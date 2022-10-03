Read full article on original website
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Oct. 5, 2022
LYNDEN — With rising costs of food, fuel and more putting a strain on an increasing number of families, Whatcom County residents are invited to help them enjoy the upcoming holidays.
Calvert becomes new owner of Bostec
LYNDEN — Bostec Inc., a Northwest Washington leader in drug testing administration, supplies and training, was acquired Oct. 1 by Brenda Calvert, a former manager at the Lynden company. Founded in 1994 by Rich and Linda Bosman, Bostec primarily helps companies with commercial truck drivers that need to undergo...
PHOTO GALLERY: Trains as far as the eyes could see
Oct. 1-2 at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds in Lynden, the 37th annual Lynden Lions Club Model Train and Toy Show promised more than 50,000 square feet of trains of all gauges for train buffs of all ages. Pictured, trains of the G (garden) scale pass each other in the 50-foot by 50-foot set-up of the Puget Sound Garden Railway Society. Kids ham for a photo shoot aboard the model train of Guy Jansen that was set up at the entrance of the Model Train and Toy Show at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds last weekend. From left are Beau Lucht of Lynden and Theodore Sytsma and Eliza Hanson of Bellingham.Joseph Finley of Mount Vernon adjusts the narrow gauge set-up of an early 1900s railroad logging camp at the show. (Cal Bratt for the Tribune)
Car strikes, kills pedestrian on I-5
BELLINGHAM — At just after 6:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, a motorist traveling southbound on Interstate 5 near milepost 258 when it struck and killed a pedestrian. According to the incident summary from Washington State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Lowell F. Mase of Bellingham, began driving on the right shoulder “where (he) struck an unidentified pedestrian.”
Photo Gallery: Lynden runs through Archbishop Murphy, 49-24
Lynden pummels Archbishop Murphy 49-24 on Friday, Oct. 7. It was Lynden's homecoming game and they gave the crowd a worthy show. Archbishop never stood a chance against the far more powerful Lynden offensive attack. Lynden moves to 6-0 and 4-0 in the conference. They are still in a tie...
Photo Gallery: Ferndale falls to Bellingham, 0-1
Ferndale loses a close match 0-1 versus Bellingham High School. This match was defensively charged, with the only goal coming in the first half by Bellingham. Ferndale moves to 3-4-2 and 1-2-1 in conference play. They go on the road to Anacortes next week, Monday, Oct. 10.
Ferndale defeats Squalicum, 3-0
The Golden Eagles sweep the Storm, 3-0. Ferndale goes on the road to Squalicum High School and takes them down 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-22) on Thursday, Oct. 6.
