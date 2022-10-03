Read full article on original website
techunwrapped.com
NVIDIA and Apple are planted, they will not pay more for their chips and it is bad news
Taiwanese foundry TSMC may not be familiar to you at all. This company is responsible for the production of a large part of the chips that give life to our devices. Apple and NVIDIA are just some of the companies that buy processors from them, also counting Intel, Qualcomm and AMD, among others, as clients.
Micron to build the world’s largest semiconductor facility in the US
Chipmaker Micron Technology revealed on Tuesday ambitious plans to develop a $100-billion computer chip factory complex in upstate New York, in a bid to boost domestic chip manufacturing and possibly deal with a worrying chips shortage. The money will be invested over a 20 year period, according to Reuters. The...
techunwrapped.com
Why doesn’t the price of RAM and SSDs go down? because they are manipulating it
This is as old as black thread. I have an excess of stock that forces me to drop prices, therefore, I stop producing that product or reduce its production. It is not the first time that we see this type of manipulation in the hardware market and more specifically in the RAM and SSD segments.
TechRadar
Intel doubles down on graphics cards with next-gen Arc GPUs already in the works
Intel’s new Arc desktop graphics cards, the A770 and A750, are now tantalizingly close to their October 12 release date (a day they share with Nvidia’s RTX 4090 launch). Also taking place that day is Microsoft’s Surface showcase and the Amazon Prime Early Access sale. Don’t even talk to me about the looming specter of Black Friday.
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
China's sixth-generation fighter aircraft to have capabilities similar to NGAD, says US official
China is busy working on developing its own version of the sixth-generation fighter aircraft, and its vision for the program is similar to the U.S. Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, the head of the Air Combat Command (ACC) Gen/ Mark D. Kelly said at a media interaction, The Drive reported.
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
CNET
Acer Swift Edge Hands-On: This 16-Inch OLED Laptop Weighs Next to Nothing
The Acer Swift Edge is light enough that you'll question whether you packed it in your bag when you leave for work or class. It weighs just 2.6 pounds (1.2 kilograms) and is only 14 millimeters (0.6 inch) thick. It's a weight you might expect for a small 13-inch laptop and not one with a big 16-inch screen like the Swift Edge.
techunwrapped.com
Linux improves its performance on Ryzen 7000 with mitigations against Specter V2 activated
AMD Ryzen 7000 it’s here to compete with Intel’s Raptor Lake generation. While the performance and temperature tests are taking center stage, possibly the biggest surprise comes from the front of Linuxwhere, according to tests conducted by Phoronix, keeping mitigations against Specter V2 improves performance compared to disabling them, which is really surprising.
daystech.org
Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.3 here
Apple is shifting in the direction of giving up an replace to iOS 16.0.3, which ought to repair main errors within the new model of the brand new iPhone 14 Pro. The replace is out there for obtain both this or subsequent week. The replace will repair the issue of...
Ars Technica
Acer’s AMD-powered Swift Edge laptop is a gentle reminder of the Intel tax
Acer's Swift Edge clamshell announced today is a gentle reminder of the so-called Intel tax. The PC offers a larger screen with more expensive display technology and pixels than a similarly specced Acer Swift 5 ultralight for the same price. The other big difference between the two laptops is that the new Swift Edge opts for AMD Ryzen 6000 processors, while the Swift 5 uses Intel 12th Gen CPUs.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card power demands could make Thor weep
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card is a power-hungry beast, that’s a given, but we weren’t expecting to see some of the figures third-party card manufacturers are recommending for the wattage of the power supply (PSU) necessary for this GPU. In some cases, we’re looking at a recommendation...
techunwrapped.com
Windows 11 22H2 loses a lot of performance when copying large files
It seems that Windows 11 22H2 It has not started off on the best foot. After the NVIDIA driver was found to be causing problems, Microsoft has now confirmed a performance degradation when copying large files. According to Ned Pyle, Principal Program Manager in the Windows Server Engineering Group, users...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Morningstar unveils DC/AC inverters for off-grid applications
Morningstar, a U.S.-based solar controllers manufacturer, has unveiled a new line of inverters for off-grid applications. Its SureSine DC-AC inverters come in six models, ranging from 150 W to 2500 W, 50 or 60Hz AC frequency, and 12 V, 24 V or 48 V (DC) input options. “That wide range...
techunwrapped.com
Linux 6.0 arrives and these are all its news
The popular open source operating system Linux starts the season with a new version: Linux 6.0 arrives and it does so with what is its greatest novelty, support for new hardware. Unlike the last version, 5.19, it includes a support for the new 13th Generation Intel Core Raptor Lake processors....
dexerto.com
RTX 4080 16GB benchmark leaks show 62% performance boost vs RTX 3080
A leaked RTX 4080 benchmark has surfaced on Chiphell forums. It showcases that the upcoming GPU will be up to 62% faster than the Ampere-based RTX 3080. RTX 4080 16GB benchmarks are here. A leaked Geekbench run has surfaced online via ChipHell forums, which showcases the upcoming GPU in a Time Spy benchmark, where the GPU attains a graphics score of 28.929, which is a significant increase on the RTX 3080. The RTX 40-series is currently positioning itself very strongly, and leaked benchmarks for the RTX 4090 also showcase a similar uplift in performance.
Phone Arena
Microsoft's 2-in-1 Surface Pro 8 powerhouse is now deeply discounted with a 256GB SSD
Remember that outstanding $600 discount offered by Amazon a few weeks ago on one of the most expensive Surface Pro 8 configurations out there? Even though the Intel Core i7-powered tablet didn't exactly drop into affordable territory, the bonkers deal predictably went away pretty quickly, presumably due to high demand.
techunwrapped.com
GIGABYTE completes its GeForce RTX 4090 offer
The clock ticks the hours and, at this point, It’s just over a week before the first GeForce RTX 4090 hit the market, next October 12. We are not talking, of course, about the model expected by the general public, but nevertheless one of the ones that arouses the most interest, and that is that it is the one that will mark the top of the range, and therefore of performance, of this generation… at least until a hypothetical but possible RTX 4090 Ti sees the light, in some time.
Digital Trends
Can I use an Intel Arc GPU with AMD Ryzen?
Yes, yes you can. It might seem like an incident of mass hysteria, team red and blue playing together like that, but gamers have been running Intel CPUs with AMD GPUs for years, so the fact that the reverse works just as well isn’t too surprising. However, there are some caveats. Can you use an Intel Arc GPU with AMD Ryzen: yes, but you have to use the right CPU.
TechRadar
Western Digital’s new SanDisk SSD is its fastest and toughest yet
Western Digital has expanded its range of high-end SanDisk Professional products with the release of the PRO-G40 SSD. The company's new SSD is compatible with both USB 3.2 Gen 2 and Thunderbolt 3 connections. And with anIP68 certification, it's Western Digital's most durable product. It’s also the fastest SanDisk model...
