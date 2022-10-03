Read full article on original website
Unboxing of the Gigabyte RTX 4090 Gaming OC, the most powerful graphics
As you may already suppose, the specialized hardware media already have the first models of RTX 4090 in our power to be able to show you our analysis as soon as the NVIDIA embargo is lifted, but as of today they allow us to show you real images of this new generation of graphics cards. So, in this article we are going to show you our unbox of the Gigabyte RTX 4090 Gaming OC 24Gthe model that in a few days we will talk about in more depth.
Europe is wrong, using the same charger for laptops and mobiles is a bad idea
One of the problems facing pollution is the amount of electronic waste and one of them in particular is from power supplies. That is why the European Union has already made it mandatory that from a certain date all mobile phones that come out in the old continent must use the same type of charger. Well, it seems that we will also see a universal charger for laptops.
How to connect the PS5 controller to your PC
As well as being the best controller Sony has ever designed, the Dual Sense It’s also one of the best controllers you can use if you’re playing games on PC. The DualSense was released with the PlayStation 5, but there are those who have taken a liking to the controller and prefer it over the classic Xbox controller to play on PC. If you are thinking of using your DualSense to play on your computertake note.
Google Pixel 7 Pro: specifications and price
Today has been one of the most important days of the year for Google, and it is that we have attended the presentation of this Google Pixel 7 Pro, the Google Pixel 7, the expected Pixel Watch and the also expected Pixel Tablet, although these last two devices, at least for now, will not arrive in Spain. And although I admit that the smart watch is most attractive to me, there is no doubt that the big stars of the day are the two smartphones of the search engine company.
Companies destroy hard drives in perfect condition and it is a serious problem
When a large technology company upgrades its workers’ computers or its servers, it always destroys the old systems. They especially physically destroy their hard drives with industrial shredders for fear of data leakage. Many experts cry out against this practice, since they could erase the data in a safe way and that the hard drives, in perfect condition, can continue to be used.
The classic Quake now with 2022 graphics, how did they do it?
The versions of classic games generated through Ray Tracing in its entirety are a good way to show the benefits of this technology. These are not simple patches on existing games, but completely redone versions in which from the first to the last pixel are not generated at any time through rasterization. Well, after seeing things like Quake 2, Minecraft and Portal, now it’s your turn to the first Quake with Ray Tracing and the announcement to a version of Half-Life.
Good news: get genuine Windows 10 Pro for life for just $14, and Office for just $24!
If you think that original software is expensive, it is because you are not familiar with the OEM licenses of Supercdk.com, an online store that will allow us to buy original Microsoft software, such as Windows 10 and Office, at a good price, and that is now celebrating a sales season that will allow us to enjoy an additional 30% discount. Buying at Supercdk.com is very easy and totally safe, since we only have to complete a simple registration process and we can use different payment methods.
Pay to use WhatsApp? This is the new Premium subscription
Although many of us have forgotten it, there was a time when WhatsApp was paid. On iOS you had to buy the app once to use it indefinitely, and on Android, after the trial period, you had to pay an annual subscription. After the purchase of the program by Facebook, the subscription was removed, and we all could use the program without having to pay (we already pay enough with our personal data). However, it seems that Meta has plans for us to pay to use WhatsApp again. And, a few hours ago, some users have already started to see a new modality “premium”.
Linux 6.0 arrives and these are all its news
The popular open source operating system Linux starts the season with a new version: Linux 6.0 arrives and it does so with what is its greatest novelty, support for new hardware. Unlike the last version, 5.19, it includes a support for the new 13th Generation Intel Core Raptor Lake processors....
Are you sure your PC is not infected with malware? Be sure with this program
HijackThis is an application originally distributed by TrendMicro to help combat all kinds of computer threats. And I say originally by Trend Micro because the application hasn’t been updated for a few years, so its effectiveness when it comes to searching for harmful software for our computer leaves a lot to be desired. Fortunately, the creators of the application released the code of the application, so we can use a fork of this much more updated application designed to detect new threats.
Are you going to buy the PS VR 2 from PS5? Sony is convinced that you will
Sony seems willing to bet on virtual reality in a decisive way and, unlike other technologies that it embarked on in the past and that quickly collapsed (3D on televisions at the time of PS3, for example), with his second generation he wants to break the record of sales of the first PS VR that hit the market just six years ago now. Do you know how they will get it?
Skip the line and find a match fast in Overwatch 2
Surely you have gone to play Overwatch 2 and you have found a long waiting line. You are not the only one with this problem, some have found up to 40,000 users waiting to find a game. But don’t worry, we are going to explain the reason and how Skip the line to play Overwatch 2.
Why doesn’t the price of RAM and SSDs go down? because they are manipulating it
This is as old as black thread. I have an excess of stock that forces me to drop prices, therefore, I stop producing that product or reduce its production. It is not the first time that we see this type of manipulation in the hardware market and more specifically in the RAM and SSD segments.
Do you pay a lot of electricity to use your computer? could be your monitor
With the rise in electricity rates, one of the biggest concerns for computer users is energy consumption and therefore the economic impact of each of the components and peripherals. One of them is the screen and it is possible that you have considered changing your screen for a more efficient one. That is why we are going to teach you in a simple or fast way How to measure the consumption of your monitor.
Google Pixel Watch pre-order: where to buy the connected watch at the best price?
On the occasion of Made by Google, the American giant announced the release of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro as well as that of its very first connected watch, the Google Pixel Watch. While it will be officially available in stores on October 13, you can pre-order it now. Find out where to buy the Pixel Watch at the best price.
Why does everyone want to install Kodi?
Summer ends, routine begins. And it doesn’t fail. With the precision of a Swiss watch, the Google searches for ‘Kodi’ skyrocket. You only have to take a look at Google Trends to appreciate that this is a fact that is constantly repeated at this time. Why? What does Kodi have to be so special? Well, let’s clear up some doubts.
Logitech partners with Herman Miller to create the perfect PC chair?
The Swiss manufacturer is betting heavily on peripherals and devices for the gaming market and this can be seen with devices such as its wide range of mice and keyboards, as well as its new cloud-based handheld console. But this time, we are not going to talk about any PC peripheral, although we are talking about something essential for any player, a good gaming chair. Let’s see how the new Logitech G Vantum made in collaboration with Herman Miller.
Almost half of customers do not enter premises with less than four stars on Google
The Google Maps reviews they have more value than the recommendations that acquaintances, friends or relatives can give us about a business, according to data from the ‘Local Consumer Review Survey 2022’ report by the consulting firm specialized in digital marketing, Brightlocal. This same report also reveals that in 2021, 40% of potential customers no longer considered going to a business with a rating of less than four stars. In addition, and according to the same study, while in 2020 36% of the population was open to going to establishments with a score equal to or less than 3.5 stars, last year this percentage was only 22%.
Cheap Windows and Office licenses in the autumn offers
Autumn arrives, and with it also come the periods of offers thanks to which we can buy various technology products at reduced prices. If you need licenses Windows or of Officenow you can take advantage discounts up to 90% in the official store of CDKeySales.com, with prices that already make having non-original software not worth it.
China makes it difficult for AMD and NVIDIA in the graphics card market
While we wait for Intel to confirm the launch of its ARC Alchemist for the Spanish market, we find that we could see a fourth competitor in the market and it would not come from the United States as is the case with NVIDIA, AMD and Intel, but from the other superpower, that is China and no, we are not talking about the Fantasy One, but about birena manufacturer from China that at the moment focuses on artificial intelligence and data centers.
