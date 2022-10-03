Oct. 1-2 at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds in Lynden, the 37th annual Lynden Lions Club Model Train and Toy Show promised more than 50,000 square feet of trains of all gauges for train buffs of all ages. Pictured, trains of the G (garden) scale pass each other in the 50-foot by 50-foot set-up of the Puget Sound Garden Railway Society. Kids ham for a photo shoot aboard the model train of Guy Jansen that was set up at the entrance of the Model Train and Toy Show at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds last weekend. From left are Beau Lucht of Lynden and Theodore Sytsma and Eliza Hanson of Bellingham.Joseph Finley of Mount Vernon adjusts the narrow gauge set-up of an early 1900s railroad logging camp at the show. (Cal Bratt for the Tribune)

LYNDEN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO