Hughes County, OK

KOCO

2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Okmulgee man dead after Tulsa crash on I-44

TULSA, Okla. — A 29-year-old Okmulgee man is dead after a crash on I-44 near 51st and Lewis, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Mitchell Dewayne Agent, age 29 of Okmulgee, was driving a 1968 GMC Truck westbound on I-44. For unknown reasons, around 6:43 p.m., Agent...
horseandrider.com

Two Oklahoma Quarter Horses Test Positive for WNV

The Oklahoma State Veterinarian Office confirmed two horses tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) at private facilities in Okmulgee and Noble counties. On Oct. 3, an unvaccinated 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Okmulgee County tested positive for WNV. She was febrile, depressed, and had muscle fasciculations (twitching) of the face and neck beginning on Sept. 20. She is recovering.
KOCO

What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?

Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
kosu.org

Indigenous Peoples' Day is October 10. Here's how you can celebrate

Monday, October 10 is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday honoring the past, present and future of Native peoples across the country. The holiday is intended for reflection on the legacy and impact of colonialism on Indigenous communities, while also celebrating cultures, resilience and more. Oklahoma has 39 federally recognized...
