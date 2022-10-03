ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

This is Now (Oct. 4, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Showers will kick up over parts of the state as the winds slow down. Some passing showers along the remnants of a weak front and then slower winds are on the way plus more pop up showers. Hawaii News Now - Met Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:22...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Airfare wars continue: Hawaiian, Southwest both offering $29 inter-island flights

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The airfare wars continue. After Southwest Airlines announced its largest winter sale of the year — which includes inter-island flights for just $29 one way — Hawaiian Airlines has matched those prices. Hawaiian is having a “double miles, lower fares” promotion with inter-island flights also...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Hawaii Island home prices

After analyzing more than a decade's worth of Halloween candy sales in Hawaii, the top spot went to Hershey's Mini Bars. Do you agree?. Guy Hagi is joined by Chef Will Chen to scope out some delicious meals at H Mart's Food Hall in Kakaako. 11th Annual Signature Chefs Food...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii News Now
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 5, 2022)

Hirono to hold field hearing to discuss services for Hawaii veterans. U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono is holding field hearing Wednesday morning on Oahu with the Veterans Affairs secretary to discuss services for Hawaii veterans. Amid rising energy bills, here’s some easy tips to save power and cut costs. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment: Royal Hawaiian Band to hold free concert

Kumu Hula Micah Kamohoalii has been making waves during his European Fashion Show Tour. BET releases new single called “One More Chance.”. James Kaupena Wong, a master chanter who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts has died. Updated: Sep. 28, 2022...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 8 COVID deaths, over 1,200 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported eight additional coronavirus deaths and 1,273 new cases in the past seven days. Wednesday’s case count now includes reinfections — the inclusion of this data went into effect last week as the Department of Health reported a growing trend. Furthermore, the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Opportunity is always on the menu at Jamba Hawaii

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Jamba Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Jamba Hawaii, visit https://www.jambajuicehawaii.com/. Jamba Juice is the category-defining leader in Hawaii for freshly blended-to-order fruit smoothies, energy bowls, fresh juices...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cat in Michigan named tallest living domestic feline

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WDIV) - A cat in Michigan has grown its way right into the record books. Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the Guinness Book of World Records said. His human, Dr. William Powers, said despite Fenrir’s size,...
MICHIGAN STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Annual Men's March works to raise awareness about domestic violence

Therapist Britt Young explains why parents must be careful when discussing dangerous, news stories that may frighten our children. Fur-Angel Foundation foundation to hold the annual 'K9 and Keiki Carnival'. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |. The Fur-Angel Foundation is holding its second annual "K9 and Keiki...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy