Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai

And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Ford/Lincoln, Kia, Jeep/Ram, Ram Trucks

Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3, and RS3 vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. Remedy. Dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected...
Hyundai Offering $170 Security Kit to Owners of Easy-To-Steal Models

Hundreds of Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been stolen this year due to popular social media videos showing how easy it is to commandeer certain models that use a traditional key and do not have an engine immobilizer. The new security kit will be available starting today for $170. It's...
2023 Honda Lineup Overview: New Pilot, CR-V, and HR-V SUVs

It looks like 2023 is the year of the SUV at Honda. The redesigned CR-V is better-looking inside and out and boasts a larger footprint along with plenty of new features. The HR-V is also new and now shares its platform with the Civic, meaning it’s significantly larger than the old Fit-based model. It switches to a 158-hp 2.0-liter inline-four, again with a CVT automatic. The three-row Pilot is next to go under the knife, but Honda has only teased the new model so far. The two-row Passport is unchanged for this year, but we expect a new version to follow the Pilot next year.
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Is Astonishing

Let’s get the criticism out of the way. The 2023 Corvette Z06 we sampled had some suspect panel gaps. In the spec provided, this car cost $162,000, so you’d expect top quality everywhere. The steering wheel is still an awkward square shape that makes it tough to find a comfortable grip. The interior is leagues better than every generation before, but the line of buttons for the climate control can be inscrutable in direct sunlight, and the wall it creates between the driver and passenger is still annoying. The dual-clutch gearbox will still occasionally deny downshifts.
Electric Car Battery Life Explained

Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
555-Inch, NA Ford Big-Block Makes Almost 1,000 HP at 7,500 RPM on Westech’s Dyno!

We like big-blocks and we cannot lie. No, we're not going to break into song, but we are going to check out this 555-inch Ford big-block that was recently dyno-tested over at Westech Performance. The engine's owner was back at Westech trying to coax out a bit more power and Engine Masters' Steve Brule thought we, and by extension you, would find it interesting.
New car prices may soon start coming down

New car prices may finally start declining in the coming months — but don't expect to pay much less on a monthly basis due to higher interest rates. "To our clients who refused to pay above sticker for a new car, your patience is about to pay off," wrote Morgan Stanley chief auto analyst Adam Jonas in a note to clients on Monday. Thanks to stalling sales and a 17-month high in vehicle supplies, "deflation" may finally be arriving for new car prices, Jonas said.
2023 Nissan Z Performance Manual First Test: Compromised but Still Intriguing

When Nissan finally redesigned its Z sports car this year, the bar for the 370Z's replacement had lowered to mere microns off the floor. The old Z was available for sale continuously since 2009, receiving only minor upgrades along the way. We're not going to say "any new-ish car with four wheels and the shape of a sports car" would have sufficed, but the 2023 Z's job was relatively straightforward. Thankfully, Nissan exceeded most expectations with the new Z, delivering a sport coupe so stylish, so powerful, and so affordable as to almost make you forget the underlying platform is … effectively still the same as the ancient 370Z's.
Ford’s Maverick Pickup Is Stealing Away RAV4, CR-V, and Civic Buyers

How does the compact Ford Maverick pickup steal customers away from popular crossovers and sedans? We can explain. According to Mike Levine, the Director of North America Product Communications at Ford Motor Company, the Ford Maverick is a conquest model like no other for the brand. More than 80% of the folks who buy a Maverick are first-time Ford truck buyers. The importance of this for Ford is hard to overstate.
Toyo Open Country R/T Trail Review

Toyo Tires has a reputation for making some of the highest-quality tires in the off-road industry, and the Open Country lineup is among the best names in the business. We have reported extensively on the flagship Open Country AT III, the original 'tweener Open Country R/T, and the most aggressive Open Country M/T over the years, and we have always been impressed by Toyo's well-known quality, exceptional durability, and the legendary roundness of the tires.
2021 Ram 1500 TRX: Among the Best We’ve Ever Tested (and Lived With)

When the '21 Ram 1500 TRX took top honors in the 2021 Four Wheeler Pickup Truck of the Year competition, it wasn't a huge surprise. The TRX brought to the table some incredible credentials, including a fire-breathing 702-hp 6.2-liter Hemi V-8, active Bilstein Blackhawk e2 electronic shocks, internal front jounces, 35-inch tires, and over a foot of suspension travel. What was surprising, especially after the year we spent with it, is just how quickly it endeared itself to our team. It lived up to every ounce of hype off-road, but it also proved itself a capable and reliable family hauler, daily driver, and road trip companion. We towed with it, we pre-ran events with it, and we took in cross-country trips on more than one occasion.
