HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Emily Cox continues the family generation after signing a full-ride scholarship with Lindsey Wilson. ”For a while, Lindsey Wilson has just been on the radar cause it’s not that far from home but it’s just been enough,” said Cox. “My sister plays soccer there so she was a big deciding factor in it but I love the culture that Lindsey Wilson has and the way they play and the style that they play at and I love Coach Weddington and Coach Duncan.”

LONDON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO