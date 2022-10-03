ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WNEP-TV 16

Seasonal scenes in the PhotoLink Library

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We’ve seen some beautiful sights these past several days. Mike Stevens shares some seasonal scenes when we meet this week in the PhotoLink Library. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your photos HERE. Head on over to YouTube to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Weather forecast calls

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We've all heard about Steve Lloyd's possible look-a-likes recently, but one caller suggests another member of the Newswatch 16 team might also have a long-lost twin. But we begin with calls about the dreary weather. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Pennsylvania State
State College

Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania

Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fact Check: Was Dr. Oz Responsible for Cruelly Experimenting on Dogs?

Allegations have circulated implicating Oz in the cruel treatment of animals at Columbia University. PEOPLE talked to a former Columbia employee and sifted through reports to clarify his role Dr. Mehmet Oz — the TV personality turned Pennsylvania Republican candidate for U.S. Senate — is once again making headlines, this time for resurfaced claims that he experimented on dogs while a practicing heart surgeon at Columbia University. On Monday, Jezebel reported the allegation that Oz oversaw medical research in which dogs were abused and killed for studies...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

When and where to spot the best fall foliage in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As the weather cools down, the leaf colors heat up. This week, Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources released its first 2022 fall foliage report. You can see most of our is shown here in light green. That means fall foliage in those counties is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Largest Open Carry Event in America is Taking Place in Pennsylvania

Nowadays, there is a festival for everything, but one festival that may be particularly eye-catching to some is the Rod of Iron Freedom Festival. GREELEY, PA | On Oct. 8-9, “the largest open carry event in America” will visit the Poconos. Rod of Iron is a free admission festival where you are encouraged to have your firearm at your side. Those who attend the festival can enjoy music performances, fireworks, cornhole tournaments, 2nd Amendment speakers, food, an open gun range to try different firearms, gun auctions, and much more. Additionally, there will also be seminars led by various instructors ranging from personal firearm safety to the Second Amendment as a whole.
GREELEY, PA
wtae.com

What is Pennsylvania's most popular Halloween candy?

Candystore.com is out with its annual map of all 50 states' favorite Halloween candies. In Pennsylvania, the most popular candy is Hershey's mini bars, followed by M&Ms and Skittles. Nationwide, the most popular Halloween candy was Reese's Cups then Skittles, M&M’s, Starbursts, and Hot Tamales. Candystore.com said it used...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. wedding venue that receive noise complaints will have new requirements for 2023

Remember the popular Pennsylvania wedding venue that ended weddings earlier than planned because of noise complaints made by neighbors?. Well, according to WPXI, Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 weddings at Hartwood Acres, including a 10 p.m. end time. The venue is amending their contracts after neighbors complained throughout the summer about the loud music coming from the popular North Hills venue.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

