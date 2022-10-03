Read full article on original website
Howard “Dub” Edward Cox – Service 10/7/22 At 2 P.M.
Howard “Dub” Edward Cox of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 89. The funeral service is Friday afternoon at 2 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Interment will be at the Oddfellows Cemetery in Fredericktown. Visitation for Howard Cox is Friday afternoon from noon until 2 at...
Nelman Russell – Service 1pm 10/7/22
Nelma Russell of Park Hills died Monday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at the Elvins Baptist Church with burial in the Doe Run Memorial Cemetery. Visitation for Nelma Russell will be 5:30 to 8:30 Thursday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
Patricia “Patti” Ann (Lattray) McNiff – Graveside Service Pending
Patricia “Patti” Ann McNiff of Bloomsdale died Wednesday at the age of 76. A graveside service will be for a later date at the Valle Spring Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve.
Brother Leo (Francis) Keigher, C.M. – Service – 10/12/22 at 10:30 a.m.
Brother Leo Keigher of Perryville died October 2nd at the age of 92. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning, October 12th at 10:30 at Mary, Mother of God Chapel at St. Mary’s of the Barrens in Perryville. Burial will be at the Vincentian Community Cemetery in Perryville. Visitation...
Charles Courtway – Memorial Service 10/08/22 at 11am
Charles Courtway of De Soto died September 25th at the age of 87. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday morning at 11 at Mount Olive. Church in De Soto. Burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery in De Soto. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Funeral Home.
Martin Vogt – Celebration of Life 10/08/22 1-6pm
Martin “Marty” Vogt died September 24th at the age of 66. A Celebreation of Life will be held this Saturday afternoon from 1 until 6 at the VFW Post #3777 in Festus. Visitation for Marty Vogt will be Friday evening from 4 until 8 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Jerry E Payne – Service 10/7/22
Jerry E. Payne of Cuba died Tuesday at the age of 70. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon at 2 at Hutson Funeral Home in Cuba. Visitation for Jerry Payne will be Friday from noon until 2 at Hutson Funeral Home.
Thomas Robert Cullen – Service 10/07/22 at 10am
Thomas Robert Cullen of De Soto died October 2nd at the age of 79. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 10 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in De Soto. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in De Soto. Visitation for Thomas Cullen will be Thursday evening...
Sharron Jean Douglas – Celebration of Life 10/06/22 4-8pm
Sharron Jean Douglas, formerly of Festus, died September 30th at the age of 79. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday evening from 4 until 8 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Gas Prices Take A Big Jump
(Farmington) Gas prices took a big jump this week in parts of southeast Missouri. On Tuesday morning, the price of a gallon of gas at at station in Farmington stood at $3.09 a gallon. By the end of the day, it was up to $3.39. According to GasBuddy, the price...
Terre du Lac Man’s Games of Catch to Honor Son Will Exceed 365
(Farmington) If you’ve been wondering how a Terre du Lac man’s year-long journey of playing catch has been going recently…it seems to be chugging right along into the last couple months of his journey. Dan Bryan’s original plan was to play a game of catch with 365...
Local United Way Director Speaks At Statewide Conference
(Farmington) The director of the United Way of St. Francois County is back in the area after speaking at a statewide conference this week in Jefferson City. Cassie Thomas says she wasn’t at the state capitol to speak about the United Way. Instead, she was the keynote speaker at the annual Missouri Center for Independent Living Conference. She says she was there to tell the story of her daughter, Bryar.
Farmington Faces Poplar Bluff On KREI
(Poplar Bluff) The Farmington Knights are on the road in a SEMO North Conference matchup with the Poplar Bluff Mules on AM-800 KREI. The 3-3 Knights lost a heartbreaker last week against the Cape Central Tigers, where time quite literally ran out on the Knights on the final drive of the game. Head Coach Erik Kruppe says a few plays just didn’t go the Knights way.
Farmington at Central Volleyball on KREI
(Park Hills) The Farmington volleyball team is ranked 6th in Class Four and has gone 17-5-1 this year. They’ve had a busy and challenging last week, losing to Class Three’s top ranked team Ste. Genevieve and the 11th ranked team in Class 5, Jackson. Coach Haley Baker thinks...
MoDOT Open House on I-55 Improvements
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking input from residents and highway users regarding the I-55 Corridor Improvement Project. The proposal includes the cities of Pevely, Herculaneum, Festus and Crystal City. The project call for the addition of third southbound lane from Pevely to U-S Highway 67. MoDot...
Madison County Car and Diesel Wreck
(Madison County, MO) An Ironton woman, 61 year old Lori A. Willis, is recovering from moderate injuries after a traffic accident that took place Wednesday morning just before 8:15 in Madison County. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say a diesel truck driven east on Highway 72, 7 miles west of Fredericktown, by 65 year old Edward J. Foley, of Graniteville, Illinois, was making a U turn in the middle of Highway 72. Willis, whose vision was obstructed by the sun, was also headed east. Her car crashed into the rear of Foley's truck. She was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. Willis was wearing her seat belt when the wreck took place. Foley was not injured.
Hixson approaching one year anniversary as Pevely City Administrator
(Pevely) Andy Hixson is approaching his first year anniversary since taking the job of City Administrator for the City of Pevely. He says things have been going well and likes some of the future projects that are currently in the works. Hixson was hired as the Pevely City Administrator in...
New Mercy High Ridge Clinic
(High Ridge) Mercy has opened a brand new clinic in High Ridge. It’s the first time Mercy is providing primary care in High ridge. Dr. Sam Engemann is the physician at Mercy Clinic Primary Care High Ridge. He explains why he thought the High Ridge community was a perfect...
Water main issues lead to boil order in Pevely
(Pevely) Water main issues have caused the City of Pevely to issue a “boil water order”. City Administrator Andy Hixson has more details. The following streets are still under a boil order until Friday: Alta, El Camino, Westwood, Maple, Oak Avenue, and Oak Trail West. The rest of the city has been lifted from the boil order.
Mill Street Road Construction continues in Festus
Road roller at work. Work of asphalting a road. (Festus) The City of Festus continues it’s work on Mill Street, pouring asphalt, and repairing problem areas. City Administrator Greg Camp gave us some advice about driving in the affected areas. The asphalt treatments should be finished by Friday morning.
