Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee law enforcement to host Faith and Blue Event, food drive
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Eight area law enforcement agencies have partnered to host an event for National Faith & Blue Weekend, which is held from October 7 to 10. The event will take place on Monday, Oct. 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Safety City, located at 165 South Concord Street. Several law enforcement agencies, including the Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, University of Tennessee Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will be in attendance.
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos shooting
A man with Knoxville area roots who worked as a realtor in Arlington, Va. has been killed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Caribbean territory while returning from an excursion, according to reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville home once owned by hero of Coal Creek disaster up for sale
North Broadway Ave., a house stands that was once owned by a dedicated Tennessee Coal Miner, nicknamed "Lead Man."
Teen charged in fatal Knoxville apartment shooting
The Knoxville Police Department on Thursday announced new charges brought against teen detained at the scene of a fatal shooting of a 16-year-old victim.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man charged in string of cell phone tower fires
All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated:...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man with ties to East Tennessee killed in ‘targeted attack’ in Turks and Caicos
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — What was supposed to be a 40th birthday celebration in the Turks and Caicos Islands turned into a deadly mishap after who police said were armed gang members fired at a vehicle returning from an excursion. Inside that car was Kent Carter. He was born and raised in Anderson County before […]
wvlt.tv
Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
Woman indicted on charges in 2021 fatal hit-and-run in Knoxville
A Lenoir City woman accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in September 2021 has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to the case in Knox County.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man attacked by dogs worried about their return to his neighborhood
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Rottweilers are back in Adam Slack's neighborhood after they attacked him and his dog. Slack said he was walking his dog, Lucy, when the two Rottweilers came toward them. He said they grabbed Lucy on either side and pulled her apart. Slack said when he tried to jump in and rescue Lucy, the dogs came after him.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville woman charged with DUI with three kids in car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with three young children in the car Sunday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. Nsabimana Yuditha, 42, was arrested after the car she was driving stalled on Chapman Highway, the report...
North Knoxville revitalization fueled by growing businesses
Knoxville added about 2,000 new residents last year. With more people comes more job opportunities and new developments.
wvlt.tv
Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
wvlt.tv
Roane County siblings help struggling families through farm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before stepping foot in a classroom, Selena and Wesley Fryer beat the morning sun to work in their backyard chicken coop. The duo started Families Helping Families Homestead after noticing some families, including their own, were struggling to purchase food items like eggs. “We were in...
‘I’ll keep fighting till the end’: Knoxville family still searching for answers in son’s death
The family recently renewed their reward money that is now up to $20,000.
wvlt.tv
catch up quick
The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department’s structure has been reorganized, according to a release. Homicide Rate Dropping. Updated: 19 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording. Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Updated: 20...
wvlt.tv
Former Jacksboro police chief reveals reason for abrupt departure of almost entire force
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Jacksboro police chief, Jeremy Goins, said he and two others on the force resigned because Mayor Shayne Green interfered and overstepped in the police department, according to a report by The Volunteer Times. In the past week, Goins and two other officers quit, leaving one...
Comments / 0