If you’re cooking brunch for a crowd but want something other than a scramble, this muffin-tin method gets you pretty close to the elegance of poached eggs, with more ease and the added benefit of all the eggs cooking—and finishing—at the same time. The keys to making the recipe work: Use a muffin pan with standard-size cups; position it as far away from the heat as you can so the eggs cook all the way through before the top gets too firm. If you can’t get the rack 6 inches from the heat source, then heat the oven to 425°F with a rack fitted toward the top; put the eggs in and figure they’ll take about twice as long. Toast is the natural accompaniment, cut into sticks or “soldiers” for easy dipping.

