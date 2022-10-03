Read full article on original website
TDHS seeks volunteer mentors for ASPIRE
The Dalles High School (TDHS) ASPIRE program is seeking community volunteers to mentor TDHS students as they navigate their post-graduation plans. ASPIRE, which stands for Access to Student Assistance Programs In Reach of Everyone, is a state funded mentoring program that provides Oregon students with resources and support in their post-secondary plans, whatever they may be.
Cross country: TD to take a break from metro meets
After three successive meets in the Portland area the past few weeks, The Dalles High cross country team will finish its regular season with some races in rural settings. The Riverhawks will compete Wednesday at Heppner in the Mustang Invite, a meet The Dalles girls won a year ago and the boys finished second. On Oct. 12, The Dalles races at McIver Park near Estacada, where the 2022 Tri-Valley Conference district meet will be held. On Oct. 19, the Riverhawks conclude their regular season at the Pendleton Birch Creek Invite.
Worker shortage, enrollment decline challenge district schools
HOOD RIVER — Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn gave board members a stark overview of challenges faced by area school districts this school year at the Sept. 28 Hood River County School District board meeting. Polkinghorn attended a Columbia Gorge Education Service District (ESD) regional meeting Sept. 27, he said, with...
Jazz Collective goes “Back to Basie”
The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association (CGOA) Jazz Collective Big Band will be performing hits from Count Basie this Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m., at the Wy’East Middle School Performing Arts Center in Hood River. Tickets are $25 for adults ($15 for...
HRV water polo teams work their way into shape
The 2021 state runner-up Hood River Valley girls water polo team returns numerous key players from that team, giving rise to high expectations for this season. HRV got off to a 4-0 start before running into a talented Barlow team last week. The Eagles have wins over Newberg, David Douglas, Grant, and Mountain View, with their lone loss to Barlow.
Riverhawks hanging on to boys soccer playoff hopes
A season that started very promising with four wins in their first five games, seems to have taken an unfortunate downturn now for The Dalles High Riverhawks boys soccer team. Four games into their Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference schedule, the Riverhawks (0-2-2 TVC, 4-3-2 overall) are still without a league win. They’re playing without their best player and scoring leader, Hulises Najera, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in a 5-2 home win versus Corbett on Sept. 6.
