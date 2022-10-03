Twitter cringes after Lena Dunham says she wants her 'casket driven through the NYC Pride parade,' plus more news

Taylor Swift says 6-year romance with Joe Alwyn is behind 'Lavender Haze'. Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, had writing credits on her "Folklore" and "Evermore" album. Now, the actor's inspired the very first track of Taylor's upcoming release, "Midnights," due out Oct. 21. "I happened upon the phrase 'lavender haze' when I was watching 'Mad Men,'" Taylor explained in an Instagram video posted in the early hours of Friday (Oct. 7). "And I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s where they would just describe being in love. Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow – and I thought that was really beautiful," she continued. Despite all the public scrutiny about her romance with Joe, Taylor said the couple tends to shrug it off and focus on what matters — their love. "My relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it," she said. "And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it." On TikTok and Instagram, Taylor also unveiled the track listing for "Midnights," which includes a song with Lana Del Rey called "Snow on the Beach."

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO