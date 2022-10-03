Those enrolled in a medical plan through the university can obtain over-the-counter COVID rapid antigen test kits to use at home. Members covered under the state’s health plan who purchase FDA-authorized rapid antigen tests will be able to submit a claim form, with a receipt, for reimbursement to Blue Cross of Idaho. Tests can be purchased online, at any standard network pharmacy or in stores. Please note: This includes Walgreens but does not include Fred Meyer/Kroger. Purchases are limited to no more than eight tests per enrolled member, per calendar month. Visit the State of Idaho Office of Group Insurance’s website for more information and for the COVID test reimbursement form.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO