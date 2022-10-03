Read full article on original website
Related
flkeysnews.com
Deaths linked to Ian keep rising in Florida as the Keys reported its first fatalities
There are now 89 deaths across 14 counties attributed to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission said Wednesday, as the Keys reported the first fatalities there after a boat carrying nearly two dozen “suspected” migrants succumbed last week to the storm’s mighty waves. The new figures...
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
cw34.com
'Biblical proportions:' 142k Palm Beach residents have concealed carry permits
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There are over 2.5 million concealed carry permits in the state of Florida – that’s a 200,000 increase in permits since last year. And with new permits, that could mean more guns on the streets. 1 in 9 palm beach county...
Daily Beast
One Florida Island Was Left to Fend for Itself in Hurricane Ian. So This Chef Got Cooking.
Just hours after the eye of Hurricane Ian passed over Pine Island off Florida’s southwest coast on Wednesday, Peter Lilienthal was already on the move. Having stayed through the storm—the most brutal of the 15 previous hurricanes he’s weathered—he knew this barrier island of 9,000 would soon be powerless and cut off from the mainland. So he embarked on a mission to find food before it spoiled, and serve it to his hardest-hit neighbors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant
PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
Virginia men accused of exploiting Parkland gunman’s brother
The two men who offered a home, a job and a life far from South Florida to the brother of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter were arrested in Virginia on Wednesday, charged with exploiting the young man while pretending to help him. Mike Donovan and Richard Moore, both 45, were released on $50,000 bond each. In a telephone interview after their release, Donovan said he knows ...
Central Florida woman at center of investigation into DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard migrant flight stunt
In 2018, Perla Huerta moved into a condo in Tampa
Click10.com
Sources identify murder victims found in West Little River efficiency
WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Detectives continue to investigate on Friday morning the murders of two men in Miami-Dade’s West Little River neighborhood. The victims who turned up dead on Wednesday night are Mark Cine and Eric Watters, according to sources familiar with the investigation. Cine, 25, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Thousands still missing in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of thousands of Florida residents stayed behind as Hurricane Ian approached Florida. As the death count continues to rise, many are still missing.
blackchronicle.com
Florida teenager dies after high-speed crash in stolen Maserati
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida teenager has died and two others stay in the hospital following a high-speed crash in a stolen Maserati, deputies stated. Video from a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office helicopter confirmed the lethal crash on Sunday evening. Deputies stated the motive force in the...
See How Bad Hurricane Ian Was With This Video Showing Over 15 Feet Of Storm Surge
A storm chaser from southern Florida has shared a crazy video that shows what 15 feet of storm surge looks like when you’re right in the middle of it. This is a video from Ft. Myers Beach and as you can see, the palm trees on the left are probably close to 15 feet tall and at one point the waves are crashing feet above the tops of those trees. And the house/business gets completely washed away. So remember to check out our home page for ways you can help and links to donate.
Florida looting suspects arrested amid Hurricane Ian aftermath
Four alleged looters have been arrested in Florida following the devastation of Hurricane Ian in the Sunshine State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida boy, 14, accused of stabbing deputy six times during stop
A Florida deputy was attacked by a teenage boy while on patrol on Thursday.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a wonderful place with stunning beaches and lots of activities to choose from. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, Florida is also known for having amazing restaurants. No matter what you like to eat and what your budget is, there are plenty of options to choose from in every part of the state. If you happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you should definitely keep on reading to find out about four amazing pizza places in Florida that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area.
Florida sheriff's deputy fatally shot serving warrant
POLK CITY - A sheriff's deputy was fatally shot Tuesday while serving a warrant in central Florida. The 21-year-old Polk Co. Sheriff's deputy was shot after entering a trailer in the early morning with three other deputies to serve a warrant on a suspect wanted for failing to appear on a felony drug charge. The deputy, one of the youngest on the force, was taken to a hospital where he died, "despite valiant efforts," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd The deputy's name wasn't immediately released publicly, pending notification of family. Polk County is located halfway between Orlando and Tampa.
cw34.com
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
Daily Beast
DeSantis Aides Beef With Relief Workers Who Claim He Halted Operations for Photo Op
Representatives for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have vigorously denied claims that the he made relief workers pause their rescue operations for several hours on Sunday afternoon so he could have a photo op in Arcadia, despite TV interviews with those present saying otherwise. The infuriated workers told ABC Action News that they’d been leading relief mission for days since Hurricane Ian made landfall last week but a state trooper made them stop because DeSantis was en route. The trooper allegedly told the workers that his “hands were tied.” The incident has since spurred a dispute between DeSantis and Florida Democrats over what really happened. Karla Hernández, the running mate for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, accused DeSantis of calling good Samaritans liars. Christina Pushaw, rapid response director for DeSantis’ campaign, called the whole story “disinformation,” pointing to a statement from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office that said operations “stayed rolling the entire time.”
Comments / 0