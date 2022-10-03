Read full article on original website
WNEP-TV 16
Seasonal scenes in the PhotoLink Library
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We’ve seen some beautiful sights these past several days. Mike Stevens shares some seasonal scenes when we meet this week in the PhotoLink Library. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your photos HERE. Head on over to YouTube to...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Weather forecast calls
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We've all heard about Steve Lloyd's possible look-a-likes recently, but one caller suggests another member of the Newswatch 16 team might also have a long-lost twin. But we begin with calls about the dreary weather. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out...
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
State College
Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania
Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
Fact Check: Was Dr. Oz Responsible for Cruelly Experimenting on Dogs?
Allegations have circulated implicating Oz in the cruel treatment of animals at Columbia University. PEOPLE talked to a former Columbia employee and sifted through reports to clarify his role Dr. Mehmet Oz — the TV personality turned Pennsylvania Republican candidate for U.S. Senate — is once again making headlines, this time for resurfaced claims that he experimented on dogs while a practicing heart surgeon at Columbia University. On Monday, Jezebel reported the allegation that Oz oversaw medical research in which dogs were abused and killed for studies...
echo-pilot.com
Workers 'kicked, stomped and beat turkeys' at central PA farms, police say
Eleven people from York, Franklin and Adams counties have been charged with the inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central Pennsylvania, according to state police. The workers, who were employed by Plainville Farms, "kicked, stomped and beat turkeys" at farms in Franklin, Chester, Cumberland, Fulton, Perry and Union...
Haunted dining in Pennsylvania: 7 restaurants where you might see ghosts
Editor’s note: Welcome to the world of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits, cryptids, oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch for more Paranormal PA stories in the coming days and weeks, and sign up here to get our Paranormal PA newsletter delivered to your inbox.
FOX43.com
When and where to spot the best fall foliage in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As the weather cools down, the leaf colors heat up. This week, Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources released its first 2022 fall foliage report. You can see most of our is shown here in light green. That means fall foliage in those counties is...
Largest Open Carry Event in America is Taking Place in Pennsylvania
Nowadays, there is a festival for everything, but one festival that may be particularly eye-catching to some is the Rod of Iron Freedom Festival. GREELEY, PA | On Oct. 8-9, “the largest open carry event in America” will visit the Poconos. Rod of Iron is a free admission festival where you are encouraged to have your firearm at your side. Those who attend the festival can enjoy music performances, fireworks, cornhole tournaments, 2nd Amendment speakers, food, an open gun range to try different firearms, gun auctions, and much more. Additionally, there will also be seminars led by various instructors ranging from personal firearm safety to the Second Amendment as a whole.
This Pennsylvania Orchard Was Named Among Best Places To Go Apple Picking In US
Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking. Solebury Orchards in New...
Fall trout stocking under way by Pa. Fish and Boat Commission
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s “Great White Fleet” of stocking trucks is rolling once again, moving a fall stocking of 116,000 hatchery-raised trout to more than a hundred streams and lakes across the state. The goal of fall stocking is to “replenish some of the most...
October brings higher farm fatality rates. One piece of equipment is the ‘primary source’
Help is available for farmers looking to mitigate accidents, update equipment or speak with someone about their situation. Here’s what to know.
wtae.com
What is Pennsylvania's most popular Halloween candy?
Candystore.com is out with its annual map of all 50 states' favorite Halloween candies. In Pennsylvania, the most popular candy is Hershey's mini bars, followed by M&Ms and Skittles. Nationwide, the most popular Halloween candy was Reese's Cups then Skittles, M&M’s, Starbursts, and Hot Tamales. Candystore.com said it used...
Pa. wedding venue that receive noise complaints will have new requirements for 2023
Remember the popular Pennsylvania wedding venue that ended weddings earlier than planned because of noise complaints made by neighbors?. Well, according to WPXI, Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 weddings at Hartwood Acres, including a 10 p.m. end time. The venue is amending their contracts after neighbors complained throughout the summer about the loud music coming from the popular North Hills venue.
2,164.5-pound giant pumpkin sets record for Pennsylvania weigh-off
A new event record, three pumpkins over 2,000 pounds each and 17 pumpkins over 1,000 pounds each highlights the 27th Great Pumpkin Weigh-off of the Pennsylvania Giant Pumpkin Growers Association Saturday at Renshaw Farms, Freeport. A record was set for the event by a 2,164.5-pound pumpkin grown by Dave and...
11 charged for animal abuse at Pa. turkey farms: PSP
Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday announced charges against 11 people for alleged cruel treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central and southeastern Pennsylvania.
WTOV 9
Pennsylvania teacher suspended for refusing preferred pronoun policy reinstated by district
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (TND) — A Pennsylvania school district has reportedly reinstated a teacher who was placed on leave for bucking a now-suspended policy requiring staff to recognize students' preferred pronouns. South Side School District (SSSD) high school biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was placed on administrative leave...
Clearance sale on spirits at Pennsylvania liquor stores
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A big sale is hitting Fine Wine and Spirits shops across the commonwealth!. It's labeled as a clearance sale, and it includes well-known brands of your favorite wines and liquors. More than 50 percent has been slashed from the price tags of more than 3,300 bottles...
Pennsylvania Is Home To The Best Small City In America, Website Says
Nearly half of the US population says they’d prefer to live in a suburban area, so the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted a research study about 2022’s Best Small Cities in America, which it released on Tuesday, Oct. 4. To help Americans put down roots in places offering good...
