Public Health

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
LIFESTYLE
The Motley Fool

These Are the 5 Most Reliable U.S. Airlines

For the best odds of an on-time arrival, book with one of these airlines. The 10 largest U.S. airlines had 75.9% of their flights arrive on time over the first half of this year. On-time arrival rates by airline ranged from 61.6% to 82.1%. When flying on major U.S. airlines,...
LIFESTYLE
Ars Technica

Fall COVID surge begins in Europe—and US outlook already looks rough

The dreaded winter COVID wave may already be upon us—and based on early signs, we may be in for a rough time. As people head indoors amid cooling weather, several European countries are seeing upticks in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Though the situation in the US remains quiet for now, trends in the US tend to echo those in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Real Health

Study Confirms Link Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Menstrual Cycle Length

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length. A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding).
SCIENCE
WebMD

Sore Throat Becoming Dominant COVID Symptom: Reports

Oct. 4, 2022 – Having a sore throat is becoming a dominant symptom of COVID-19 infection, with fever and loss of smell becoming less common, according to recent reports in the U.K. The shift could be a cause of concern for the fall. As the main symptoms of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY

Canada to end entry requirements: Travelers will not be required proof of COVID-19 vaccine, testing

Travelers heading to Canada will have an easier time entering the country as it drops its COVID entry requirements starting Saturday. Travelers will no longer have to show proof of vaccination, take a test before or on arrival or follow quarantine rules, the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a news release Monday. Canada will also no longer require the use of ArriveCAN, which travelers can use to submit information like vaccination proof and travel details, among other changes.
TRAVEL
News-Medical.net

Vaccinated individuals infected with Omicron less likely to experience long COVID symptoms

In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers in Switzerland investigated the association between post-coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) condition (PCC) six months after infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Delta or Omicron variant of concern (VOC) and prior COVID-19 vaccination as compared to infection with the SARS-CoV-2 wildtype (WT) strain in non-vaccinated individuals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Joel Eisenberg

Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets

Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.
The Independent

‘Swarm’ of new Covid subvariants could drive wave across Europe and the US by end of November, expert warns

A “swarm” of new Covid subvariants could drive a fresh wave across Europe and North America by the end of November, experts have warned. Covid-19 infections have surged 14 per cent, latest figures show, as subvariants of the Omicron family show immune evasive ability, according to early data. According to the Biozentrum research facility at the University of Basel, which has been studying the evolution of the virus since the pandemic started, there is a “collective” of subvariants that are showing an ability to spread rapidly.BQ1. and BA.2.75.2 are among the new subvariant scientists fear could drive a “significant wave”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Flight Attendants Will Require More Rest Between Flights

On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a rule requiring airlines to give flight attendants an extra hour off between flights: They'll get a minimum of 10 hours between shifts instead of nine. The rule goes into effect in 30 days, and airlines have up to 90 days to comply.
TRAVEL
ohmymag.co.uk

Covid-19: Experts warn of new symptom as 'devastating' wave hits Britain

Health experts in the UK are raising alarm over a possible ‘devastating’ wave of Covid-19 this autumn. This warning is coming on the back of a 14% increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the week ending September 20, the first sustained rise since mid-July, according to the Office for National Statistics. The cause of the new wave is not certain, but experts say the government’s guidelines on symptoms could be misleading as many people may be spreading the virus without knowing.
PUBLIC HEALTH

