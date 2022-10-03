Read full article on original website
KWTX
Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier bought drink at store after killing girlfriend, called mother instead of 911
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood soldier Michael Leonard Moore,35, charged in the murder of his girlfriend Phyllis Campbell on Sept. 19, allegedly reported to work on post the day of the killing and confessed to military police he fatally shot his girlfriend after she approached him with a knife during a fight, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states.
fox44news.com
Man dies in Harker Heights shooting, suspect arrested
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a shooting in Harker Heights, while the suspect is in custody. Harker Heights Police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Indian Trail at approximately 10:47 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a 9-1-1 call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the business parking lot with a gunshot wound. The man later succumbed to his injuries.
Killeen police: Shooting victim dies after 40 days in hospital
Killeen police said this is the 15th homicide investigation this year.
Fort Hood soldier fatally shot girlfriend multiple times at close range, affidavit says
KILLEEN, Texas — A Fort Hood soldier charged with murder for the shooting death of his girlfriend shot her multiple times at close range, according to an arrest affidavit sent to 6 News. Michael Leonard Moore confessed to shooting his 34-year-old girlfriend on Sept. 19 inside a home at...
Harker Heights police: Suspect involved in fatal shooting issued $1M bond
A Central Texas man is being held on a $1M bond after allegedly fatally shooting another man, police said.
KWTX
Affidavit: Harker Heights kidnapper told girl he was going to adopt her and give her money
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Marco Gonzalez, 28, the man accused of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl walking home from school on Sept. 29, told the girl he was going to adopt her and give her money, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states. Police said the girl was rescued...
KWTX
Killeen police investigating death of woman at local motel
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of Dawn Bennett, 38, at the Shilo Inn on Friday, Sept. 30. At about 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the motel at 3701 South WS Young Drive to investigate a 911 call about a possible drowning victim. Police said...
Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?
In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
KWTX
Temple Police investigate early morning armed robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department asking for the public’s help in their investigation of an armed robbery in the early morning of Thursday. Officers were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. Oct. 6 to the 4100 block of South 31st Street where two suspects reportedly brandished a handgun, took cash and fled the scene.
KWTX
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run on Fort Hood street in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators are asking for information regarding a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run. It happened on Sunday, October 2, at approximately 9:12 p.m. in the 3100 block of S. Fort Hood Street. Police officers located an unconscious man lying in the roadway and he was pronounced...
fox44news.com
Fluid leak causes delays in Temple I-35 traffic
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A fluid leak on Intestate 35 caused traffic delays in Temple Wednesday evening. The Temple Police Department said three lanes were closed on I-35 northbound – from Exit #301 to Exit #302. A piece of equipment being transported by an 18-wheeler struck the bridge at Central Avenue, causing the fluid leak.
30-Year-Old Benjamin Charles Sanchez IV Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Belton (Belton, TX)
According to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, a pedestrian accident was reported in the Belton area on Sunday morning. The officials stated that at around 12:40 a.m. the [..]
Round Rock couple claims they were swindled out of thousands by contractor
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock couple says they were cheated out of their money when contractor David House with Pro Surface Inc. took more than $7,000 from them without completing the project he was paid to do. John Newhouse, an editor at KVUE, and his wife, Claire...
Fancy! Brand New Luxury Apartment Are Come To Killeen, Texas
As my beautiful city of Killeen, Texas continues to grow, more multifamily properties and apartment complexes are being built. KILLEEN TEXAS IS GROWING AND THE CITY IS BUILDING MORE HOMES FOR YOU. To be honest with you, I really thought we would have a lot more apartment complexes and homes...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Equipment falls off 18-wheeler, backs up traffic on I-35 through Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Traffic along I-35 was backed up for miles Wednesday evening. The Temple Police Department said three lanes were closed between exit 301 and 302 going northbound. Temple police said a piece of equipment on an 18-wheeler struck the bridge at Central Ave. Drivers were asked to...
KWTX
Killeen High will have increased police presence after hand-written threat found in restroom
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Police Department on Tuesday said a threat made at Killeen High School is not credible, nevertheless, the district will take some precautionary measures. Administrators at Killeen High School earlier Tuesday, Oct. 4, were alerted to a hand-written threat of violence in...
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
65-Year-Old Dee Brown Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Bellmead (Bellmead, TX)
Troopers are investigating a motor vehicle crash near Bellmead that claimed a life. The crash happened near Aviation Parkway along US-84 at 10:27 a.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Police in Temple ask for help identifying two men
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for any information regarding two men they are currently searching for. The TPD posted pictures of both men to Facebook asking anyone who might be able to identify them to come forward. Police say that the men are wanted in...
fox44news.com
Southbound I-35 closure planned in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road, from Behrens Circle to Highway 84/Waco Drive. TxDOT says this will take place through 7 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. During this time, drivers can turn west onto Behrens Circle and use Business 77 to reconnect with the southbound I-35 frontage road.
