Murphysboro, IL

kbsi23.com

Lights, camera, action! Perryville welcomes movie crew

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI)- Is Missouri becoming a popular destination for the silver screen?. In the past few years, southeast Missouri seems to be a popular spot for film crews to shoot movie scenes. Officer Robert O’Rear, from the Perryville Police Department, played a role in the film “The Spring” as,...
PERRYVILLE, MO
KMOV

Crash in Madison County leaves 2 dead

A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud. News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention. St. Louis City mayor proposes using millions to improve street safety.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
Murphysboro, IL
kbsi23.com

Carbondale announces trick-or-treat hours, house decorating contest

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The city of Carbondale announced trick-or-treat hours will be Monday, October 31 from 5-8 p.m. Residents wanting to hand out candy should light up their porches or driveways. Carbondale is also hosting a Halloween Decorating Contest. Two categories: Residential and Business. The winner in both...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Burn ban in place for Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Illinois officials announced Franklin County will be under a burn ban beginning at midnight on Friday due to elevated fire danger. Residents are asked to refrain from burning during the ban and say it will remain in place until further notice.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death

In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However, there's a lot to do to ensure the water is safe to drink. Water main break impacting local businesses.
CARBONDALE, IL
nash-news.com

NFPD Called to Casey’s in Nashville

Emergency personnel were called to Casey’s General Store in Nashville at around 8:30 a.m. on October 5 for a report of smoke coming from the kitchen. Nashville Fire Protection District, Nashville Police Department and Washington County Ambulance responded. Emergency personnel were on the scene for around 15 minutes. There were no injuries reported and foul play is not suspected. The store opened back up to the public at around 8:45 a.m. No major damage was reported.
NASHVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Drone12: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Carbondale police are investigating an incident in the 700-block of Lewis Lane. Saint Francis Healthcare System is now offering a virtual urgent care. The 20th Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will be the last. Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge repairs underway. Repairs are underway on the Bill...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

City of Jackson customers asked to conserve water

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson is asking their customers to conserve water. According to Kent Peetz, the Director of Public Works in Jackson, their water system is providing mutual aid to Cape Girardeau. Currently, crews are working to repair a significant water main break in Cape Giradeau,...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Suspects on the run following police chase in Perry County

This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves. Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Deadly shooting investigation in Carbondale

A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend.
CARBONDALE, IL
cilfm.com

Monday afternoon shooting in Carbondale leaves one dead

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Carbondale Police are investigating a murder. At about 1:25 p.m. Monday, Carbondale Police say a person was shot and fatally wounded in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. The shooting caused Carbondale schools to go into lockdown and SIU leaders to issue a shelter...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau boil water advisory update

Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this video of the water main break at Bertling and Big Bend on Monday, October 3. Golf tournament held to benefit Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E members. Supporters gathered at the Cape Girardeau Country Club where they made their...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Police release names of suspects, victim in deadly Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, IL — Police have released the names of three men charged in connection with the shooting death of a Chicago man in Carbondale, Illinois. The deadly shooting happened Monday afternoon in the the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. Police on Tuesday identified the victim as 37-year-old John Pruitt of Chicago and released the names of three men charged in the case.
CARBONDALE, IL
wfcnnews.com

Williamson County Fair kicks off this weekend

MARION - The 166th annual Williamson County Fair officially kicks off this Thursday in Marion. This year's fair includes a rodeo, demolition derby, car show, live entertainment and more. A full event schedule is listed below. The carnival opens at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 4 p.m. on...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022

A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

Heartland Regional Medical Center under new ownership

MARION - Ed Cunningham, Chief Operating Officer of Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, announced today that the hospital will soon be under new ownership. The news first came from a memo written to all HRMC employees, announcing that Deaconess Illinois had agreed to purchase the medical center. Deaconess also...
MARION, IL

