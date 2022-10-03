Read full article on original website
techunwrapped.com
Wi-Fi 6 is important, but Wi-Fi 5 still offers great value
We all talk about Wi-Fi on a daily basis. in a very generic way, without differentiating between standards. It is something totally normal and perfectly understandable, since in the end most people are not clear about what Wi-Fi 5 is or the differences it presents compared to Wi-Fi 6. However,...
Order the Google Pixel 7 through Amazon and get a $100 gift card
Google started accepting preorders for the Pixel 7 series right after its event ended on October 6. To attract customers, Google and various retailers across the launch markets are providing some tempting preorder deals on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Amazon is running a promotion of its own, where you can get the Pixel 7 with a $100 gift card. Or if it is the Pixel 7 Pro that you are eyeing, you can get it with a $200 gift card.
9to5Google
Deals: Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen hits $59 low, first GoPro HERO 11 discount to $450, more
All of today’s best deals have gone live, with Google’s official Pixel Stand 2nd Gen leading the way at a $59 all-time low. Also, go check out the first discount on the new GoPro HERO 11 Black at $450 as well as the price cut now live on these Assistant-enabled Govee Glide Hexa Pro lights. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Food Stamps: Amazon Opens New Savings Portal for SNAP EBT Users
Previously, Amazon introduced half-price Prime memberships for SNAP EBT recipients. Now, in an attempt to make its services even more accessible to consumers, the e-commerce giant has launched Amazon Access, a portal for SNAP EBT users and anyone else looking to save money. Learn: Surprising Things You Can Buy With...
Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’
Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
TechRadar
Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch
Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
daystech.org
Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.3 here
Apple is shifting in the direction of giving up an replace to iOS 16.0.3, which ought to repair main errors within the new model of the brand new iPhone 14 Pro. The replace is out there for obtain both this or subsequent week. The replace will repair the issue of...
Amazon launches new shopping site for those on government assistance
Shoppers on government assistance looking to make purchases online now have a new option with Amazon Access, the company’s new shopping portal that launched on Monday.
rsvplive.ie
Plumber says affordable device can ‘potentially half’ your energy bills this winter
A plumber has said that an affordable device can “potentially half” your energy bills this winter. The TikTok user @djmatrixx101 shared his advice after working on central heating systems and boilers throughout his career. He explained that by adding a thermostatic radiator valve to your radiators, you can...
Consumer Reports.org
How to Unlock Your Phone From Any Major Carrier
Changing wireless providers can sometimes save you big money. It can also help if you are traveling abroad or if you want to get the most value when selling your old phone. But before you make the switch, you may have to unlock your phone from your current carrier’s network.
techunwrapped.com
Getting started Xiaomi Redmi Pad: can it become the best tablet under 300 euros?
Xiaomi presented the Redmi Pad, its brand new 10-inch tablet. It wants to combine performance and affordable price, since it is sold for less than 300 euros. We were able to take it in hand and the first contact is rather positive. Since COVID and successive confinements, the tablet format...
I’m an electrician – how to lower your energy bill and figure out which appliances are draining it
IF you're wondering which appliances drain the most energy - and how you can save more on your bill each month - one expert has been able to help. David Coleman, who uses the TikTok handle @mechanicallyincleyend, shared his energy saving hacks in a recent video. A smart outlet can...
techunwrapped.com
How to connect the PS5 controller to your PC
As well as being the best controller Sony has ever designed, the Dual Sense It’s also one of the best controllers you can use if you’re playing games on PC. The DualSense was released with the PlayStation 5, but there are those who have taken a liking to the controller and prefer it over the classic Xbox controller to play on PC. If you are thinking of using your DualSense to play on your computertake note.
techunwrapped.com
Pay to use WhatsApp? This is the new Premium subscription
Although many of us have forgotten it, there was a time when WhatsApp was paid. On iOS you had to buy the app once to use it indefinitely, and on Android, after the trial period, you had to pay an annual subscription. After the purchase of the program by Facebook, the subscription was removed, and we all could use the program without having to pay (we already pay enough with our personal data). However, it seems that Meta has plans for us to pay to use WhatsApp again. And, a few hours ago, some users have already started to see a new modality “premium”.
CNET
Google Pixel 7 vs. Apple iPhone 14 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22: The $200 Difference
Google's new $599 (£599, AU$999) Pixel 7 is the latest flagship phone from the company meant to compete against established phone leaders like Apple's iPhone 14 and Samsung's Galaxy S22. New to the Pixel 7 is the Tensor G2 processor, a camera with improved zoom, face unlock and a...
techunwrapped.com
The 512 GB MacBook Pro cheaper than the MacBook Air
If you want a MacBook Pro with the new M2 chip, 512 GB of SSD memory, 8 GB of RAM at a reduced price compared to its original, you just have to go to Amazon and reserve your model. The price of the computer has fallen compared to previous prices, but it also means great savings compared to what you can find in other stores. Don’t wait any longer because you never know when these offers may end.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Morningstar unveils DC/AC inverters for off-grid applications
Morningstar, a U.S.-based solar controllers manufacturer, has unveiled a new line of inverters for off-grid applications. Its SureSine DC-AC inverters come in six models, ranging from 150 W to 2500 W, 50 or 60Hz AC frequency, and 12 V, 24 V or 48 V (DC) input options. “That wide range...
notebookcheck.net
Infinix Zero Ultra: Samsung ISOCELL HP1 wielding smartphone arrives with industry-leading fast charging for US$520
Earlier this month, Infinix lifted the lid on the Zero Ultra, a smartphone that boasts 180 W wired charging and a 200 MP primary camera, likely the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 found in the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, its Chinese variant, and the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Now, Infinix has revealed the handset's pricing, as well as its full specifications.
