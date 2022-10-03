Read full article on original website
Iran protests: Mahsa Amini ‘did not die by blows to head and limbs’, claims coroner
Mahsa Amini, whose death in the custody of Tehran’s morality police has sparked some of the worst unrest seen in years in Iran, did not die as a result of blows to the head and limbs a coroner has claimed.Instead, the coroner says the 22-year-old died from multiple organ failure caused by by cerebral hypoxia, the official news agency IRNA reported.The announcement is likely to provoke even more fury across the country where protests following her death have become commonplace and led to the greatest challenge to Iran’s clerical leaders in years.The 22-year-old was detained in Iran’s capital on...
Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than 'blows'
Iran said Friday an investigation into the death in custody of Mahsa Amini found she lost her life to illness rather than reported beatings that sparked three weeks of bloody protests. Anger over her death has sparked the biggest wave of protests to rock Iran in almost three years and a crackdown that has killed dozens of protesters and seen scores arrested.
Teen's mother disputes Iran, says she died of blows to head
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl has disputed official claims that her daughter fell to her death from a high building, saying the teen was killed by blows to the head as part of the crackdown on anti-hijab protests roiling the country.
