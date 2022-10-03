Read full article on original website
Zelensky responds to Musk poll with one of his own: ‘Which Elon Musk do you like more?’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Elon Musk’s poll about whether Ukraine should give up territory to Russia on Monday by turning the tables on the tech billionaire. Zelensky tweeted out a poll of his own, asking Twitter users which Musk they like better: “One who supports Ukraine” or...
Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
Elon Musk Tells Zelenskyy, 'I Still Very Much Support Ukraine, But...'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk responded Monday to a Twitter poll posted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. What Happened: Musk told Zelenskyy that “I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world.”
Elon Musk Hits Back on Russia
Elon Musk is a troublemaker in the Russian war machine. The CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) has completely turned Moscow's communication plan upside down, a plan aimed at imposing its narrative in the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Everything seemed to be going according to President...
Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Media worries as Elon Musk closes deal to buy Twitter: 'Be afraid, be actually afraid'
Members of the media renewed their anger against billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk on Tuesday after reports showed him closing his deal to officially buy Twitter. Fox Business reported Twitter intended to close the deal for Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media company at $54.20 per share, the original offer Musk made in April. Shares from Twitter stock quickly soared after the announcement which also received approval from Twitter shareholders.
Elon Musk claims ‘biggest bot attack’ ruined his attempt to solve Ukraine-Russia war
Elon Musk has claimed that a ‘bot attack’ from Ukrainians is affecting a Twitter poll he made hypothesizing an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.The head of Tesla and SpaceX proposed that annexed regions should redo elections under the supervision of the United Nations, with Russia leaving “if that is the will of the people”. Crimea would become a part of Russia once again, with “water supply to Crimea assured” while “Ukraine remains neutral”.The billionaire added: “This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then”; in...
notebookcheck.net
Starlink spending on Ukraine used by Elon Musk to defend against 'moral idiocy' comments over his war-ending ideas
Only a couple of days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine when the Internet infrastructure there started getting destroyed, Elon Musk immediately used the occasion to be Ukraine's knight in white shining armor and give it the gift of Starlink. SpaceX's satellite Internet shone down on the war-torn country as Elon tweeted that "more terminals are en route."
New York Times column predicts ‘wild ride’ if Musk buys Twitter: He will ‘put thumb on scale’ of 2024 election
New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose warned that if billionaire Elon Musk purchases Twitter, society will be in for a "wild ride" as Musk brings back former President Donald Trump, fires the current CEO, and alters politics going forward. Roose warned about several dramatic shifts that he thought would...
Elon Musk says he's willing to buy Twitter after all, possibly averting a trial
Elon Musk now wants to go through with his original offer to buy Twitter for the previously agreed upon price, a source close to the deal tells NPR. The billionaire Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter Monday night, the person said, which could put an end to the knock-down, drag-out legal fight over the merger that he tried to abandon in July.
TechCrunch
It’s official, Elon Musk is buying Twitter
On Tuesday, representatives of the billionaire notified Twitter through a letter that he intends to move forward with the tumultuous deal, confirming earlier reports that things were back on track. “We write to notify you that the Musk Parties intend to proceed to closing of the transaction contemplated by the...
Elon Musk Agrees to Complete Twitter Deal at Original $44 Billion Price, Ending Legal Fight
It’s official: Elon Musk has proposed to complete the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter at the original agreed-on terms, dropping his three-month-long legal fight with the social network. Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter, offering to close the deal at the $54.20 per share price, according to an SEC filing by Twitter Tuesday. That came two weeks before a trial was scheduled to begin Oct. 17 in Delaware Chancery Court to hear the lawsuit Twitter filed to force Musk to abide by the original offer price. On Oct. 3, Musk’s lawyers sent a letter to Twitter notifying the...
Twitter surges as Musk proposes going through with deal
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc's stock (TWTR.N) surged on Tuesday after billionaire Elon Musk proposed to go ahead with his takeover of the social media platform at $54.20 per share. read more.
Russia-Ukraine war live: hundreds of bodies found in Kharkiv after Russian retreat; Zaporizhzhia death toll rises to 11
Bodies of 534 civilians including 19 children were found after Russian troops left; at least 15 people are still missing in Zaporizhzhia
CNBC
Trump SPAC shares slide after Elon Musk revives deal to buy Twitter
Shares of the SPAC set to take Trump Media public fell after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy Twitter. Former President Donald Trump launched the Truth Social platform after he was banned from Twitter following the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Musk has previously said he would lift Twitter's...
techunwrapped.com
Will it be the final? Twitter announces that it will accept the purchase of Elon Musk
Last April, Elon Musk launched a Hostile takeover against Twitter in order to get hold of her for $43 million. When the sale was almost closed, Musk decided to back down, claiming that there were too many bots and fake accounts within the social network, and that was losing value. After several lawsuits and lawsuits, just a few hours ago, Musk sent a letter to the spokesman for the social network in which he maintained his position to gain control of it. And, finally, Twitter has accepted.
Would Elon Musk allow Donald Trump back on Twitter?
Elon Musk moved this week to revive his bid to buy Twitter, a move that once again has people talking about the repercussions of a right-leaning billionaire taking over one of the world’s most widely-used social media platforms.Mr Musk began the campaign to purchase Twitter earlier this year but soon balked over claims that the company was refusing to release information about bots on the platform. He now heads into the latest round of negotiations humbled and back to his original offer in an attempt to avoid a lawsuit. On Thursday afternoon, lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX...
The Verge
Everything we know about Elon Musk’s messy new Twitter offer
Elon Musk has changed his mind again: he does want to buy Twitter, actually. This, after months of drama! He signaled his intent in a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission — but there’s a catch: Twitter has to drop its lawsuit. We understand if you...
