Paintsville, KY

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: P’burg, Lawrence County reach girls’ finals

Prestonsburg and Lawrence County advanced to the 58th District girls’ championship match at Massey Energy Soccer Complex on Wednesday night. The Lady Blackcats improved to 15-1-1 with a 9-1 win over Pikeville. Anna Burchett scored six goals and assisted on two other goals. Sophie Stephens added a goal. Josie...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Messer earns Player of the Week honors

Martin County running back Brock Messer had a big night in helping lead the Cardinals to a home win over East Ridge at The Rock on Friday night. He rushed for 302 yards and five touchdowns and returned a kickoff back for a sixth. His effort has earned him the...
PIKEVILLE, KY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville, JC remain 1-2 in Super 7 poll

There was no change this week among the top three teams in the Mountain Top Sports’ Super 7 football poll released on Tuesday. Pikeville (4-2) held tight to the top spot following the Panthers impressive win over previously unbeaten Class 6A power Madison Central. The Panthers are followed by...
PIKEVILLE, KY
South Laurel basketball star signs with Lindsey Wilson

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Emily Cox continues the family generation after signing a full-ride scholarship with Lindsey Wilson. ”For a while, Lindsey Wilson has just been on the radar cause it’s not that far from home but it’s just been enough,” said Cox. “My sister plays soccer there so she was a big deciding factor in it but I love the culture that Lindsey Wilson has and the way they play and the style that they play at and I love Coach Weddington and Coach Duncan.”
LONDON, KY
COLLEGE SPORTS: UPIKE leaving MSC to join AAC

The Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Council of Presidents voted unanimously to approve the University of Pikeville (UPIKE) for full membership earlier this week. UPIKE will transition to compete in the conference beginning in the fall of 2023. UPIKE becomes the third AAC member from Kentucky, joined by Kentucky Christian and...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Bobby Keith honored with film from Sports History Foundation

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a special evening in Manchester. The Sports History Foundation premiered its first of several films where they will feature legendary sports figures throughout the state. The first iconic figure spotlighted, mountain legend Bobby Keith. “We felt that no one fit this bill any better...
MANCHESTER, KY
‘She was a legend’: Loretta Lynn honored in hometown

VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - From Coal Miner’s Daughter to country music darling, Loretta Lynn made a name for herself in the entertainment world and beyond. “She spoke out for the women and I know there’s a lot of women that- their lives were directed because of some of the songs Loretta sang about,” said Loretta’s niece Hermalee Hale.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
Broadband expanding into Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - High-speed internet is something a lot of us have come to rely on, but if you live in a rural community that option isn’t always at your fingertips. Wayne Taylor, for instance, who lives in the Aid community of Lawrence County, Ohio, works as...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Woman killed by train overnight, closes road

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a train, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The call came in just after 2 Thursday morning. Dispatchers say it happened near the area of Hillview Dr. on Ohio River Rd., which is also Rt. 2 right by the scrap yard.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Two juveniles die in Carter County crash

CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WOWK) – Two juveniles died in a single vehicle accident Tuesday night. Kentucky State Police tells 13 News the accident happened around 9:50 p.m. on Route 2 in the Olive Hill area. KSP says the driver was traveling at high speeds when the car hit a rock embankment, then overturned. The passenger […]
CARTER COUNTY, KY
1 dead in Floyd County, Kentucky crash

LANGLEY, KY (WOWK) – One person has died after a single vehicle crash in Floyd County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 4:41 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 on Route 680 in Langley. Troopers say the vehicle exited the roadway, striking a guardrail. KSP says the driver, identified as Jason Bailey, 45, of […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS

OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Floyd man killed in crash

LANGLEY, Ky. — A Floyd County man is dead, following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. Jason Bailey, 45, of Langley, was driving along Route 680 Sunday afternoon, when his pickup truck left the road and struck a guardrail. Bailey was injured in the crash and taken to a nearby...
LANGLEY, KY
Eastern Ky. organization begins building homes for flood survivors

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes Inc. is beginning to build homes for flood survivors. ”We’ll be framing this house, probably at the beginning of next week,” said Homes Inc. Executive Director Seth Long. “Getting it under roof, doors windows, sided, you know, just trying to get it done as quickly as we can.”
LETCHER COUNTY, KY

