The premieres of Apple TV +, 2 new movies and up to 3 new series
As we announced last week, the 2nd season of the children’s series Hey Jack A better world! is already available from today on Apple TV +, focused mainly on the little ones in the house, it stars Jack, who is one of the most attentive and friendly residents you can find inside the Villa Trébol. He has a very special character, being able to spread compassion, creativity and imagination to inspire all the people who live with him in his town. This second season is now fully available on Apple TV +.
Netflix’s Knives Out sequel is coming to theaters first
Netflix is officially pulling out all the stops for its Knives Out sequel. This week, the streamer announced that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will come to theaters for a theatrical sneak preview event from November 23 – 29. It will be the first Netflix original film to debut across all three major theater chains: AMC, Regal, and Cinemark.
The Best And Funniest "House Of The Dragon" Jokes, Tweets, And Memes So Far
Daemon Targaryen has been the best source of humor and drama this season, and people LOVE it.
If you like to read, these are the best eReaders you can buy
It is said that reading is the source of all culture and in its day the Internet was the new Library of Alexandria. However, with the advancement of technology today it is possible to take an entire bookstore with you and read the books you want, whenever you want. All this without dozens of trees being felled, which is why it is also extremely ecological. That is why we are going to give you tips for choosing a good eReader.
The Try Guys Will Not Be Introducing A Fourth Member, And 11 More New Details They Just Revealed
"I'm going to be frank. That era of the Try Guys is over. It's not coming back. The four of us are not making videos together. Something new is coming," Zach said.
Social platforms and creativity drive Spanish SMEs
SMEs have in social platforms great support to boost your business, both in sales and looking for help to establish a suitable digital business strategy. The 69% of companies They assured that they have had a positive impact in your business during the pandemic, according to the global report “Culture on the Rise: 2022 Trends Report” from Facebook IQ (the Meta marketing research team).
‘Black Adam’, the great DC antihero arrives on the big screen
Black Adam, amsterdam either the fourth passenger are some of the most anticipated film releases for this month of October, which are not the only ones. In fact, it shows that a bridge is coming and, until the doomsayers leave us, that people like the old and true normality, going to the movies and others, because the number of releases is increasing.
