Q&A: West Michigan’s first Black-founded, Black-led community foundation takes root

Ciarra Adkins formed the first Black-founded and Black-led community foundation in West Michigan with a primary goal to shift the narrative about Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and philanthropy. Specifically, she wants to advance the notion that these residents are not simply “receivers” of funds, but also serve as “distributors.” Adkins, a trained attorney who leads the AQUME Foundation and AQUME Law PLLC and serves as the city of Grand Rapids’ equity analyst, recently received the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce’s ATHENA Young Professional Award for her efforts. While she founded it in 2021, the Aqume Foundation has been years in the making for Adkins, who aims to use philanthropy to tackle systemic economic injustices in West Michigan. She recently spoke with MiBiz about the challenges and opportunities with taking on this work.
$4.1 billion in investments, over 4K jobs coming to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around $4.1 billion in investments will go towards creating 4,600 jobs in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday. The new funding will go towards projects that will increase demand for electric vehicle batteries and restore a vital infrastructure project in West Michigan. The new jobs will be centered in Big Rapids, […]
2 electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Michigan, promising nearly 4,500 jobs

Two companies promise to create nearly 4,500 jobs and invest almost $4 billion to produce electric vehicle batteries as part of economic development projects slated to receive a combined $1 billion in incentives, tax breaks and other state assistance. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and economic development officials announced the projects and corresponding incentives Wednesday. ...
Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
Free COVID-19 tests, telehealth treatment in Michigan

Michigan is the first state to launch coronavirus "Test to Treat" programs that include free testing and telehealth services, with 13 locations throughout the state. The state health department said Monday the Mitten State is the first to launch this federal initiative at neighborhood testing sites to provide quick access to free COVID-19 antiviral medications. ...
‘Not your father’s co-op’

It was a sad end to a 40-year run, but a co-op is not just a building. Any mycologist will tell you that most of a mushroom runs underground, sending out tendrils, feeling for a place to resurface. The question is, when every store from Whole Foods to Fresh Thyme...
Rescue mission plans ‘tiny home’ community in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As Mel Trotter Ministries works to reduce homelessness, the Christian rescue mission is eyeing a new strategy: tiny homes. The organization received approval this week from the Grand Rapids City Commission to begin work on Hope Village, a mixed-use development that would include the construction 16 tiny homes. Located near the corner of Garden Street SE and Division Avenue, the homes would each be between the size of 240-480 square feet.
The Michigan Cannabis Harvest Rally

The Michigan Weedsters and many others will host an event where education leaders, policymakers, and influencers from across Michigan will come together to discuss what’s next for our state moving forward. Topics include: “When the regulated medical market goes down, what happens?” and “what is in store for Michigan’s Patients and Caregivers program?
FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
Whitmer signs $873 million economic development spending package

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has another $873 million available to attract jobs and economic development projects. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday committing part of Michigan's $7 billion budget surplus toward attracting new business, preparing sites for future development and an expansion at Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County.
ORDINANCE # 2626 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LANSING, MICHIGAN

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LANSING, MICHIGAN, PROVIDING FOR THE REZONING OF A PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE CITY OF LANSING, MICHIGAN AND FOR THE REVISION OF THE DISTRICT MAPS ADOPTED BY SECTION 1246.02 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES. The City of Lansing ordains:. Section 1. That...
