In Style
Kanye West Told Kim Kardashian That He'd Rather Go "to Jail" Than Wear Her Prada Leather Jumpsuit
Kanye West may not be Kim Kardashian's stylist anymore, but that isn't stopping him from still commenting on her outfits. During this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kim traveled to Milan ahead of the the Prada fall/winter 2022 fashion show in February, where she stepped out in a number of menswear looks from the brand — including a memorable orange leather boiler suit that she wore with a black designer bra underneath.
In Style
Bella Hadid's Impromptu Photoshoot With Emily Ratajkowski Included Itty Bitty Bras and the Lowest Rise Skirts
We already know Bella Hadid is a woman of many talents (supermodel! Actress! Style extraordinaire!), but now, she’s dipping her toes into a whole new venture: behind-the-scenes photography. On Wednesday, the model shared a series of photos detailing an inside look at Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week presentation, and Bella’s friend and fellow model, Emily Ratajkowski, was more than happy to participate in the impromptu shoot.
In Style
Kourtney Kardashian Explained Why She's Not as Close With Sisters Kim and Khloé Anymore
Back in the day, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian were (literally) taking on the world. The two shared a close bond while their middle sister, Kim, was on the outskirts. But if you've been keeping up, the tides have turned over the last several years, with a new alliance forming between Khloé and Kim. Now, Kourtney is addressing the distance between her and her sisters during a new interview.
In Style
The Inconspicuous Jeans Jennifer Garner Wears Are Now Available for an Unheard-of Price at Amazon
Jennifer Garner is a jean girly through and through. Yes, she wears leggings when she’s getting her daily steps in (celebs, they’re just like us!), but when she’s running errands, picking up her kids from school, or grabbing a chilled cup of joe on a hot L.A. day, she’s likely in down-to-earth jeans. And she’s likely also in a pair from Joe’s Jeans, an under-the-radar denim label that — while maybe not as recognizable to the average person — counts Garner, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, and more celebrities as fans.
In Style
Gigi Hadid Called Kanye West a "Bully and a Joke"
Gigi Hadid has had enough of Kanye West's antics, and now she's calling out the rapper for going after her friend and Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. The fashion writer shared her opinions of his very controversial show in Paris to her Instagram, calling the line "irresponsible," which prompted West to share photos of her to his Instagram and criticize her own personal style. Hadid jumped to her friend's defense by leaving a comment on one of his posts to call out his bullying.
In Style
Hilary Swank Wants to Slow Down Fast News and Fast Fashion
Without missing a beat, Hilary Swank knows that people will see her new show, Alaska Daily, and presume it's just another "White Savior" storyline. She is, after all, playing a white journalist who finds herself embroiled in the cold case of a missing indigenous woman in Anchorage, Alaska, shortly after losing her job at a big city newspaper. The two-time Academy Award winner also knows that she has the opportunity to give viewers something very, very different — and it's exactly what she's doing. By bringing the stories of indigenous people to the forefront (in good company, she adds, with shows like Reservation Dogs and Rutherford Falls on the air), she knows that they can take the spotlight.
In Style
Rizos Curls Founder Julissa Prado Created the Line to Celebrate Natural Hair
Julissa Prado first wore her natural curls to school at 15. As with many others who have gone through curl journeys, this was a moment she thought about and planned for months. Up until then, she had mainly been wearing her hair straight or pulled back into a gelled updo — and the people whose hair she would do as well typically asked for the same.
