Without missing a beat, Hilary Swank knows that people will see her new show, Alaska Daily, and presume it's just another "White Savior" storyline. She is, after all, playing a white journalist who finds herself embroiled in the cold case of a missing indigenous woman in Anchorage, Alaska, shortly after losing her job at a big city newspaper. The two-time Academy Award winner also knows that she has the opportunity to give viewers something very, very different — and it's exactly what she's doing. By bringing the stories of indigenous people to the forefront (in good company, she adds, with shows like Reservation Dogs and Rutherford Falls on the air), she knows that they can take the spotlight.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO