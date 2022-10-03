Read full article on original website
take all your progress and skins to the new Overwatch 2
For a few hours, it has been possible to enjoy Overwatch 2, a wait that has been much longer than expected and that has been one of the reasons why this title has lost much of the community it had. Also, with the release of Owerwatch 2, and the server shutdown Overwatch, Blizzard has changed how the game works when it comes to progress.
20 Specific Questions I Have For Japan, A Country And Culture That I've Fallen In Love With (But Still Don't Quite Fully Understand)
When it comes to Japan, the more I know, the more I love — but the less I understand.
Computer or console, what is really more expensive?
It is no secret that consoles have always cost less in apparent price than computers, however, that is partly a myth that has been perpetuated over time, especially today. That is why we are going to explain to you the reason why a PC is not more expensive than a video game system and why you should opt for the first. Why isn’t a computer more expensive than a console?
How to connect the PS5 controller to your PC
As well as being the best controller Sony has ever designed, the Dual Sense It’s also one of the best controllers you can use if you’re playing games on PC. The DualSense was released with the PlayStation 5, but there are those who have taken a liking to the controller and prefer it over the classic Xbox controller to play on PC. If you are thinking of using your DualSense to play on your computertake note.
The classic Quake now with 2022 graphics, how did they do it?
The versions of classic games generated through Ray Tracing in its entirety are a good way to show the benefits of this technology. These are not simple patches on existing games, but completely redone versions in which from the first to the last pixel are not generated at any time through rasterization. Well, after seeing things like Quake 2, Minecraft and Portal, now it’s your turn to the first Quake with Ray Tracing and the announcement to a version of Half-Life.
HONOR opens connectivity between its PCs, smartphones and tablets
With its HONOR 70 smartphone, its HONOR Pad 8 tablet and its HONOR MagicBook 14 laptop, the brand continues to enrich its ecosystem, which also benefits from advanced software functions to link all these devices together. HONOR has been ramping up announcements recently, expanding its brand from both a hardware...
Need for Speed Unbound: EA’s new racing game is revealed on video!
EA has just released the first trailer for Need for Speed Unbound, the next installment of the famous racing game saga. This episode, which promises to be innovative in more ways than one, is expected on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC from December 2, 2022.
Windows 11 is around 25% among gamers
Finally, as we told you when it was released, Windows 11 22H2 it turned out not to bring under the arm all the news that we expected at first, as some of them will arrive later with the Moments 1 and Moments 2 updates, The tabs in the file browser (which you can activate if you wish, however), the new photos function and more, will keep us waiting a little longer plus. Personally I think, and I already said it at the time, that Microsoft is right to reduce the size of updates, to reduce the risk of concurrent failures. However, this means that the updates are not as attractive, which reduces its ability to attract more users.
Magic Leap 2 arrives, the second generation augmented reality glasses
October begins with a great news regarding the launch of new augmented reality products. Magi Leap 2 arrives, the most compact and lightest second generation AR glasses than its first version although, for now, at a much higher price. Already available in 19 countries, including the US, UK and some European Union countries, they are aimed at developers and professionals.
Windows 11 22H2 loses a lot of performance when copying large files
It seems that Windows 11 22H2 It has not started off on the best foot. After the NVIDIA driver was found to be causing problems, Microsoft has now confirmed a performance degradation when copying large files. According to Ned Pyle, Principal Program Manager in the Windows Server Engineering Group, users...
Google presents Image, its new AI for the creation of highly realistic images
Google has just introduced Image Video, a model based on artificial intelligence capable of creating highly realistic HD videos from words or short descriptions. With the aim, also, of surpassing the Make-A-Video of MetaGoogle’s AI generator is even capable of outputting 1280×768 HD video at 24fps. Although Imagen...
Unboxing of the Gigabyte RTX 4090 Gaming OC, the most powerful graphics
As you may already suppose, the specialized hardware media already have the first models of RTX 4090 in our power to be able to show you our analysis as soon as the NVIDIA embargo is lifted, but as of today they allow us to show you real images of this new generation of graphics cards. So, in this article we are going to show you our unbox of the Gigabyte RTX 4090 Gaming OC 24Gthe model that in a few days we will talk about in more depth.
