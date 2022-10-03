ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bleacher Report

Ranking the Upset Potential for Every 2022 MLB Wild Card Underdog

Now that playoff head-to-heads are set, it's time to start gauging upset potential. The two best teams from each league get to sit out the wild-card round and automatically advance to the division series. The question is, who will they face?. The higher seeds in each matchup have the upper...
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Playoffs 2022: Explaining Wild Card Format, Divisional Series and More

The 2022 Major Leagues Baseball playoffs are nearly here, and things will be a bit different than they've been in past years. The postseason, which is set to kick off on Friday, now features 12 teams, a format that was agreed to as part of the latest collective bargaining agreement. As The Athletic's Skyler Rivera explained last month, there was a negotiation between the MLB and the players union.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Stephen Strasburg's 2023 Status 'A little Bit of a Mystery,' Nationals GM Says

The Washington Nationals and Stephen Strasburg enter the offseason with questions about the pitcher's status for 2023 following an injury-riddled 2022 campaign, general manager Mike Rizzo told reporters Tuesday:. "It's still a little bit of a mystery. I know that he's working hard strengthening his core and the other parts...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Cardinals' Albert Pujols Considered Retiring in June Amid Early Season Struggles

Albert Pujols is preparing for his final postseason run with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he wouldn't be doing so had he decided to hang up the cleats midseason. In an interview with MLB.com's John Denton, Pujols revealed that he came close to retiring in June amid struggles at the plate that saw him hit .173 in the months of May and June combined.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Bleacher Report

Rafael Devers Trade Isn't on Red Sox's 'Radar' amid Contract Talks, Bloom Says

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said third baseman Rafael Devers is "hugely important" to the team's future after it missed the 2022 MLB playoffs. Bloom stated Thursday the Red Sox "would like to" get a contract extension done with Devers, who's set to enter his final year of arbitration in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

MLB Playoff Predictions 2022: Rounding Up Experts' Picks for World Series Bracket

Major League Baseball kicks off the 2022 Playoffs Friday afternoon with Wildcard action and top experts from CBS and Fox Sports have made their picks for those games, as well as the entire World Series bracket. Can the seemingly insurmountable Los Angeles Dodgers pay off a historic season by winning...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Predicting the 2022 MLB Postseason Rosters for Every Playoff Team

The 2022 MLB regular season is over, the postseason field is officially set, and the playoffs will start Friday with the wild-card round. For the 12 teams still standing, the next order of business will be to set the postseason roster, whittling the active roster back down to 26 players while also accounting for players set to come off the injured list.
MLB
Bleacher Report

AL Wild Card 2022: Mariners vs. Blue Jays Hot Takes from MLB Twitter

The American League Wild Card Series between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays will showcase some of baseball's top young talent. The first at-bat of the series Friday will likely feature Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah going up against Julio Rodríguez, the heavy favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Jeff McNeil Becomes 1st Mets Player to Win MLB Batting Title

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil didn't have an at-bat in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Washington Nationals, but it didn't stop him from becoming the first player in franchise history to win the MLB batting title. According to ESPN, McNeil's batting average of .326 finished one point ahead...
QUEENS, NY
