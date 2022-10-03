Twitter cringes after Lena Dunham says she wants her 'casket driven through the NYC Pride parade,' plus more news

Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift reveals her Joe Alwyn 'love glow' inspired new album's first track
Taylor Swift says 6-year romance with Joe Alwyn is behind 'Lavender Haze'. Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, had writing credits on her "Folklore" and "Evermore" album. Now, the actor's inspired the very first track of Taylor's upcoming release, "Midnights," due out Oct. 21. "I happened upon the phrase 'lavender haze' when I was watching 'Mad Men,'" Taylor explained in an Instagram video posted in the early hours of Friday (Oct. 7). "And I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s where they would just describe being in love. Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow – and I thought that was really beautiful," she continued. Despite all the public scrutiny about her romance with Joe, Taylor said the couple tends to shrug it off and focus on what matters — their love. "My relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it," she said. "And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it." On TikTok and Instagram, Taylor also unveiled the track listing for "Midnights," which includes a song with Lana Del Rey called "Snow on the Beach."

Jada Pinkett Smith to detail 'complicated marriage to Will Smith' in new memoir
Jada Pinkett Smith to publish 'no holds barred' memoir. Jada Pinkett Smith is set to release a new, "no holds barred" memoir detailing her "unconventional upbringing in Baltimore" as the child of two addicts, her "rise to stardom," her "complicated marriage to Will Smith," and more, People reported on Thursday (Oct. 6). Jada's book deal with Dey Street Books comes as the "Red Table Talk" host and actress, 51, continues to navigate what she's described as a time of "healing" with her family in the wake of Will's infamous Oscars slap incident back in March. In her memoir, the star "chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey" from deep depression "to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power," according to a press release. The book will also delve into the "crisis" Jada endured at age 40 and the "excruciating choices she was forced to make to redefine her life in every way," the release continued, adding that at its core, the book details "two unexpected love stories, one being Jada's complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself." As Will confirmed to GQ in 2021 while promoting his own memoir, he and Jada have a non-monogamous marriage and have both had sexual relationships with others since they tied the knot in 1997. Jada's as-yet-untitled memoir is due out in the fall of 2023.
