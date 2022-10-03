Read full article on original website
Honolulu, Maui counties bumped back up into 'medium' COVID-19 threat level, CDC reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu and Maui counties both bumped up to the medium COVID-19 community threat level. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just released its weekly update on Thursday. Both counties were in the green or low level last week. 8 new COVID-related deaths, 1,273 new...
Hawaii reports 1,273 COVID cases, 8 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,273 coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the last week. There are 910 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 109 on the Big Island, 90 on Kauai, 121 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 36 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total […]
Hawaii reports 8 COVID deaths, over 1,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported eight additional coronavirus deaths and 1,273 new cases in the past seven days. Wednesday’s case count now includes reinfections — the inclusion of this data went into effect last week as the Department of Health reported a growing trend. Furthermore, the...
OHA report cast critical eye on Hawaiian nonprofit’s management of public funds
Airfare wars continue: Hawaiian, Southwest both offering $29 inter-island flights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The airfare wars continue. After Southwest Airlines announced its largest winter sale of the year — which includes inter-island flights for just $29 one way — Hawaiian Airlines has matched those prices. Hawaiian is having a “double miles, lower fares” promotion with inter-island flights also...
Amid rising energy bills, here’s some easy tips to save power and cut costs
Veterans Affairs Secretary vows to fix system that causes some vets, providers anxiety
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough is in Honolulu to give local stakeholders a status update on the agency’s efforts and find out how to improve services for the more than 100,000 vets in Hawaii. “We’re looking at ways to extend the use of telemedicine...
Morning Beat: Why tour groups are banned at stopping at some Oahu beaches
Where HI ranks among states that have the worst roads
Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home.
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase
The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
With fentanyl overdoses on the rise, head of drug task force pushes for Narcan in all Hawaii classrooms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With fentanyl overdoses on the rise, the head of Hawaii’s federal drug task force is pushing for Narcan to be placed in every classroom in the state. The drug comes in the form of a nasal spray and is used to reverse an opioid overdose. Currently,...
Conservationists have a new tool to save endangered plants. They call it ‘The Mamba’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Kauai, plant scientists and conservationists who work in cliffside settings rely on drones to pinpoint exactly where they need to go to reach rare and endangered species. “We can go right in and get the elevation, the GPS location of the plants,” said Tim Nyberg, drone...
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Tentative deal reached in dispute over $34M contract to market, manage Hawaii tourism
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tentative deal has been reached in the dispute over the $34 million contract to market and manage tourism for the islands, Hawaii News Now has learned. Under what’s called a tentative and conceptual plan, the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau — which has managed the visitor...
After a rare diagnosis, this former Hawaii chef is hoping for a miracle ― and a match
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kara Lee was born and raised in Hawaii. She was a chef for 18 years and owned the popular downtown eatery Burgers and Things. When she married her husband, Curtis, they moved to Portland. “He’s an artist and he’s so lovable and wonderful,” she said....
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 5, 2022)
Mauna Loa Summit closed due to increase in seismic activity
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is closing Mauna Loa Summit backcountry due to an increase in seismic activity.
Coast Guard fireworks haul raises hope for quieter holidays
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard confiscated nearly three million dollars worth of unpermitted fireworks at Honolulu Harbor. Some Hawaii residents are hoping that more seizures are made for a quieter holiday season. The Coast Guard said it seized a shipping container with more than 13,000 pounds of fireworks with an estimated street value […]
Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled
Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
DLNR: North Shore homeowner used concrete, rebar to shore up his beachfront property
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a particularly flagrant rebuff of Hawaii conservation laws, a North Shore homeowner faces fines of $15,000 a day after state officials say he used concrete and rebar to fill in the exposed foundation of his beachfront home and harden a stretch of sand with an apparent glue.
