Fort Worth, TX

fortworthinc.com

Fort Worth-Based Jet Health Acquires Trio Home Health and Hospice

Jet Health, Inc., a leading regional provider of home health and hospice services based in Fort Worth, announced this week that it had acquired Trio Home Health and Hospice. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Funding for the transaction was provided by Silicon Valley Bank. Trio Home Health and...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthinc.com

Decision Day: Opal Lee Awaits Nobel Peace Prize Announcement

Perhaps no one ever in Fort Worth — maybe all of America — has bookends on the journey of life quite like the immeasurable Opal Lee, a titan of 21st century civil rights, better known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth. Consider: As a 12-year-old girl, Opal watched as a White mob burned down her family’s home on Annie Street. At 95, she was the guest of the White House, a witness to an act of history that she worked so tirelessly to see happen.
FORT WORTH, TX
Shorthorn

Student Senate resolutions call for two building name changes due to controversial past

The Student Senate introduced two resolutions focused on renaming two campus buildings due to their controversial namesakes during the general body meeting Tuesday. The two resolutions called for the name change of the University Center and Woolf Hall, which wouldn’t be the first time a UTA building’s name would be called on to change due to allegations of racism. Davis Hall, named after former university administrator Edward Davis, was renamed the University Administration Building in 2021. This occurred after former interim President Teik Lim formed a task force to research the issue and the group determined “Davis was not someone they could memorialize in good conscience,” according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
ARLINGTON, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
fortworthinc.com

Quorum Architects, Three Others Recognized by Fort Worth Chamber

Four small businesses were honored last week as exemplars of best practices in business. Quorum Architects, Valor Mineral Management, Chicken Salad Chick, and Wild Cactus Therapy were all recognized at the Fort Worth Chamber’s Small Business of the Year awards as part of Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker’s State of the City address at Dickies Arena.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dessert Lab offers unique options in Richardson

Dessert Lab offers dishes such as a waffle ice cream sandwich. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) Dessert Lab opened this summer in Richardson at 329 E. Polk St., Ste. 100. The dessert store offers a variety of unique dessert dishes, including a glazed doughnut ice cream sandwich and a waffle ice cream sandwich. The restaurant is open seven days a week after 5 p.m. on weekdays. 469-740-6600.
RICHARDSON, TX
virtualbx.com

Free Dirt Available in Fort Worth

Feature Photo: Free dirt – approximately 100 truckloads (20 yards each) in Fort Worth (North Saginaw Boulevard). Art Benavidez (Construction News Reporter, Central Texas) is a seasoned journalist with over 15-years of experience in writing breaking news and in-depth features at the local level. He honed his research and reporting skills in newspapers and magazines throughout South and West Texas along with expertise in crafting digital content as Managing Editor of New Image Marketing Research Corporation. Benevidez is a Texas native and graduate of UT-RGV.
FORT WORTH, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism

AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth ISD: Homeless man breached girls' school through malfunctioning door

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD says someone breached one of its campuses at the start of the school year. Some parents are angry the school never told them about it. FOX 4 spoke with parents at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Downtown Fort Worth about a security breach related to a malfunctioning door that happened back on Aug. 30 that is just now becoming public after media reports.
FORT WORTH, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Study Finds Two Texas Cities to be Among Those That Swear the Most

There are a bunch of potty mouths in this state (and I can neither confirm nor deny that I’m one of them). After spending five years in the United States Navy, I’m very numb to cussing. In fact, I totally had to unlearn the sailor vocabulary after I got out. Seriously – it was totally acceptable for an instructor to drop f-bomb after f-bomb while teaching a class when I was in.
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties

Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

