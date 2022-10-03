Yesterday Netflix announced its weekly Global Top 10 rankings for the previous week, which confirmed what felt anecdotally true: Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge hit. Netflix subscribers watched Ryan Murphy's controversial true crime limited series for just short of 300 million cumulative hours last week. The only show that's put up better numbers on Netflix this year is Stranger Things. Dahmer — Monster has already entered the all-time top 10 list after just two weeks. By the end of its first four weeks on Netflix, it may very well unseat Bridgerton as the second-most-watched English-language show. No amount of bad press will get people to stop watching. It's once again the No. 1 show on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO