FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kbsi23.com
Lights, camera, action! Perryville welcomes movie crew
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI)- Is Missouri becoming a popular destination for the silver screen?. In the past few years, southeast Missouri seems to be a popular spot for film crews to shoot movie scenes. Officer Robert O’Rear, from the Perryville Police Department, played a role in the film “The Spring” as,...
Large traffic backups after crash near Mascoutah, Ill.
A crash in the Metro East is backing up traffic Wednesday afternoon, leading to a temporary closure of the highway earlier in the day.
KMOV
Crash in Madison County leaves 2 dead
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud. News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention. St. Louis City mayor proposes using millions to improve street safety. Updated: 6 hours...
KFVS12
New Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry to begin serving community
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry will begin serving the community from its new building. The new food pantry, located on S. Sprigg Street near the original location, will open on Tuesday, October 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The new building includes 6,000...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale announces trick-or-treat hours, house decorating contest
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The city of Carbondale announced trick-or-treat hours will be Monday, October 31 from 5-8 p.m. Residents wanting to hand out candy should light up their porches or driveways. Carbondale is also hosting a Halloween Decorating Contest. Two categories: Residential and Business. The winner in both...
wpsdlocal6.com
Burn ban in place for Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Illinois officials announced Franklin County will be under a burn ban beginning at midnight on Friday due to elevated fire danger. Residents are asked to refrain from burning during the ban and say it will remain in place until further notice.
KFVS12
Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death
In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However, there's a lot to do to ensure the water is safe to drink. Water main break impacting local businesses.
nash-news.com
NFPD Called to Casey’s in Nashville
Emergency personnel were called to Casey’s General Store in Nashville at around 8:30 a.m. on October 5 for a report of smoke coming from the kitchen. Nashville Fire Protection District, Nashville Police Department and Washington County Ambulance responded. Emergency personnel were on the scene for around 15 minutes. There were no injuries reported and foul play is not suspected. The store opened back up to the public at around 8:45 a.m. No major damage was reported.
KFVS12
Drone12: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Carbondale police are investigating an incident in the 700-block of Lewis Lane. Saint Francis Healthcare System is now offering a virtual urgent care. The 20th Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will be the last. Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge repairs underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Repairs are underway on the Bill...
KFVS12
City of Jackson customers asked to conserve water
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson is asking their customers to conserve water. According to Kent Peetz, the Director of Public Works in Jackson, their water system is providing mutual aid to Cape Girardeau. Currently, crews are working to repair a significant water main break in Cape Giradeau,...
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
KFVS12
Suspects on the run following police chase in Perry County
This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves. Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. City of...
KFVS12
Deadly shooting investigation in Carbondale
A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
cilfm.com
Monday afternoon shooting in Carbondale leaves one dead
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Carbondale Police are investigating a murder. At about 1:25 p.m. Monday, Carbondale Police say a person was shot and fatally wounded in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. The shooting caused Carbondale schools to go into lockdown and SIU leaders to issue a shelter...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau boil water advisory update
Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this video of the water main break at Bertling and Big Bend on Monday, October 3. Golf tournament held to benefit Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E members. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Supporters gathered at the Cape Girardeau Country Club where they made their...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police release names of suspects, victim in deadly Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, IL — Police have released the names of three men charged in connection with the shooting death of a Chicago man in Carbondale, Illinois. The deadly shooting happened Monday afternoon in the the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. Police on Tuesday identified the victim as 37-year-old John Pruitt of Chicago and released the names of three men charged in the case.
wfcnnews.com
Williamson County Fair kicks off this weekend
MARION - The 166th annual Williamson County Fair officially kicks off this Thursday in Marion. This year's fair includes a rodeo, demolition derby, car show, live entertainment and more. A full event schedule is listed below. The carnival opens at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 4 p.m. on...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
wfcnnews.com
Heartland Regional Medical Center under new ownership
MARION - Ed Cunningham, Chief Operating Officer of Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, announced today that the hospital will soon be under new ownership. The news first came from a memo written to all HRMC employees, announcing that Deaconess Illinois had agreed to purchase the medical center. Deaconess also...
Illinois man had drugs mailed from Netherlands to Mascoutah
A federal jury convicted a Belleville man Thursday of sending MDMA through the mail with the intent to distribute the drug.
Comments / 2