Read full article on original website
Related
Viewers already calling for second series of new Netflix period drama
Ever since new period drama The Empress landed on Netflix, fans have been calling for a season 2. The steamy show dropped on the streaming platform just days ago, but has already worked its way to a spot in the top 10. You can watch the trailer below:. The addictive...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 5
Yesterday Netflix announced its weekly Global Top 10 rankings for the previous week, which confirmed what felt anecdotally true: Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge hit. Netflix subscribers watched Ryan Murphy's controversial true crime limited series for just short of 300 million cumulative hours last week. The only show that's put up better numbers on Netflix this year is Stranger Things. Dahmer — Monster has already entered the all-time top 10 list after just two weeks. By the end of its first four weeks on Netflix, it may very well unseat Bridgerton as the second-most-watched English-language show. No amount of bad press will get people to stop watching. It's once again the No. 1 show on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
ComicBook
Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (Oct. 7)
The first full weekend of October is going to be a busy one for movie and TV fans, especially those that are knee-deep in Spooky Season celebrations. Every major streaming service is set to add new movies and shows to their lineups over the next few days, and quite a few of them have some highly anticipated horror offerings. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video all have something new to look forward to this weekend.
NME
New horror movie ‘Smile’ receives rave first reactions: “Scariest movie of the year”
New horror movie Smile has received rave first reactions on social media from fans. Written and directed by debut filmmaker Parker Finn, Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), who, after witnessing a traumatic incident involving a patient, starts to experience terrifying and inexplainable occurrences. Alongside Bacon, the cast also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: All Sorts of Fire TV Devices are on Sale For Up To Half
Stream Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+ on the cheap — starting at just $20. Some of the best Prime Early Access Sale deals are on Amazon's own products. For TV fans, that means now is the time for upgrading to a new Fire TV streaming device. Right now,...
TVGuide.com
CBS Fall 2022 TV Premiere Dates: When to Watch Blue Bloods, NCIS: Los Angeles, and More
Many of CBS's most popular series have returned this fall, but there are a few fan-favorite shows on CBS's fall 2022 lineup that have yet to make their debut, as well as a fizzy new reality show and an intriguing new drama. Wednesday, Oct. 5 marks the series premiere of...
People are calling comedy-thriller series 'the best thing they've watched in a long time'
Fans are praising an ‘outstanding’ and ‘imaginative’ new BBC series, with some saying it's the 'best thing they’ve seen on TV in a long time'. If that’s piqued your interest, you can see the trailer here:. This time of year is the absolute best...
TVGuide.com
Hillary Swank Reveals Why She Was 'Consumed' by the Inspiration for Alaska Daily
In 2015, Tom McCarthy's film Spotlight received widespread praise. The director is back with another project that has journalists at its center—though it's a TV series instead of a movie. And instead of following The Boston Globe, this show follows the reporters and editors at the fictional Alaska Daily.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Authority
True crime dramas to watch after (or instead of) Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show
Nine shows based on shocking crimes and criminals. Netflix‘s Jeffrey Dahmer show has been getting a lot of attention, though not all of it is good. The drama miniseries is based on the true story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who brutalized and killed at least 17 people, primarily targeting members of queer communities. The series has come under attack for its exploitative portrayal of a sensitive subject, with many condemning it and recommending people not watch. So, what other true crime dramas can you stream instead of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Amazon has increased warehouse workers' pay to an average of $19 an hour. But leaked documents show many employees feel the raise isn't enough.
TVGuide.com
ABC Fall 2022 Lineup: The Complete Weekly TV Schedule
ABC's 2022 fall TV lineup is here, meaning that your Sunday night game shows and Wednesday night comedies are back. But we know that when it comes to ABC, what you really care about is when you can see new episodes of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Thankfully, after months of waiting, TGIT is returning this week.
Watch: 'Unsolved Mysteries' explores the unexplained in Volume 3 trailer
The "Unsolved Mysteries" reboot will return with new episodes on Netflix in October.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Here Are 82 of the Best Deals Right Now — Save on Fire TV, Roku, Apple, Nintendo, & More
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale might not be until next week (Hint: It's on October 11-12), but there are dozens upon dozens of deals available for Prime members, only. The retail giant's second mega-shopping event of the year is coming soon, but deep discounts are active across every category right now.
epicstream.com
Watson TV Series Release Date, News & Update: Sherlock Holmes' Loyal Partner Takes Centerstage In New CBS Show
According to Deadline, CBS wants to put a new spin on the Sherlock Holmes story by making Dr. John Watson the main character in a new Watson TV series. Craig Sweeny, who wrote and executive produced Elementary, will take on the writing duties. CBS Takes Another Spin at Sherlock Holmes...
Benzinga
Spotify Weeds Out 11 Original Podcasts Possibly Making Room For Upcoming O&E; Downsizes Podcast Staff By 5%
Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT pulled 11 original podcasts from the platform. It will impact studios Parcast and Gimlet and involve less than 5% layoffs from Spotify's podcast staff, TechCrunch reports. Spotify will also reassign some staff to other podcasts. Over the next couple of months, podcasts leaving the platform include...
startattle.com
Matriarch (2022 movie) Hulu, Horror, trailer, release date
Afflicted with a mysterious disease after surviving an overdose, a woman returns to her childhood home to confront her personal demons but instead discovers a real one. Startattle.com – Matriarch 2022. Starring : Jemima Rooper / Kate Dickie. Genre : Horror. Country : United States. Language : English. Director...
wegotthiscovered.com
A rare Blumhouse bust unleashes an unspeakably tedious evil on streaming
Blumhouse has firmly established itself as one of the most consistent hit factories in Hollywood, with the production company churning out a succession of horror movies that can always be relied on to make money and frighten the life out of audiences, regardless of what critics think. The fails hit harder when you become accustomed to winning, though, so You Should Have Left must have stung for everyone involved given that it wasted a heap of top-notch talent.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Headphones and Earbuds From Bose, Apple, Sony, Samsung, & More Are Priced To Move
Listen up! Save big on top headphone brands during the Prime Early Access Sale. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale means deep discounts on tech, including low prices on over-the-ear headphones, compact earbuds, and immersive gaming headsets, and there are plenty of discounts available on all of them. We rounded...
TVGuide.com
NBC Fall Premiere Dates 2022: When to Watch Young Rock and Magnum P.I.
NBC may have kickstarted the fall season early with the bulk of its slate premiering before October, but two comedies won't be released until November, making them the latest-premiering shows in the entire broadcast lineup. New comedy Lopez vs. Lopez from George Lopez will make its series debut on Friday,...
TVGuide.com
Outer Banks Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything to Know
We are going back to Poguelandia. Updates about Outer Banks Season 3 are finally dropping, and after more than a year of waiting we can't wait for the popular Netflix drama to return. We last saw John B. (Chase Stokes) and his friends more than a year ago when the...
Comments / 0