Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
Renault wants to concentrate the production of its electric cars in France
Renault has just listed the electric cars to come within the next three years. The opportunity for the Diamond brand to confirm its intention to concentrate all production in France on the Douai, Maubeuge, Ruitz and Cléon sites. In June 2021, Renault created the Renault Group Electricity as part...
This Bear Market Indicator Has Never Been Wrong, and It Portends More Downside to Come
This indicator has correctly predicted five steep stock market declines since 1870 -- and it's highly successful at calling bottoms, too!
techunwrapped.com
ARM lays off workers around the world, but it is primed with those in the United Kingdom
ARM has laid off part of its staff all over the world, although apparently it has been primed with its staff from the United Kingdom. According to the Financial Times, the company has laid off to 18% of its total workforce of 6,950 workers, but the dismissals have not been distributed proportionally by all the centers in which the company has a presence. In the United Kingdom, 20% have been laid off of its workforce: 700 workers. In the rest of the countries, in total, it has fired 550.
Ask the Rational Investor: Steps to improve your portfolio
In our September "Ask the Rational Investor," we discussed steps to improve your portfolio after the stock market had recovered about two-thirds of its decline. After the Federal Reserve's announcement that interest rates will continue increasing for the foreseeable future, the market stumbled back down to recent lows and maybe even a bit lower.
IN THIS ARTICLE
techunwrapped.com
What power supply do I need to power a GeForce RTX 4090?
Rumors about the consumption of the GeForce RTX 40 sowed many doubts. Some rumors said that the GeForce RTX 4090 was going to have a consumption of more than 600 watts, and that in order to move it we were going to need a power supply of more than 1,000 watts. In the end all this has been denied, although as a result of the confirmation of the TGP of said graphics card, a new story has emerged that, frankly, there is nowhere to take it either.
techunwrapped.com
The Tesla Model 3 travels 56 kilometers with a flat battery, the proof in video
A Norwegian YouTuber has completely drained the battery of a Tesla Model 3. The experience is interesting, even if it does not really allow us to draw any conclusions about the most affordable cars from the brand of electric vehicles. A study claims that the Tesla Model 3 is the...
CARS・
techunwrapped.com
The NVIDIA RTX 4080 costs 1469 Euros, will its performance be worth it?
In recent days, it seems that the great protagonist of the news about graphics cards is being the RTX 4090, since it is the one that will be launched first on the market. However, the RTX4080 it is located just below in terms of performance, but also in price because it is still a graphics card that will cost 1,469 euros in its 16 GB model, and 1,099 euros in the 12 GB model. Now they have been leaked performance dataso we can discern whether or not it will be worth paying that fortune for it.
techunwrapped.com
Almost half of customers do not enter premises with less than four stars on Google
The Google Maps reviews they have more value than the recommendations that acquaintances, friends or relatives can give us about a business, according to data from the ‘Local Consumer Review Survey 2022’ report by the consulting firm specialized in digital marketing, Brightlocal. This same report also reveals that in 2021, 40% of potential customers no longer considered going to a business with a rating of less than four stars. In addition, and according to the same study, while in 2020 36% of the population was open to going to establishments with a score equal to or less than 3.5 stars, last year this percentage was only 22%.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techunwrapped.com
Mac mini M1 for professionals, does it really work?
When I bought the Mac mini M1 I bought it for its value for money, since I have a Magic Mouse, Apple Keyboard and a 4K monitor, so it didn’t make any sense to buy an iMac. Also, with the price of the iMac, you can buy a Mac mini and two monitors, so it’s the best option because it allowed me to get the Mac mini with the highest performance.
techunwrapped.com
Computer or console, what is really more expensive?
It is no secret that consoles have always cost less in apparent price than computers, however, that is partly a myth that has been perpetuated over time, especially today. That is why we are going to explain to you the reason why a PC is not more expensive than a video game system and why you should opt for the first. Why isn’t a computer more expensive than a console?
techunwrapped.com
Ontruck reinforces its management team with Ignacio Carnero and Iván Martínez
Ontruck has decided to strengthen its workforce in recent weeks with the appointment of two new managers. The digital company specialized in road freight transport is preparing to tackle its challenges in the medium term, which go through the diversification of services and the search for new markets. “Ontruck is...
techunwrapped.com
Digital assets: this is how financial institutions guard them
The world of crypto assets had been ignored by financial institutions throughout its existence. Even when Bitcoin touched $17,000, most of them remained unfazed. Like us, they probably assumed it was just another fad. Nevertheless, as of 2020, this all changed. Since then, these types of institutions have paid special...
techunwrapped.com
Wallix launches an industrial cybersecurity solution: OT.security
The European cybersecurity solutions developer Wallix has announced the launch of a cybersecurity solution for industry: OT.security. It is a platform based on the experience of its customers and partners, with its own visual identity and a development strategy based on the company’s Unicorn 25 plan. This plan, which establishes Wallix’s four-year development plan, sets the goal of achieving a turnover of 100 million euros and a 15% operating margin in 2025.
techunwrapped.com
Economic aid to implement electronic invoicing tools
The implementation of the Create and Grow Law, whose primary objective is the fight against delinquency, has generated several consequences. Among them, the obligation to issue Electronic bill for both companies and the self-employed. The digitization of invoices allows establishing traceability and guaranteeing payment control as well as its efficiency....
techunwrapped.com
How to connect the PS5 controller to your PC
As well as being the best controller Sony has ever designed, the Dual Sense It’s also one of the best controllers you can use if you’re playing games on PC. The DualSense was released with the PlayStation 5, but there are those who have taken a liking to the controller and prefer it over the classic Xbox controller to play on PC. If you are thinking of using your DualSense to play on your computertake note.
techunwrapped.com
Huawei wants to circumvent US sanctions, Pixel 7 facial recognition is limited, the recap
Huawei could well circumvent the American embargo with the help of a new start-up, the facial recognition of Pixel 7 is only able to unlock smartphones, WhatsApp launches a paid subscription for its application, this is the recap . After enduring US sanctions since 2019, Huawei may well have found...
techunwrapped.com
How to backup your data to a USB hard drive
Many times we have talked about the importance of making backup copies of your documents and files that you do not want to lose, since after all a PC can fail or be infected with viruses, and there are things that you do not want to lose under any circumstances. concept. One of the best ways to make a backup of your data is using a usb hard drive, but many users “get lost” when it comes to knowing how and what to save on them. In this article, we are going to tell you everything you need to know.
techunwrapped.com
5 alternative office suites for Android
The office suites have been, at least until the explosion of the Internet through the World Wide Web, the most essential set of applications that most end users had on their computers, something that is evident in the fact that the couple they formed and they continue to form Windows and Microsoft Office was for many years the flagship of the Redmond giant, which in the last decade has diversified its business model to focus more on services.
techunwrapped.com
Atos will be divided into two companies in 2023: one for security and one for services
Last June, the French technology firm Atos announced its intention to separate its digital and big data business into two different listed companies, with respect to technology activities, with the aim of promoting the creation of company value. It also advanced the departure of the CEO, Rodolphe Belmer, who has finally ended up leaving the company on September 30.
techunwrapped.com
What maximum speed can I have for Wi-Fi with my operator
Having a good internet speed is a very important factor. In addition, today it is convenient that the wireless speed is as good as if we connect by cable, since we use more and more compatible devices. In this article we are going to talk about what is the maximum speed you can have Wi-Fi even if you hire the most. We will also talk about what limitations you might have and why you will not always get what you hire.
Comments / 0