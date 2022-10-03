Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LJWORLD
Lawrence, Eudora and Baldwin City selected to receive $2.5 million in KDOT grants for pedestrian and bike projects
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday that Lawrence, Eudora and Baldwin City were among 30 communities selected to receive $28.5 million in competitive grants for pedestrian and bike transportation projects. The three communities combined will receive more than $2.5 million in grants administered by the Kansas Department of Transportation through...
WIBW
Part of Topeka intersection to close for about a week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of a Topeka intersection will close for about a week. Shawnee County officials say that starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, the Public Works Department will close part of the SW 49th St. and S Topeka Blvd. intersection to repair asphalt and maintain the culvert, weather permitting.
LJWORLD
JoCo developer files plans to annex land east of O’Connell for townhomes; a look at how much Lawrence could grow to the east
When news emerged that Panasonic was going to build a $4 billion, 4,000-job electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto — about 20 minutes from Lawrence — a natural question followed: Would this massive project put Lawrence on an eastward tilt for the first time in a long time?
LJWORLD
Covered wagons, now for rent, allow visitors to Baldwin City to relive history in comfort
Baldwin City visitors now have the opportunity to experience the community’s frontier history on the Santa Fe Trail, albeit in a much more comfortable fashion. Parked in the recreation vehicle lot of Baldwin City’s The Lodge motel are two covered wagons that are available for overnight rentals. The wagons are replicas of those that traveled the Santa Fe Trail, which passed through Palmyra, the frontier settlement that gave rise to Baldwin City, about three blocks north of the motel. At 30 by 10 feet, the wagons are bigger than those that moved goods and pioneers along the Western trails of the 1800s, and they contain some cozy amenities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crews using radar to search Johnson County historic site for unmarked graves
Ground-penetrating radar will soon be used to search Shawnee Indian Mission grounds in Fairway, Kansas, to look for unmarked graves.
Kansas City family out thousands after they say contractor botched retaining wall job
A Kansas City couple says they hired Sean Gasaway, owner of Jefe LLC, to build a retention wall, but his botched job cost them big.
Off-duty Kansas City firefighter killed shooting at Independence gas station
An off-duty Kansas City firefighter has died in a shooting at an Independence gas station, a Kansas City Fire Department spokesperson said.
18-year-old seriously injured in Kansas car crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – An 18-year-old male sustained serious injuries during a car crash in Franklin County on Thursday. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:24 p.m. on Oct. 6 a Chevy Silverado 1500 was traveling north on Interstate 35 near mile marker 198 when the driver side tires dropped off the road […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway
JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: The Joint offers fresh alternative for Perry bargoers
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - We head down Highway 24 for this week’s Fork in the Road, where people are loving the newest joint in Perry, Kansas. The Joint, Perry’s newest bar, has been open for about three months now. The clientele couldn’t feel more at home. “I...
One of Topeka’s most dangerous intersections being renovated
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The intersection of 29th and Auburn Road has one of the highest rates of crashes in the state, according to county officials, and is getting a much-needed renovation. It’s part of a larger project to renovate the half-mile stretch of Auburn Road. The intersection will become a roundabout and make the road three […]
Overland Park approves $49M in bonds for Bluhawk sports complex
The Overland Park City Council approved $49 million in sales tax and revenue bonds to support a multisport facility at Bluhawk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nearly 100 vehicle break-ins being investigated in Overland Park
Dozens of Overland Park residents near 139th Street and Metcalf Avenue woke up to find their car window shattered and items inside gone.
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
Frost potential coming, how to look out for your plants
Topeka (KSNT) – We are now officially two weeks into our fall season and there are some signs in the atmosphere that one of our first big cool-downs is on the way. We’ve asked our meteorologists how to protect your gardens. A strong cold front is approaching from the north and it could bring our […]
WIBW
Shawnee Co. warns residents of emergency vehicle activity at care facilities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has warned residents that they may see emergency vehicles active at several long-term care facilities, but they should not be alarmed. Between Oct. 4 and 6, Shawnee County says its Department of Emergency Management and the Health Department - along with 19 long-term care facilities and hospitals - will conduct a community exercise with law enforcement officials.
WIBW
Leavenworth man hospitalized after motorcycle collides with sedan
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth man was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a 75-year-old man’s sedan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 73 and Gilman Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
Former Kansas City police chief hired as consultant for another Missouri city
Former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith was hired to consult with St. Joseph, Missouri's city council and help find its next police chief.
One Johnson County city lands on Best Places to Live for Families list
Olathe, Kansas, is the third-best place in the U.S. for families to live, according to Fortune, thanks to hospital access, schools and more.
Johnson County reviewing potential breach of election worker data
Thousands of Johnson County election workers' personal data could be compromised after a PollChief executive was arrested for identity theft.
Comments / 0