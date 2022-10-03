Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
Suspect Charged With Double-Murder Appears For Preliminary Hearing
A suspect charged with the murder of two men in April appeared for his preliminary hearing on Monday at the Pawnee County Courthouse. Isaiah Lopez, the defendant, stands accused of stabbing to death two Cleveland County men at an April fish fry event. According to the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office,...
Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In Connection With 2019 Death Of His Ex-Girlfriend
An Oklahoma City man is now facing a murder charge in connection with the 2019 overdose death of his ex-girlfriend. Dylan Richardson is accused of injecting heroin into Macee Grabber and then allowing her to leave with a remainder of drugs that ultimately caused her death. State Attorney General John...
Okmulgee man dead after Tulsa crash on I-44
TULSA, Okla. — A 29-year-old Okmulgee man is dead after a crash on I-44 near 51st and Lewis, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Mitchell Dewayne Agent, age 29 of Okmulgee, was driving a 1968 GMC Truck westbound on I-44. For unknown reasons, around 6:43 p.m., Agent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘I think there were nine gunshots,’ Bounced check alleged cause of confrontation, shooting outside Shawnee hotel
Documents filed in Pottawatomie County District Court show a woman told police Gary Henderson bought a car from her, but the check he used to pay for it bounced and Henderson was “refusing to make it right.”
Choctaw police investigating shooting in neighborhood
Police in Choctaw are asking for the public's help as they search for a shooting suspect.
Police Searching For Man After Discovering Bloody Scene In His Empty Home
A horror scene was uncovered inside a home belonging to a missing Pottawatomie County man. According to court filings in September, investigators went to Lloyd McLaughlin's home where they discovered a large amount of blood throughout the home. Shortly after, McLaughlin was declared missing. “We, in conjunction with the evidence,...
OHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash following pursuit
Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed while running from a Pontotoc County deputy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
OSBI asks for public’s help locating missing metro man
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone who saw 40-year-old Jeremy Reagan or his Silver 2011 Nissan Frontier at any point on August 27, 2022, in the area of the Lexington Wildlife Management Area to contact them.
okcfox.com
'Disgusted, outraged, appalled': Parent on alleged paddling incident at Tannehill Schools
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A mother in McAlester wants to hold Tannehill Public Schools (TPS) accountable after she claims a six-year-old boy was paddled in class. Holly Gray tells Fox 25 this happened in her daughter's first grade classroom. According to Gray, staff took a boy to the principal's...
horseandrider.com
Two Oklahoma Quarter Horses Test Positive for WNV
The Oklahoma State Veterinarian Office confirmed two horses tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) at private facilities in Okmulgee and Noble counties. On Oct. 3, an unvaccinated 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Okmulgee County tested positive for WNV. She was febrile, depressed, and had muscle fasciculations (twitching) of the face and neck beginning on Sept. 20. She is recovering.
KOCO
What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
henryettafree-lance.com
New Henryetta family practice provides community personalized, quality care
Since 2005, Carrie Wolhart has been in the healthcare industry, providing personalized care to a number of patients.“I wanted to ...
kosu.org
Indigenous Peoples' Day is October 10. Here's how you can celebrate
Monday, October 10 is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday honoring the past, present and future of Native peoples across the country. The holiday is intended for reflection on the legacy and impact of colonialism on Indigenous communities, while also celebrating cultures, resilience and more. Oklahoma has 39 federally recognized...
Comments / 0