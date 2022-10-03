Read full article on original website
fortworthinc.com
Fort Worth-Based Jet Health Acquires Trio Home Health and Hospice
Jet Health, Inc., a leading regional provider of home health and hospice services based in Fort Worth, announced this week that it had acquired Trio Home Health and Hospice. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Funding for the transaction was provided by Silicon Valley Bank. Trio Home Health and...
WFAA
Blue Cross and Texas Health Resources reach new deal, avoiding interruption in coverage
DALLAS — Southwestern Health Resources and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas have reached a new contract agreement as their current deal was set to expire Tuesday, officials announced in a joint statement. The deal means there won't be an interruption in coverage for people who are insured...
fortworthinc.com
Decision Day: Opal Lee Awaits Nobel Peace Prize Announcement
Perhaps no one ever in Fort Worth — maybe all of America — has bookends on the journey of life quite like the immeasurable Opal Lee, a titan of 21st century civil rights, better known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth. Consider: As a 12-year-old girl, Opal watched as a White mob burned down her family’s home on Annie Street. At 95, she was the guest of the White House, a witness to an act of history that she worked so tirelessly to see happen.
Shorthorn
Student Senate resolutions call for two building name changes due to controversial past
The Student Senate introduced two resolutions focused on renaming two campus buildings due to their controversial namesakes during the general body meeting Tuesday. The two resolutions called for the name change of the University Center and Woolf Hall, which wouldn’t be the first time a UTA building’s name would be called on to change due to allegations of racism. Davis Hall, named after former university administrator Edward Davis, was renamed the University Administration Building in 2021. This occurred after former interim President Teik Lim formed a task force to research the issue and the group determined “Davis was not someone they could memorialize in good conscience,” according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
fortworthinc.com
Quorum Architects, Three Others Recognized by Fort Worth Chamber
Four small businesses were honored last week as exemplars of best practices in business. Quorum Architects, Valor Mineral Management, Chicken Salad Chick, and Wild Cactus Therapy were all recognized at the Fort Worth Chamber’s Small Business of the Year awards as part of Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker’s State of the City address at Dickies Arena.
Dessert Lab offers unique options in Richardson
Dessert Lab offers dishes such as a waffle ice cream sandwich. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) Dessert Lab opened this summer in Richardson at 329 E. Polk St., Ste. 100. The dessert store offers a variety of unique dessert dishes, including a glazed doughnut ice cream sandwich and a waffle ice cream sandwich. The restaurant is open seven days a week after 5 p.m. on weekdays. 469-740-6600.
Bye-bye, fines! Arlington Public Library no longer charging for overdue items
ARLINGTON, Texas — If you've been ducking and dodging to avoid a fine from the Arlington Public Library (APL), you can relax for the next few weeks. As of last Saturday, they announced that they're going fine free. Patrons will no longer be charged for any library items that...
keranews.org
Denton County sees big increase in homelessness that includes many people with disabilities
“We're seeing nearly double the amount of people that we saw two years ago, which is pretty groundbreaking,” said Leia Atkinson, who manages homeless data for the nonprofit. “We also see a lot of people who have never been homeless before. And a lot more of the individuals who are experiencing homelessness are reporting disabilities.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Creative Fort Worth Police Recruitment Video Has More Than 1 Million Views
A Fort Worth police recruitment video designed to look like a used car commercial has been viewed more than a million times online, an example of how departments nationwide are getting creative to overcome the tight job market. “We got your Explorers. We got your Tahoes,” an officer jokes in...
virtualbx.com
Free Dirt Available in Fort Worth
Feature Photo: Free dirt – approximately 100 truckloads (20 yards each) in Fort Worth (North Saginaw Boulevard). Art Benavidez (Construction News Reporter, Central Texas) is a seasoned journalist with over 15-years of experience in writing breaking news and in-depth features at the local level. He honed his research and reporting skills in newspapers and magazines throughout South and West Texas along with expertise in crafting digital content as Managing Editor of New Image Marketing Research Corporation. Benevidez is a Texas native and graduate of UT-RGV.
WBUR
What's behind the recent outbreak of small green worms in Dallas-Fort Worth?
Little green worms are crawling all over the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas. Scientists attribute the outbreak of cankerworms, or inchworms, to recent heavy rains. KERA's Jacob Wells reports.
WFAA
Shut the front door! New study ranks Dallas as No. 4 most potty-mouthed city in U.S. – and Fort Worth comes in at No. 5
DALLAS — Frack! Son of a gun! Son of a biscuit!. You've probably heard the not-so-PC versions of the above phrases before. That's because – according to a new study – Americans have some potty-mouths and need that bar of soap!. But things are especially cuss-filled around...
Meet the North Texas residents who are trying to make their city no longer exist
RENO, Texas — Sometimes it feels as if the smaller a city is, the bigger its politics become. That's certainly the case in one North Texas town, where some of its residents are petitioning to have their city no longer be. The City of Reno is located about 20...
Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism
AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
keranews.org
Seven Tarrant County women were killed by abusive partners in 2021, down from pandemic spike
If you’re experiencing abuse or partner violence and need help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or you can chat with an advocate on their website. SafeHaven of Tarrant County's crisis hotline is 1-877-701-7233, and resources are available on their website. In 2021, seven Tarrant County women...
Goodblend: 9/10 Texans don’t know they could have access to medical cannabis
Chris Morton shares 9/10 Texans do not know they have access to medical cannabis.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Plans $34 Million Renovation of Historic Park Near Future Panther Island
Fort Worth is moving forward with a $34 million renovation of a historic park along the Trinity River which eventually will be the gateway between downtown and the future Panther Island. Heritage Park sits on a few hundred acres at the edge of downtown near the historic Tarrant County Courthouse.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth ISD: Homeless man breached girls' school through malfunctioning door
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD says someone breached one of its campuses at the start of the school year. Some parents are angry the school never told them about it. FOX 4 spoke with parents at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Downtown Fort Worth about a security breach related to a malfunctioning door that happened back on Aug. 30 that is just now becoming public after media reports.
Study Finds Two Texas Cities to be Among Those That Swear the Most
There are a bunch of potty mouths in this state (and I can neither confirm nor deny that I’m one of them). After spending five years in the United States Navy, I’m very numb to cussing. In fact, I totally had to unlearn the sailor vocabulary after I got out. Seriously – it was totally acceptable for an instructor to drop f-bomb after f-bomb while teaching a class when I was in.
Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties
Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
