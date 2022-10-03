ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenback, TN

Greenback, TN
wvlt.tv

Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Rural Metro responding after 'rail grinder train' sparks small brush fires in North Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire Department said crews are "mopping up" several small brush fires in North Knox County sparked by a "rail grinder train." Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, 911 started getting calls about smoke and small brush fires in the area of Beaver Creek Drive along the railroad tracks, according to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire Department.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Here's how you can stay in luxury treehouses in the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — As the leaves start to change, you may be looking for a weekend getaway in the mountains. why not opt for a treehouse instead of the traditional cabin?. Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek in Gatlinburg is now offering even more reservations with nature at the forefront.
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Leaf collection season begins in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Beginning Monday, October 17, the leaf collection season will begin according to the city of Sevierville Public Works Department. Residents can choose either of the following leaf collection alternatives:. Bagged Leaf Collection. The Public Works Department will collect bagged leaves, along with other waste, during bulk...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

Lady Vols softball to hold drive for on-campus pantry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols softball team is looking to collect personal hygiene items at their scrimmage against Duke on Saturday. In a tweet by Tennessee Softball, it was announced that the team would hold a drive for Smokey's Pantry, an on-campus pantry for students, faculty and staff of the University of Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

81-year-old man found dead near boat on Watts Bar Lake

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee wildlife officers said they found a man dead in the water Thursday afternoon after responding to a call on Watts Bar Lake. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officers found the body of Larry Ezell, 81, from Rhea County in the water near a pontoon boat.
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Pumpkin Town Festival in Athens, Tenn.

ATHENS, Tenn. — Meredith Wilson talks about the upcoming activities at Pumpkintown, this Saturday, October 8th. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
ATHENS, TN
wvlt.tv

Take a walk: How to help shelter dogs get active

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center officials asked for volunteers to help walk their animals, especially during National Walk Your Dog week. The animal center is always looking for walking volunteers to keep their animals active. “We have 30 to 40 come in every day on average, so it...
KNOXVILLE, TN

