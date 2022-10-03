ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,273 COVID cases, 8 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,273 coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the last week. There are 910 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 109 on the Big Island, 90 on Kauai, 121 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 36 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 8 COVID deaths, over 1,200 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported eight additional coronavirus deaths and 1,273 new cases in the past seven days. Wednesday’s case count now includes reinfections — the inclusion of this data went into effect last week as the Department of Health reported a growing trend. Furthermore, the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Airfare wars continue: Hawaiian, Southwest both offering $29 inter-island flights

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The airfare wars continue. After Southwest Airlines announced its largest winter sale of the year — which includes inter-island flights for just $29 one way — Hawaiian Airlines has matched those prices. Hawaiian is having a “double miles, lower fares” promotion with inter-island flights also...
HAWAII STATE
travelawaits.com

Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase

The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Showers will kick up over parts of the state as the winds slow down. Some passing showers along the remnants of a weak front and then slower winds are on the way plus more pop up showers. Hawaii News Now - Met Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:22...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 5, 2022)

Hirono to hold field hearing to discuss services for Hawaii veterans. U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono is holding field hearing Wednesday morning on Oahu with the Veterans Affairs secretary to discuss services for Hawaii veterans. Amid rising energy bills, here’s some easy tips to save power and cut costs. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Coast Guard fireworks haul raises hope for quieter holidays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard confiscated nearly three million dollars worth of unpermitted fireworks at Honolulu Harbor. Some Hawaii residents are hoping that more seizures are made for a quieter holiday season. The Coast Guard said it seized a shipping container with more than 13,000 pounds of fireworks with an estimated street value […]
HONOLULU, HI
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled

Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
IDAHO STATE

