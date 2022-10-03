After three successive meets in the Portland area the past few weeks, The Dalles High cross country team will finish its regular season with some races in rural settings. The Riverhawks will compete Wednesday at Heppner in the Mustang Invite, a meet The Dalles girls won a year ago and the boys finished second. On Oct. 12, The Dalles races at McIver Park near Estacada, where the 2022 Tri-Valley Conference district meet will be held. On Oct. 19, the Riverhawks conclude their regular season at the Pendleton Birch Creek Invite.

THE DALLES, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO