bloomberglaw.com

Environmental Equity Screening Tool Weeks Away, CEQ Adviser Says

Equity scorecard, revised executive order eyed for early 2023. The Biden administration is weeks away from unveiling its first governmentwide screening tool for agencies to better focus their programs on communities that have long borne burdens from pollution, its top environmental justice adviser said Wednesday. The Climate and Economic Justice...
ENVIRONMENT

