drones Flew Over the Solano Stroll
Exigent Use Report says Alameda County Sheriff Drones Monitored Street Fair. BERKELEY — A report filed with the Berkeley City Council due to the requirements of Berkeley’s surveillance ordinance framework revealed that the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office flew drones “unobtrusively” over the Solano Stroll, focusing on the perimeter of the rooftops. The use of the sheriff’s department drones would not have been known to the public without the 2018 surveillance ordinance, which requires reports to the City Council after the temporary use of unpermitted technologies for exigent circumstances.
sfstandard.com
‘Hostage Situation’: SF Drug Rehabs Threaten Closure, Beg City for a Bailout
Two local nonprofits that run a conglomerate of addiction rehabs are shutting down some of their programs just months after the city awarded them emergency funding to prevent their collapse. Baker Places and Positive Resource Center (PRC), two related nonprofits focused on addiction recovery, notified the city that they intend...
kalw.org
New laws could bring big changes for Santa Clara County
The new laws include changes to improve housing displacement, a stricter screening of potential police officers, and helping small businesses upgrade facilities for disability access. Here are some of the laws supported by local officials. SB 649 ensures those in communities of color are not displaced and have access to...
eastcountytoday.net
Applications for Contra Costa County Grand Jury Services Sought
The Contra Costa County Superior Court is accepting applications for additional jurors to serve on the Civil Grand Jury for the remaining Fiscal Year 2022-2023 term. The Civil Grand Jury is made up of 19 members who serve for one year, July through June, to monitor, review and report on city and county governments, special districts and school districts.
oaklandside.org
Federal monitor warns of ‘deeply troubling’ disciplinary issues within Oakland Police Department
Earlier this year, a federal judge announced that the Oakland Police Department was finally on a path to completing a mandated reform program that began nearly 20 years ago following the Riders scandal, a case in which West Oakland cops beat and planted drugs on people. It appeared that the department could be released from federal oversight sometime in early 2023, if OPD could keep up the good work.
KTVU FOX 2
Protest over Alameda County deputy psych exams comes to sheriff's door
OAKLAND, Calif. - Twelve of 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies who had their peace-officer powers removed over poor psychological entrance examinations are now back on the job, sheriff's officials said Wednesday as protesters came to their headquarters in Oakland. "Sheriff Ahern! No rehire! No retest!" they chanted outside the sheriff's...
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Woman Sues Over $6,000 Drug Test
An East Bay woman says one of the largest health care providers in the Bay Area charged her $6,000 for a drug test, prompting her to take legal action. The woman and her lawyer are filing what they hope will be a class action lawsuit against John Muir Health in Contra Costa County, saying the charges from her June emergency room visit were not only high but unconscionable.
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County Sheriff defends hiring 'not suited' deputies; POST contests his account
OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern is defending his hiring of 47 deputies who received "not suited" results on their psychological exams saying he got bad information giving him the OK to do so – despite the state agency that administers those exams countering they've never allowed this practice.
Paradise Post
Inmate crew stops stabbing on Solano County bike trail
VACAVILLE — A crew of jail inmates on clean-up duty with an officer overseeing them saved an 18-year-old woman who was being stabbed on a bike trail Tuesday, police said. The assault of the woman happened in the area of Brookdale Court on the Alamo Creek bike trail, Vacaville police said in a statement. Officers were called there about 10 a.m.
Stanford professor arrested, charged with domestic violence
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A biology professor at Stanford University was arrested in July and arraigned last month on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office has confirmed to KRON4 News. The Stanford Daily reported that it has reviewed court documents alleging that Hunter Fraser threw his […]
vallejosun.com
Vallejo proceeds with firing Det. Jarrett Tonn for killing Sean Monterrosa
VALLEJO – The Vallejo Police Department will proceed with the termination of Det. Jarrett Tonn for killing Sean Monterrosa in 2020, despite the findings of a mandatory review hearing that the termination should be overturned because the department waited too long to act. An announcement by Vallejo police late...
sfstandard.com
DA Jenkins Takes Tough Stand on Resentencing of Mayor Breed’s Brother
Mayor London Breed appointed Brooke Jenkins to serve as San Francisco’s district attorney this summer, and the two have been politically joined at the hip ever since. But in a crucial decision Monday, the DA’s Office announced in court that it believes the mayor’s brother should not have his 44-year prison sentence changed after he was found guilty of murder in 2005.
davisvanguard.org
SF Public Defender Announces Jury Win for Man Who Acted in Self Defense, Criticizes Courts Again
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – San Francisco prosecutors announced Sept. 8 they have dismissed all charges against 32-year-old Nelson Hernandez-DeLeon, who his public defender said “acted in defense of his friend during a fight outside a Mission District bar on Sept. 17, 2021″—Omar Cureno, 34, died in the fight.
Vallejo police officer terminated for ‘use of deadly force’
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo Police Department officer has been fired for multiple policy violations including unreasonable use of deadly force , according to VPD. On Monday, Police Chief Shawny Williams issued a Notice of Discipline for termination on one of VPD’s officers. The name of the officer is being withheld from the public […]
Jury convicts former FBI agent of bribery conspiracy
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A disgraced FBI special agent was found guilty on Tuesday for accepting cash, escorts, private jet flights, and a Ducati motorcycle from a corrupt lawyer with ties to an Armenian organized crime ring, prosecutors said. Babak Broumand, 56, of Lafayette, provided sensitive law enforcement information to an attorney identified in […]
KTVU FOX 2
Some take aim at Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf as her 8 years wind down
OAKLAND, Calif. - The three biggest issues facing Oakland now are crime, homelessness and blight, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a State of the City address Tuesday morning. Schaaf spoke to the public and city councilmembers at a special city council meeting at 10 a.m. She is leaving office...
KTVU FOX 2
Faith leader urges Oaklanders to vote in new leadership to stop the violence
OAKLAND, Calif. - In the wake of a recent uptick in deadly crimes in Oakland, a faith leader held a rally Wednesday evening to urge people to take action. Bishop Bob Jackson said major changes are needed to bring some peace to the community. His message to Oaklanders---they can not...
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara Will Enforce Residential Parking Permits Starting In January, 2023
Santa Clara has not been enforcing parking permits in neighborhoods since the pandemic because of stay-at-home orders and reduced City staff hours. But that’s changing next calendar year. Starting January 2, 2023 citations will be issued for Residential Parking Permits (RPP) program violators. The Santa Clara Police Department will...
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed’s Resignation Letter List Included Niece of VP Kamala Harris
Mayor London Breed’s controversial practice of having appointees sign secret, undated resignation letters went as far as to include a preemptive letter from a bestselling author who is related to Vice President Kamala Harris, according to newly obtained records. Meena Harris, an attorney, children’s author and niece of the...
davisvanguard.org
The Blossom Hill Killer’s Private Judge
After taking the life of an elderly married man and dearly loved father, Jennifer Higgins Bradanini was supposed to go to jail for six months, complete 350 hours of community service, pay $183,857 in restitution, and be on probation for two years. Even though the initial sentence was considered lenient, and outraged the victim’s family, the sentence later was unexpectedly modified. The six-month jail time became home confinement with an electronic monitoring device. Shortly thereafter, Higgins was seen on social media dancing with an ankle bracelet on a rally stage in Los Angeles. In divorce court, a family law judge ordered she didn’t have to work to pay child support, she could pay a private judge instead. In civil court, she asked another judge to order the man who claimed she violated his civil rights to pay her attorney’s fees in an amount of $6,297.50, but her attorneys forgot the proof of service.
