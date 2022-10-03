ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Intel doubles down on graphics cards with next-gen Arc GPUs already in the works

Intel’s new Arc desktop graphics cards, the A770 and A750, are now tantalizingly close to their October 12 release date (a day they share with Nvidia’s RTX 4090 launch). Also taking place that day is Microsoft’s Surface showcase and the Amazon Prime Early Access sale. Don’t even talk to me about the looming specter of Black Friday.
CNET

Acer Swift Edge Hands-On: This 16-Inch OLED Laptop Weighs Next to Nothing

The Acer Swift Edge is light enough that you'll question whether you packed it in your bag when you leave for work or class. It weighs just 2.6 pounds (1.2 kilograms) and is only 14 millimeters (0.6 inch) thick. It's a weight you might expect for a small 13-inch laptop and not one with a big 16-inch screen like the Swift Edge.
techunwrapped.com

Linux improves its performance on Ryzen 7000 with mitigations against Specter V2 activated

AMD Ryzen 7000 it’s here to compete with Intel’s Raptor Lake generation. While the performance and temperature tests are taking center stage, possibly the biggest surprise comes from the front of Linuxwhere, according to tests conducted by Phoronix, keeping mitigations against Specter V2 improves performance compared to disabling them, which is really surprising.
daystech.org

Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.3 here

Apple is shifting in the direction of giving up an replace to iOS 16.0.3, which ought to repair main errors within the new model of the brand new iPhone 14 Pro. The replace is out there for obtain both this or subsequent week. The replace will repair the issue of...
Ars Technica

Acer’s AMD-powered Swift Edge laptop is a gentle reminder of the Intel tax

Acer's Swift Edge clamshell announced today is a gentle reminder of the so-called Intel tax. The PC offers a larger screen with more expensive display technology and pixels than a similarly specced Acer Swift 5 ultralight for the same price. The other big difference between the two laptops is that the new Swift Edge opts for AMD Ryzen 6000 processors, while the Swift 5 uses Intel 12th Gen CPUs.
TechRadar

Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card power demands could make Thor weep

Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card is a power-hungry beast, that’s a given, but we weren’t expecting to see some of the figures third-party card manufacturers are recommending for the wattage of the power supply (PSU) necessary for this GPU. In some cases, we’re looking at a recommendation...
techunwrapped.com

Windows 11 22H2 loses a lot of performance when copying large files

It seems that Windows 11 22H2 It has not started off on the best foot. After the NVIDIA driver was found to be causing problems, Microsoft has now confirmed a performance degradation when copying large files. According to Ned Pyle, Principal Program Manager in the Windows Server Engineering Group, users...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Morningstar unveils DC/AC inverters for off-grid applications

Morningstar, a U.S.-based solar controllers manufacturer, has unveiled a new line of inverters for off-grid applications. Its SureSine DC-AC inverters come in six models, ranging from 150 W to 2500 W, 50 or 60Hz AC frequency, and 12 V, 24 V or 48 V (DC) input options. “That wide range...
techunwrapped.com

Linux 6.0 arrives and these are all its news

The popular open source operating system Linux starts the season with a new version: Linux 6.0 arrives and it does so with what is its greatest novelty, support for new hardware. Unlike the last version, 5.19, it includes a support for the new 13th Generation Intel Core Raptor Lake processors....
dexerto.com

RTX 4080 16GB benchmark leaks show 62% performance boost vs RTX 3080

A leaked RTX 4080 benchmark has surfaced on Chiphell forums. It showcases that the upcoming GPU will be up to 62% faster than the Ampere-based RTX 3080. RTX 4080 16GB benchmarks are here. A leaked Geekbench run has surfaced online via ChipHell forums, which showcases the upcoming GPU in a Time Spy benchmark, where the GPU attains a graphics score of 28.929, which is a significant increase on the RTX 3080. The RTX 40-series is currently positioning itself very strongly, and leaked benchmarks for the RTX 4090 also showcase a similar uplift in performance.
techunwrapped.com

GIGABYTE completes its GeForce RTX 4090 offer

The clock ticks the hours and, at this point, It’s just over a week before the first GeForce RTX 4090 hit the market, next October 12. We are not talking, of course, about the model expected by the general public, but nevertheless one of the ones that arouses the most interest, and that is that it is the one that will mark the top of the range, and therefore of performance, of this generation… at least until a hypothetical but possible RTX 4090 Ti sees the light, in some time.
Digital Trends

Can I use an Intel Arc GPU with AMD Ryzen?

Yes, yes you can. It might seem like an incident of mass hysteria, team red and blue playing together like that, but gamers have been running Intel CPUs with AMD GPUs for years, so the fact that the reverse works just as well isn’t too surprising. However, there are some caveats. Can you use an Intel Arc GPU with AMD Ryzen: yes, but you have to use the right CPU.
TechRadar

Western Digital’s new SanDisk SSD is its fastest and toughest yet

Western Digital has expanded its range of high-end SanDisk Professional products with the release of the PRO-G40 SSD. The company's new SSD is compatible with both USB 3.2 Gen 2 and Thunderbolt 3 connections. And with anIP68 certification, it's Western Digital's most durable product. It’s also the fastest SanDisk model...
