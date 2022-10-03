Read full article on original website
This is Now (Oct. 4, 2022)
This is Now (Oct. 4, 2022)
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Showers will kick up over parts of the state as the winds slow down. Some passing showers along the remnants of a weak front and then slower winds are on the way plus more pop up showers. Hawaii News Now - Met Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:22...
Airfare wars continue: Hawaiian, Southwest both offering $29 inter-island flights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The airfare wars continue. After Southwest Airlines announced its largest winter sale of the year — which includes inter-island flights for just $29 one way — Hawaiian Airlines has matched those prices. Hawaiian is having a “double miles, lower fares” promotion with inter-island flights also...
Business Report: Hawaii Island home prices
After analyzing more than a decade's worth of Halloween candy sales in Hawaii, the top spot went to Hershey's Mini Bars. Do you agree?. Guy Hagi is joined by Chef Will Chen to scope out some delicious meals at H Mart's Food Hall in Kakaako. 11th Annual Signature Chefs Food
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 5, 2022)
Hirono to hold field hearing to discuss services for Hawaii veterans. U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono is holding field hearing Wednesday morning on Oahu with the Veterans Affairs secretary to discuss services for Hawaii veterans. Amid rising energy bills, here’s some easy tips to save power and cut costs. Updated:...
Morning Beat: Why tour groups are banned at stopping at some Oahu beaches
In this Business Report, Howard Dicus has a look at home prices on Hawaii Island. After analyzing more than a decade's worth of Halloween candy sales in Hawaii, the top spot went to Hershey's Mini Bars. Do you agree?. Cheap Eats: Natsuboshi Ramen.
11th Annual Signature Chefs Food Festival to be held at HFD headquarters
In this Business Report, Howard Dicus has a look at home prices on Hawaii Island. After analyzing more than a decade's worth of Halloween candy sales in Hawaii, the top spot went to Hershey's Mini Bars. Do you agree?. Cheap Eats: Natsuboshi Ramen.
Entertainment: Royal Hawaiian Band to hold free concert
Kumu Hula Micah Kamohoalii has been making waves during his European Fashion Show Tour. BET releases new single called “One More Chance.”. James Kaupena Wong, a master chanter who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts has died. Updated: Sep. 28, 2022...
After a rare diagnosis, this former Hawaii chef is hoping for a miracle ― and a match
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kara Lee was born and raised in Hawaii. She was a chef for 18 years and owned the popular downtown eatery Burgers and Things. When she married her husband, Curtis, they moved to Portland. “He’s an artist and he’s so lovable and wonderful,” she said....
Hawaii reports 8 COVID deaths, over 1,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported eight additional coronavirus deaths and 1,273 new cases in the past seven days. Wednesday’s case count now includes reinfections — the inclusion of this data went into effect last week as the Department of Health reported a growing trend. Furthermore, the...
Tentative deal reached in dispute over $34M contract to market, manage Hawaii tourism
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tentative deal has been reached in the dispute over the $34 million contract to market and manage tourism for the islands, Hawaii News Now has learned. Under what’s called a tentative and conceptual plan, the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau — which has managed the visitor...
‘We need action now’: With just about every rain, this historic Maui church and its cemetery flood
Here's a look Loretta Lynn's unique home she owned on the Big Island. The late "Queen of Country" at one time owned a home at Kiholo Bay.
Opportunity is always on the menu at Jamba Hawaii
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Jamba Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Jamba Hawaii, visit https://www.jambajuicehawaii.com/. Jamba Juice is the category-defining leader in Hawaii for freshly blended-to-order fruit smoothies, energy bowls, fresh juices...
Amid rising energy bills, here’s some easy tips to save power and cut costs
Amid rising energy bills, here's some easy tips to save power and cut costs
Cat in Michigan named tallest living domestic feline
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WDIV) - A cat in Michigan has grown its way right into the record books. Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the Guinness Book of World Records said. His human, Dr. William Powers, said despite Fenrir’s size,...
DLNR: North Shore homeowner used concrete, rebar to shore up his beachfront property
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a particularly flagrant rebuff of Hawaii conservation laws, a North Shore homeowner faces fines of $15,000 a day after state officials say he used concrete and rebar to fill in the exposed foundation of his beachfront home and harden a stretch of sand with an apparent glue.
OHA report cast critical eye on Hawaiian nonprofit’s management of public funds
"I do think that an additional oversight would just cause addition problems." There were a few robocalls last month, but not for the reason you'd hope. Jamey Tucker has the story. Pride and some friendly competition will be on display as Honolulu hosts Gay Bowl XXII.
Veterans Affairs Secretary vows to fix system that causes some vets, providers anxiety
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough is in Honolulu to give local stakeholders a status update on the agency’s efforts and find out how to improve services for the more than 100,000 vets in Hawaii. “We’re looking at ways to extend the use of telemedicine...
HPD holds public hearing on open-carry gun rules following high court decision
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Back in June, the Supreme Court ruled that law-abiding Americans have a right to carry a gun outside the home for self-defense. Four months later, Oahu is about to start changing its rules to comply with that landmark ruling. The Honolulu Police Department is holding a public...
Annual Men's March works to raise awareness about domestic violence
Therapist Britt Young explains why parents must be careful when discussing dangerous, news stories that may frighten our children. Fur-Angel Foundation foundation to hold the annual 'K9 and Keiki Carnival'.
