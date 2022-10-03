Read full article on original website
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
WBIR
Family of five presented with new home
The new house is one of 35 in a new neighborhood called Ellen's Glen. It's named in honor of Knoxville Habitat founder Ellen Roddy Mitchell.
WBIR
Oak Ridge Calutron Girl celebrates 101st birthday
Happy Birthday! Opal Talbott started working in Oak Ridge in 1943 and worked there until the end of World War II.
East Tennessee seniors struggle with fixed income as they prepare for prom night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seniors in East Tennessee are having a hard time living on a fixed income. The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging said it sees more of a struggle now than ever because of the higher costs of living. The Broadway Towers community is struggling to prepare...
WBIR
"Calutron girl" returns to Oak Ridge
Calutron girls Opal Talbott started working in Oak Ridge during the Manhattan Project. She returned today to celebrate her birthday.
wvlt.tv
Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
Rural Metro responding after 'rail grinder train' sparks small brush fires in North Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire Department said crews are "mopping up" several small brush fires in North Knox County sparked by a "rail grinder train." Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, 911 started getting calls about smoke and small brush fires in the area of Beaver Creek Drive along the railroad tracks, according to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire Department.
Here's how you can stay in luxury treehouses in the Smokies
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — As the leaves start to change, you may be looking for a weekend getaway in the mountains. why not opt for a treehouse instead of the traditional cabin?. Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek in Gatlinburg is now offering even more reservations with nature at the forefront.
Leaf collection season begins in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Beginning Monday, October 17, the leaf collection season will begin according to the city of Sevierville Public Works Department. Residents can choose either of the following leaf collection alternatives:. Bagged Leaf Collection. The Public Works Department will collect bagged leaves, along with other waste, during bulk...
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos shooting
A man with Knoxville area roots who worked as a realtor in Arlington, Va. has been killed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Caribbean territory while returning from an excursion, according to reports.
Lady Vols softball to hold drive for on-campus pantry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols softball team is looking to collect personal hygiene items at their scrimmage against Duke on Saturday. In a tweet by Tennessee Softball, it was announced that the team would hold a drive for Smokey's Pantry, an on-campus pantry for students, faculty and staff of the University of Tennessee.
10Investigates: Records show Cerebral Palsy Center home residents lived in 'dangerous' conditions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Records show all six people who lived in the Cerebral Palsy home in North Knoxville were "depressed and [had] anxiety caused by the current state of the home." In July, state investigators with Adult Protective Services (APS) and the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD)...
Crossville couple donates land along Obed river for conservation
A half a mile stretch of land across 32 acres has been donated as a conservation easement by a Crossville couple to protect a river in Cumberland County.
UT students continue camping outside for apartments as Knoxville's occupancy rate climbs above 98%
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It all started Sunday afternoon when students began lining the streets in front of popular downtown apartment complexes. Pitching tents, and lounging in lawn chairs, students showed their determination to secure housing for the 2023-2024 school year. Although the first day isn't for ten months, some...
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
Interchange project underway for I-75 and Emory Road
An upcoming interchange project in Knoxville will allow two directions of traffic to cross the road by using a Diverging Diamond Interchange.
81-year-old man found dead near boat on Watts Bar Lake
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee wildlife officers said they found a man dead in the water Thursday afternoon after responding to a call on Watts Bar Lake. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officers found the body of Larry Ezell, 81, from Rhea County in the water near a pontoon boat.
Crews work motorcycle crash along westbound I-40
Emergency crews are at the scene of a motorcycle crash Monday morning along westbound Interstate 40 north of Cherry Street in Knoxville.
WTVC
Pumpkin Town Festival in Athens, Tenn.
ATHENS, Tenn. — Meredith Wilson talks about the upcoming activities at Pumpkintown, this Saturday, October 8th. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Knox County (Knox County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday. The officials stated that three female juveniles were traveling in a Volkswagen on West Beaver Creek Road and [..]
wvlt.tv
Take a walk: How to help shelter dogs get active
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center officials asked for volunteers to help walk their animals, especially during National Walk Your Dog week. The animal center is always looking for walking volunteers to keep their animals active. “We have 30 to 40 come in every day on average, so it...
