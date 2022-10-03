ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 5

Yesterday Netflix announced its weekly Global Top 10 rankings for the previous week, which confirmed what felt anecdotally true: Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge hit. Netflix subscribers watched Ryan Murphy's controversial true crime limited series for just short of 300 million cumulative hours last week. The only show that's put up better numbers on Netflix this year is Stranger Things. Dahmer — Monster has already entered the all-time top 10 list after just two weeks. By the end of its first four weeks on Netflix, it may very well unseat Bridgerton as the second-most-watched English-language show. No amount of bad press will get people to stop watching. It's once again the No. 1 show on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (Oct. 7)

The first full weekend of October is going to be a busy one for movie and TV fans, especially those that are knee-deep in Spooky Season celebrations. Every major streaming service is set to add new movies and shows to their lineups over the next few days, and quite a few of them have some highly anticipated horror offerings. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video all have something new to look forward to this weekend.
Android Authority

True crime dramas to watch after (or instead of) Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show

Nine shows based on shocking crimes and criminals. Netflix‘s Jeffrey Dahmer show has been getting a lot of attention, though not all of it is good. The drama miniseries is based on the true story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who brutalized and killed at least 17 people, primarily targeting members of queer communities. The series has come under attack for its exploitative portrayal of a sensitive subject, with many condemning it and recommending people not watch. So, what other true crime dramas can you stream instead of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?
TVGuide.com

ABC Fall 2022 Lineup: The Complete Weekly TV Schedule

ABC's 2022 fall TV lineup is here, meaning that your Sunday night game shows and Wednesday night comedies are back. But we know that when it comes to ABC, what you really care about is when you can see new episodes of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Thankfully, after months of waiting, TGIT is returning this week.
startattle.com

Matriarch (2022 movie) Hulu, Horror, trailer, release date

Afflicted with a mysterious disease after surviving an overdose, a woman returns to her childhood home to confront her personal demons but instead discovers a real one. Startattle.com – Matriarch 2022. Starring : Jemima Rooper / Kate Dickie. Genre : Horror. Country : United States. Language : English. Director...
wegotthiscovered.com

A rare Blumhouse bust unleashes an unspeakably tedious evil on streaming

Blumhouse has firmly established itself as one of the most consistent hit factories in Hollywood, with the production company churning out a succession of horror movies that can always be relied on to make money and frighten the life out of audiences, regardless of what critics think. The fails hit harder when you become accustomed to winning, though, so You Should Have Left must have stung for everyone involved given that it wasted a heap of top-notch talent.
TVGuide.com

NBC Fall Premiere Dates 2022: When to Watch Young Rock and Magnum P.I.

NBC may have kickstarted the fall season early with the bulk of its slate premiering before October, but two comedies won't be released until November, making them the latest-premiering shows in the entire broadcast lineup. New comedy Lopez vs. Lopez from George Lopez will make its series debut on Friday,...
