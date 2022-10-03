ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier bought drink at store after killing girlfriend, called mother instead of 911

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood soldier Michael Leonard Moore,35, charged in the murder of his girlfriend Phyllis Campbell on Sept. 19, allegedly reported to work on post the day of the killing and confessed to military police he fatally shot his girlfriend after she approached him with a knife during a fight, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Man dies in Harker Heights shooting, suspect arrested

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a shooting in Harker Heights, while the suspect is in custody. Harker Heights Police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Indian Trail at approximately 10:47 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a 9-1-1 call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the business parking lot with a gunshot wound. The man later succumbed to his injuries.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Hood, TX
Killeen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KWTX

Killeen police investigating death of woman at local motel

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of Dawn Bennett, 38, at the Shilo Inn on Friday, Sept. 30. At about 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the motel at 3701 South WS Young Drive to investigate a 911 call about a possible drowning victim. Police said...
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?

In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
SALADO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hit And Run#Fbi#Justice Of The Peace#Ford Hood Street#Texas Crime Statistics
KWTX

Temple Police investigate early morning armed robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department asking for the public’s help in their investigation of an armed robbery in the early morning of Thursday. Officers were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. Oct. 6 to the 4100 block of South 31st Street where two suspects reportedly brandished a handgun, took cash and fled the scene.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Police investigating deadly hit-and-run on Fort Hood street in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators are asking for information regarding a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run. It happened on Sunday, October 2, at approximately 9:12 p.m. in the 3100 block of S. Fort Hood Street. Police officers located an unconscious man lying in the roadway and he was pronounced...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Fluid leak causes delays in Temple I-35 traffic

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A fluid leak on Intestate 35 caused traffic delays in Temple Wednesday evening. The Temple Police Department said three lanes were closed on I-35 northbound – from Exit #301 to Exit #302. A piece of equipment being transported by an 18-wheeler struck the bridge at Central Avenue, causing the fluid leak.
TEMPLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KCEN TV NBC 6

Equipment falls off 18-wheeler, backs up traffic on I-35 through Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Traffic along I-35 was backed up for miles Wednesday evening. The Temple Police Department said three lanes were closed between exit 301 and 302 going northbound. Temple police said a piece of equipment on an 18-wheeler struck the bridge at Central Ave. Drivers were asked to...
TEMPLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Police in Temple ask for help identifying two men

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for any information regarding two men they are currently searching for. The TPD posted pictures of both men to Facebook asking anyone who might be able to identify them to come forward. Police say that the men are wanted in...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Southbound I-35 closure planned in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road, from Behrens Circle to Highway 84/Waco Drive. TxDOT says this will take place through 7 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. During this time, drivers can turn west onto Behrens Circle and use Business 77 to reconnect with the southbound I-35 frontage road.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy