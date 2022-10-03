The 2022 Major Leagues Baseball playoffs are nearly here, and things will be a bit different than they've been in past years. The postseason, which is set to kick off on Friday, now features 12 teams, a format that was agreed to as part of the latest collective bargaining agreement. As The Athletic's Skyler Rivera explained last month, there was a negotiation between the MLB and the players union.

MLB ・ 22 HOURS AGO