boisestate.edu
Boise State awarded $1M, recognized as Innovation Corps Desert and Pacific Hub member
Boise State is now recognized as a member of the National Science Foundation’s Innovation Corps (NSF I-Corps) Desert and Pacific Region Hub, and receives an award of $1,067,000. As an I-Corps member, the university will collaborate with R1– or “very high research activity”– institutions to accelerate innovations that benefit the region and society.
boisestate.edu
University Affairs compliance structure update
The Division of University Affairs announced a restructuring of their compliance office. University compliance functions have historically been under the Office of Institutional Compliance and Ethics but will now be separated into two distinct offices – the Office of Title IX and Institutional Equity and the Office of Institutional Compliance and Ethics. This move will streamline processes, provide additional services and support to the community, and ensure the university is meeting its policy, regulatory and statutory obligations.
boisestate.edu
Boise State continues active participation in Cybersecurity Awareness Month
Boise State continues its tradition of participating in the Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champions Program and supporting far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiatives throughout October. Led by the National Cybersecurity Alliance and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, the Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champions Program is a collaborative effort among businesses, government...
boisestate.edu
Faculty can apply for new summer study abroad program in Costa Rica
The Center for Global Engagement, the School of Public Service and University Foundations is launching a program to establish a reoccurring study abroad trip for Boise State students during the summer term after their freshman year. The First College Summer Study Abroad Program will allow students to study abroad with students and faculty from across campus. The program hopes to offer three to four existing general education courses, led by Boise State faculty and taught on the campus of the National University of Costa Rica.
boisestate.edu
Sociology lecture Oct. 10: Campus culture wars
The Department of Sociology and the Boise State University Federation of Teachers will host Jennifer Lundquist, professor of sociology and senior associate dean at University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Isaac Kamola, associate professor of political science at Trinity College, Hartford, Connecticut, and coauthor of “Free Speech and Koch Money: Manufacturing a Campus Culture War” for a lecture on academic freedoms. The Zoom webinar is from 10:30 a.m.-noon on Monday, Oct. 10.
boisestate.edu
No-cost COVID at home test kits, campus testing available
Those enrolled in a medical plan through the university can obtain over-the-counter COVID rapid antigen test kits to use at home. Members covered under the state’s health plan who purchase FDA-authorized rapid antigen tests will be able to submit a claim form, with a receipt, for reimbursement to Blue Cross of Idaho. Tests can be purchased online, at any standard network pharmacy or in stores. Please note: This includes Walgreens but does not include Fred Meyer/Kroger. Purchases are limited to no more than eight tests per enrolled member, per calendar month. Visit the State of Idaho Office of Group Insurance’s website for more information and for the COVID test reimbursement form.
How the Incredibly Popular Ford Idaho Center Got Its Name
With recent events happening at the Ford Idaho Center, and with the Thomas Rhett concert coming up, I was wondering how this popular venue got its name. I started digging, and it turns out it was created (under a different name) all the way back in 1997. At the time,...
kmvt
Salt Lake Express announces acquisition of two companies, expanding service routes
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Salt Lake Express is going to be expanding its service into the western region. Salt Lake Express is announcing the acquisition of Northwestern Stage Lines, a transportation company based in Spokane, Washington, and Boise-Winnemucca Stages in Boise. The deal closed on September 30th,...
New Store in the Village at Meridian Celebrates Grand Opening This Week
It’s been an exciting year of growth at the Village at Meridian. In April, the shopping center filed paperwork with the City of Meridian for a 6.5-acre expansion plan to add over 400 new apartments, a parking garage and additional retail space to The Village. Records show that the project has a commission hearing for a conditional use permit scheduled for October 20.
Micron Building Largest Fab in America, Thanks Democrats Again
Boise-based Micron Technology announced today that they are spending big money, no considerable money east of the great river. Folks are wondering just how much money Micron will spend, considering they announced spending fifteen billion dollars to build a new Fab in Boise. Just like in Boise, Micron leadership thanked...
Post Register
Mountain Home city councilor responds to concerns about shelter comments
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — A concerned viewer contacted CBS 2 with concerns about a recent Mountain Home City Council meeting. During the meeting on Sept. 26, council members were to provide a monetary payment of $5,000 to the Elmore County Domestic Violence Council, which provides emergency shelter assistance to women and chilren.
Post Register
Idaho Army National Guard Medevac Helicopter visits Boise EMT/EMR Students
As a helicopter peeked over the horizon, students showed excitement, knowing the helicopter was coming to land next to them. Students at the Dennis Technical Education Center got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work hands-on with members of the Idaho Army National Guard, in and around a helicopter. The special training...
Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour
The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
KTVB
LGBTQ+ pride flags vandalized in Boise
"A neighbor down the way had a progress flag stolen. It feels like it's escalating. The burning of the flag feels like it's pushing it forward into a scary moment."
Idaho Hospital Denies Mutilating Trans Kids
A few weeks ago, a political candidate told me a Boise area hospital was going to be performing gender reassignment surgeries on children. I did some digging and came across a story from Idaho Dispatch. The publication reported St. Luke’s had scrubbed a web page that appeared to suggest there was a team in place and ready to cut.
Beauty vending machine in Kuna laundromat gaining national attention
KUNA, Idaho — Hispanic and Latino people are growing Idaho’s economy with millions of dollars in buying power. A study done by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs shows there are about 1,100 Hispanic-owned business in Idaho. “We are making a comeback. I see many restaurants, taco trucks...
Valley Regional Transit launches new Meridian bus route service
BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct an error referencing the 7A Fairview/Ustick route. An earlier version had said the route was eliminated. That is not the case, but a twice-daily loop that served Capital High School is being discontinued due to low ridership.
Is This The Greatest Idea For An Idaho Law Ever?
One of the amazing components of working in this field is how many people we encounter in various ways. Sometimes, it’s out at a live broadcast while other times it’s through our social media. In today’s case, however, an interesting concept was presented to me via the Mix 106 app by a woman who calls herself Cara and lives in Meridian.
ksl.com
Housing bust or first to adjust? What's actually happening in Boise
BOISE — At the height of the pandemic housing frenzy, Boise was not just discovered. It was flooded with buyers. That's when housing market hawks first locked on to the Idaho metro for its eye-popping price increases. Since then, fascination with Boise has persisted — but now as the U.S. housing market has tipped into recession territory amid higher mortgage rates, some days hovering near 7%, there's a new obsession with Boise.
Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America
Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
