Although many of us have forgotten it, there was a time when WhatsApp was paid. On iOS you had to buy the app once to use it indefinitely, and on Android, after the trial period, you had to pay an annual subscription. After the purchase of the program by Facebook, the subscription was removed, and we all could use the program without having to pay (we already pay enough with our personal data). However, it seems that Meta has plans for us to pay to use WhatsApp again. And, a few hours ago, some users have already started to see a new modality “premium”.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO