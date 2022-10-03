Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
American Airlines Sought JetBlue Alliance For Economic Survival During COVID-19: Report
American Airlines Group Inc AAL pursued an alliance with JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU in order to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced economic uncertainty. The airline needed the collaboration to stay competitive in the heavily trafficked U.S. Northeast. American Airlines CEO Robert Isom testified in a Boston federal court on...
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
‘Offensive as all hell’: Airline CEO gets $287,000 pay raise despite summer of flight cancellations
Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Qantas said travel has roared back, allowing it to cut debt and buy back shares, even as Australias flag airline posted its third consecutive annual loss. Travel chaos...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Are the 5 Most Reliable U.S. Airlines
For the best odds of an on-time arrival, book with one of these airlines. The 10 largest U.S. airlines had 75.9% of their flights arrive on time over the first half of this year. On-time arrival rates by airline ranged from 61.6% to 82.1%. When flying on major U.S. airlines,...
Rising cases of variants BQ.1 and XBB could make COVID drugs all but useless, study finds
As colder weather sets in, public health experts are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 variants that could spell doom and gloom this winter, just like omicron did last year. Yet these nascent variants that are rapidly spreading abroad have an evil twist that omicron lacked: an ability to evade the drugs that humans have developed to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
American Airlines Flyer Charged, Banned For Life After Punching Flight Attendant On Video
He was subdued by passengers and crew when he fled to the back of the aircraft after the confrontation, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles.
Ars Technica
Fall COVID surge begins in Europe—and US outlook already looks rough
The dreaded winter COVID wave may already be upon us—and based on early signs, we may be in for a rough time. As people head indoors amid cooling weather, several European countries are seeing upticks in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Though the situation in the US remains quiet for now, trends in the US tend to echo those in Europe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Study Confirms Link Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Menstrual Cycle Length
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length. A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding).
WebMD
Sore Throat Becoming Dominant COVID Symptom: Reports
Oct. 4, 2022 – Having a sore throat is becoming a dominant symptom of COVID-19 infection, with fever and loss of smell becoming less common, according to recent reports in the U.K. The shift could be a cause of concern for the fall. As the main symptoms of the...
Canada to end entry requirements: Travelers will not be required proof of COVID-19 vaccine, testing
Travelers heading to Canada will have an easier time entering the country as it drops its COVID entry requirements starting Saturday. Travelers will no longer have to show proof of vaccination, take a test before or on arrival or follow quarantine rules, the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a news release Monday. Canada will also no longer require the use of ArriveCAN, which travelers can use to submit information like vaccination proof and travel details, among other changes.
News-Medical.net
Vaccinated individuals infected with Omicron less likely to experience long COVID symptoms
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers in Switzerland investigated the association between post-coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) condition (PCC) six months after infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Delta or Omicron variant of concern (VOC) and prior COVID-19 vaccination as compared to infection with the SARS-CoV-2 wildtype (WT) strain in non-vaccinated individuals.
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets
Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.
Scientists Are Worried About New COVID-19 Variants—But Most Americans Aren't
A new survey from Pew Research Center found that 69% of Americans believe new COVID-19 variants won’t have a major impact.
Asia Pacific set to lose title as the world's largest travel region
A new report from international travel industry analysts the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) predicts Asia Pacific will no longer be the world's largest travel region by the end of 2022.
‘Swarm’ of new Covid subvariants could drive wave across Europe and the US by end of November, expert warns
A “swarm” of new Covid subvariants could drive a fresh wave across Europe and North America by the end of November, experts have warned. Covid-19 infections have surged 14 per cent, latest figures show, as subvariants of the Omicron family show immune evasive ability, according to early data. According to the Biozentrum research facility at the University of Basel, which has been studying the evolution of the virus since the pandemic started, there is a “collective” of subvariants that are showing an ability to spread rapidly.BQ1. and BA.2.75.2 are among the new subvariant scientists fear could drive a “significant wave”...
geekwire.com
Former AWS engineer avoids prison, gets 5 years probation in massive Capital One hack
A former Amazon Web Services engineer found guilty of hacking Capital One and several other companies, was sentenced to time served and five years of probation on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle. Paige Thompson, 37, who went by the online name “Erratic,” was previously found guilty by a...
AOL Corp
Flight Attendants Will Require More Rest Between Flights
On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a rule requiring airlines to give flight attendants an extra hour off between flights: They'll get a minimum of 10 hours between shifts instead of nine. The rule goes into effect in 30 days, and airlines have up to 90 days to comply.
ohmymag.co.uk
Covid-19: Experts warn of new symptom as 'devastating' wave hits Britain
Health experts in the UK are raising alarm over a possible ‘devastating’ wave of Covid-19 this autumn. This warning is coming on the back of a 14% increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the week ending September 20, the first sustained rise since mid-July, according to the Office for National Statistics. The cause of the new wave is not certain, but experts say the government’s guidelines on symptoms could be misleading as many people may be spreading the virus without knowing.
Comments / 1